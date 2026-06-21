Why were insane asylums shut down? The main reason was because psychotropic drugs became the alternative. Patients could thus be drugged out of their minds, wake up and pop more drugs without ever curing anyone. The secondary reason is because the corruption was massive. Typically, asylums are state run and thus another tax burden. They benefit by keeping their patients sick. Oversight is nonexistent. And like retirement institutions finding competent employees means importing them from Africa.

Trump wants a return to this model of dealing with the ‘insane’.

INSANITY DETERMINATION:

Insanity is determined through a judicial decision issued on the basis of expert opinions of psychiatrists and psychologists. It is a legal application typically driven by criminal conduct. With the closure of the Asylums, insanity was no longer a medical diagnosis. Thus, giving those who are clinically insane freedom from oppression. Until/unless they commit a crime.

That’s the picture – but it is not the reality. Insane asylums simply changed their name to sound more friendly; Mental Health Facility. Behavior Treatment Facility. Mental Clinic. And this doozy – Mental Health Recovery Resort. Accepted by all major insurance companies, (disqualifies Medicare and Medicaid). Benefits include - Private rooms – a spa – gourmet meals – private baths – massage and acupuncture – tennis and pickle ball – yoga – koi pond etc… all paid for by insurance like a vacation.

I wonder if you can check-in and stay forever – free?

They have a wide range of treatment conditions including ‘thought disorders’. Common types of thought disorders include: rapidly shifting between unrelated topics. Straying from the original point. Word Salad. Excessive, unnecessary detail. False beliefs. There are 20 labeled types of thought disorders that require behavioral hospitalization. The remedy? Antipsychotic medication to stabilize brain chemistry. In other words, we never really rid America of Insane Asylums, we simply put the dice in new cups and made taxpayers pick up the tab while lining the pockets of – Big Pharma.

So what exactly does Trump envision?

President Trump is actively seeking to expand involuntary psychiatric commitments and long-term institutionalization for individuals experiencing homelessness and severe mental illness. And apparently, he has already created an Executive Order to this end. Executive Order 14321 was signed as of July 2025. The Order directs HHS to gift grant money to states and institutions which clear the streets of those who are loitering, urban camping, or openly doing drugs. The effect is to move them from being seen to being involuntarily drugged into submission for the remainder of their lives.

This is an open call for fraud, corruption, and forced institutionalization. A lesson in how to get rid of your enemies. Trump directs federal agencies to make ‘commitment standards more flexible’.

46 percent of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life. Half of those people will develop conditions by the age of 14. With the homeless cleared from the streets, this percentage will increase exponentially. What causes mental behavioral issues? Over 200 prescribed and over the counter drugs are associated with psychiatric side effects. Those drugs include blood pressure meds, beta blockers, birth control pills, acne medicine, nerve pain meds, antacids and of course pain meds.

Psychotropic Medications have debilitating side effects – but one in particular stands out – “Mood Changes”. As in causing mental illness. Given the list of side effects, I can see why mood changes would occur! If you are placed in a ‘behavioral facility’ involuntarily, you do not have the option to refuse medication.

An example of genetic mental health issues is highlighted in the Hemingway family wherein the depression becomes so severe that suicide feels like the only option. Brain chemistry is a relatively new phenomena wherein chemicals such as serotonin levels in the brain may be deficient. But there is really no viable way to test serotonin in the brain – only in the blood or urine which does NOT reflect brain chemistry. Which is why psychotropics cure nothing. In Contrast - Traumatic Events can alter the brain’s functioning, as in PTSD, common in soldiers.

Without getting into the genetics and the Hemingway phenomena, the vast majority of mental disorders could be avoided in a society built on compassion and proper diets. The 46% is a ridiculously high number for a developed country but we are currently governed by billionaires and Fauci’s whose primary goal is CAUSATION of physical and mental disorders to eradicate masses of populations.

70 million Americans live with some kind of disability. Mental Health is the primary cause of American’s living with a disability. 14% of Americans have a mobility disability. 4% of Americans cannot dress or bathe themselves. The US and Australia have the highest rate of mental health disorders in the world. Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the US also have the highest rates of cancer. Africa has the lowest rates. What is different? Vaccinations and food loaded with toxic chemicals.

Glyphosate is a proven cancer causing chemical that Trump has deregulated in our food system. Israel has been aerial dosing it’s enemies with Sulphur and glyphosate for the purpose of destroying their land use and infecting the people of Lebanon and Syria. In addition to cancer, glyphosate causes infertility, organ damage, developmental abnormalities, and neurobehavioral disorders. As in Mental Health Disorders. Full Circle.