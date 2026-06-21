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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
12h

" .......in a society built on compassion and proper diets. "

Most mental disorders are a result of our living in a world run immorally. Such a

reality produces all our problems, not just mental disorders.

For example, the demand for illegal drugs comes from people wanting to improve

their lives by escaping into drugs, alcohol, or any number of activities that don't solve

anything ( ie. taking Big Pharma drugs for pain, illness, etc. ) and actually end up doing

even more harm.

Compassion is just living morally - Doing unto others as you would have them do unto

you. Proper diets would come from this same lifestyle - not wanting to harm oneself.

So, at the root of all of it is this battle : To live morally or immorally. We have chosen

immorally forever, it seems, because the psychopaths will do anything to get to the top,

unhindered by morals or ethics, and so the rest of us are stuck in this reality, maintained

and perpetuated by fear tactics - propaganda, corruption, deceit and all the rest of the fear based tools. We have the numbers and God - however defined, but not comprehending what the

real situation is and has been. Look out, psychopaths, if and when we wake up. Those mothers

who have lost children to this hellhole existence, will go ballistic when/if they wake up. Don't

get in their way as no-one has seen or experienced the degree of anger that will be unleashed.........

" I have a dream " - Mothers swarming over the CEOs of Big Pharma, repeatedly stabbing them

with syringes of vaccines, any vaccine, every vaccine, over and over. Now, that's a dream. Bring

it on. LOL.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
4h

**Trump wants a return to this model of dealing with the ‘insane’.**

Sounds like trump (the idiot) is planning a con for evasion of future charges.

I can see it now: Trump resort for the insane - criminal or not.

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