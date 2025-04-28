The Atlantic is writing what it writes best – Trump Derangement. Obsessively. After four years of posting libelous slander against Trump, they sought an interview and are now decidedly miffed that ‘they’ would be denied! “How Dare He!” They muse. As though The Atlantic is the Supreme Media of the World, aka Ashley Parker and Michael Sherer. So, their response is to write more libelous slander.

They start their derision via the statement, “Just four years ago after the violent insurrection he fomented, Trump appeared to be finished.” 1) Not one person of the 1200 was charged with ‘insurrection’. 2) Not one court has ever found President Trump fomented anything. But those statements precede a slew of derangement that borders on psychotic obsession; “I run the country and the world”.

The bully is peeved that his bullying wasn’t working so the bully decides to create bigger bully narratives – implying that Trump thinks he is king of the world.

When comparing Trump to such ninnies as Macron, Zelenskky, and Starmer, it is easy to see how the perception might fit. But then these ninnies were installed for just that reason – to be ninnies easily handled by the string handlers on the Marionettes. Most notably after Trump ceremoniously told Macron to go away (in modern language terminology) while speaking to Zelenskky at the Basilica in Rome. And Macron, being a ninny, did.

Making Macron an even bigger ninny for all the world to see. Dismissed.

At the heart of the Rage is the fact that Trump’s Tariffs DID work exactly as he stated they would because every country is now bending over backward to negotiate a more America First fair compromise. So while all the naysayers and self described ‘expert economists’ wrote on their commentary pages from both Liberal, Republican and even Libertarian perspectives as to why this would never work – they are all eating soap. They failed miserably to understand the Art Of The Deal was to get them to come to him. Full Stop.

At Politico, an expert ‘conservative’ economist, Jessica Riedl, formerly known as Brian Riedl, illustrates why Trump’s policies are destructive given he caused the Market Crash that wasn’t… Economics 101: A market crash in a single day would require a greater than 10% drop – or over a larger time frame a drop of 30%. YTD, the DOW is down 5.4%. For example in 2007 the market peaked at 13,113 dropping to 7208 in March 2009. That equates to a drop of 45%! Short-Term memory!

Recession: The behemoth in the room is still US Debt. How to make it go away. Not ONE Economist has even attempted to delve into creating a means to resolve this problem – and instead just tell us everything Trump does is wrong! THAT is wholly unproductive – and border line – stupid. But the reason they can’t solve the problem is not unlike Pharma can’t ‘cure’ anything. So both entities spin on their hamster wheel and pretend their collective do nothingism makes them an ‘expert’ along the tombs of Nietzsche and his life is death philosophy.

Reality. How do you relieve debt? In the world of Dave Ramsey you reduce your expenditures and consolidate debt into lower interest costs. You negotiate away some debt – and begin a payment plan. Which is exactly what Trump is doing! Yet still all these ‘expert economists’ including ones who have the afore mentioned ‘derangement syndrom’ obsession.

Brian Jessica Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute whose opening self-congratulating tag line is, “The Manhattan Institute Works To Keep America And It’s Great Cities Prosperous, Safe And Free.” GAG! In Keeping America prosperous, the Manhattan Institute leases space at 52 Vanderbilt Avenue where rent is a mere $51 per square foot. Their minimum sq foot office space would thus run $13,550 per MONTH. Helping the poor. Their Trustees are all quite wealthy and their Chairman, Paul Singer, a Jewish vulture capitalist, is known as "a pioneer in the business of buying up sovereign bonds on the cheap, and then going after countries for unpaid debts" Stellar man – all things hate Trump, supported Rubio...

TWEETER: Riedl – Trump Approval CRASHING! As supported by the appropriately named, SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey sells survey templates and a global panel to leverage what you want the survey to ‘say’. As of 2023, SurveyMonkey is owned by Symphony Technology Group founded by Bill Chisholm, a democrat. Once again the Uniparty of Liberals and Rhino’s are bludgeoning the China Shop.

It gets better: SurveyMonkey CEO was Dave Goldberg of Jewish regalia married to Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook who comes from the Clinton Klan! Goldberg died in 2015 and Sheryl remarried Tom Bernthal a former NBC news producer. As Facebook’s COO, Sheryl was a regular at the World Economic Forum.

This is Riedl’s vision of ‘conservative economics’. The kind of conservatism that comes wrapped in a Blue ribbon sported by a Donkey’s Arse. What these Trump Ragers don't seem to understand is that every time they RAGE - we know Trump is moving in the right direction - HE IS HITTING THEIR BUTTONS!