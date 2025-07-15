While President Trump dismantles Syria Sanctions Program in support of the new al Qaeda government, Israel is bombing the new government installed by the Mossad. Not to be deterred, Israel is also continuing its bombing of Lebanon and Yemen so they can feel the Trump Heat. Meaning there is a good likelihood Israel will reignite its lobs on Iran after all the good Ole American’s dug further into their piggy banks and gave away our military security to the Access of Evil – Israel.

July 1, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reversing decades old sanctions on Syria so as to “give these guys a chance.” Apparently, Netanyahu didn’t get the memo and has resumed bombing them. Trump claims his decision was ruled by Prince bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. However, Trump promoted The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act created in 2019 which ensures accountability from US and Israeli deposed President Assad and his ‘cronies’.

The Act, which passed the House, but was only put on the Senate calendar without ever passing, went into law as a provision buried in the National Defense Authorization Act. The purpose was to waive sanctions if the parties are engaged in meaningful negotiations and the violence against civilians has ceased. The ‘violence’ as documented by The Act instituted sanctions on any state, person, or private business which conducted any trade with Syria – in particular Iran and Russia. To protect the Syrian population from being able to eat.

The Caesar Report was a product of Human Rights Watch (HRW) – the Soros Entertainment Show. Caesar was the code name of a Syrian defector who claimed to have thousands of photographs documenting the torture in Syrian prisons under the tutelage of Assad. Caesar gave the thumb drive of these purported images to the Syrian National Movement. Which then gave the drive to Soros, Human Rights Watch. This unidentified Caesar testified before Congress under the Obama Regime.

Every photograph shown was previously reviewed by HRW for authenticity. They then chose 27 persons out of the 28,707 on the thumb drive to analyze and present as evidence of the ‘atrocities’ at the hands of Assad before Obama’s Congress. In other words, Congress and now Trump used George Soros as the point man to take down Assad. And replace him with Israel’s creation – Al Qaeda. Who Israel is now bombing.

HRW claims they identified the 27 persons in the photographs via their investigations which included examination of evidence provided by families of the deceased and fellow detainees… Coincidentally available online.

Another organization cited by HRW and Obama was SAFMCD. They seemed to disappear as of January 2019 with 87 followers on Twitter. Mouaz Moustafa, a Syrian/American activist who was a staffer for Congressman Vic Snyder and Blanche Lincoln, became the executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force facilitating John McCain’s visit with the Northern Storm Brigade inside Syria. This Brigade was collaborating with and likely formed by the CIA and Blackwater mercenaries.. inside Turkey.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force is a US based NGO – their office was in Washington, DC. They too ceased operations and the over $1 million in net assets disappeared. They name the identity of Caesar as Fareed al-Madhhan. Fareed claimed to have worked as a photographer in the Documentation Unit of the Syrian Military Police before the revolution. His job was to photograph scenes of crimes and incidents involving military personnel.

CONTRARY to everything HRW stated, Wikipedia claims that Fareed escaped Syria by wearing sunglasses and fled with the assistance of the Free Syrian Army. He arrived in Jordan and took refuge in Europe handing over the photos to the Syrian national Current in Turkey. Qatar then commissioned a London law firm, Peter, Carter,, Ruck to authenticate the photos. The Free Syrian Army disbanded in 2015. They were trained and supported by Turkey and the CIA.

Trump’s creation of the Caesar Act in congruence with Human Rights Watch – Soros, confirms that his Deep State allegiance dates before his first presidency. His second presidency was thus built with Deep State intentions, funding, and ‘possible’ vote manipulation. His alliance with al Qaeda confirms that the Deep State is their creator, including CIA, Mossad, and MI6.

And the intentional deception against America and Russia is rooted in the old – not the NEW; Soros, “My two biggest adversaries are Russia and America. I will take them down from within.” Followed by a broad smile.