The Midterms are around the corner if we make it that long… So far, every Trump backed candidate is trailing every democrat and it looks like a landslide will be captured for all to witness. There is ONE person responsible – Trump. No one else. Everyone’s Power is built on Trump allowing them power. Everyone’s Israel First has now essentially destroyed America and the legacy pill is on Trump. Israeli refugees claim they want to come to America. While America is sending our boys to Iran to be killed to preserve the Epstein pedophiles from certain castration.

While there are a number of people regurgitating the 2025 Heritage Foundation Protocols – we easily forget that the real blueprint is Agenda 2030. Stakeholder Government. Technocratic global governance and control. On the eve of Zuckerberg’s META being found guilty of purposeful addictive applications, Trump nominates him to head the newly created Tech Advisory Council alongside the 81 year old Ellison and Nvidia’s Huang. “it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance.” ~ Trump

TECHNOLOGY Stakeholders will dominate the Council with investor, David Sacks named as Crypto Tzar and Michael Kratsios as senior tech advisor. Kratsios degree is in politics with absolutely zero background in tech. He was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Sitting alongside Brigitte Macron, Melania, as Director of AI, is claiming teachers will soon no longer exist and will be replaced by AI Robots. Applause.

The World Economic Forum is co-Chaired by Larry Fink and Andre Hoffmann. In 2027, the UN will start the process of determining what the global sustainable goals are ‘after 2030’. Of the 17 Sustainable Goals as relayed by the WEF since they were repurposed from the failed 2015 goals, it is safe to say not one goal has been achieved.

What happens when the WEF meets The Protocols of The Elders of Zion? “Our Government will resemble the Hindu god Vishnu. Each of our hundred hands will hold one spring of the social machinery of State.” Another interesting reference, “Right Lies In Might” – paralleling Trump’s phraseology of “Peace Through Strength”. Throughout the Protocols, the theme of ‘chosenness’ is repeated extensively as a means of achieving slavery and obedience. The destruction of religion thru pornography – which was brought to America by Al Goldstein. His biography of explicit publications via magazines reads like Rabbi Shmuley’s; Kosher Sex, Kosher Lust, The Kosher Sutra, etc..

In other words, the WEF is working in conjunction with the Protocols to create a world dominated by Zionists. Secondary players within the Trustee Leaders of WEF include AXA, Reliance, Salesforce, Nubank, IMF, Carlysle Group, Siemens, etc.. to advance the Protocols globally. Trump has attended the WEF Davos events since 2018. His 2020 speech at Davos is a mouthful of self adulation: https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-world-economic-forum-davos-switzerland/#:~:text=Davos%20Congress%20Centre,of%20the%20World%20Economic%20Forum.

Today, Trump’s delusions are becoming monu’mental’ with his latest statement that Iran called and asked him to be their new Ayatollah while maintaining his declaration that the war has been won at least 5 times now…

REALITY: Farm bankruptcies are up 46%. According to Liberty Street economics, 94% of tariff revenue is born by US Taxpayers – making tariffs simply a federal tax – an illegal Executive Order given taxes must be approved by Congress. The AI rendition of Netanyahu has demanded that Israel target High End Political opponents for assassination over the next 48 hours. The Hit List. And Bondi is suing Harvard for antisemitism… because Jewish peoples feel unsafe. Under the radar, CNN and other alternate media are dropping unredacted video footage of minors claiming they were raped by Epstein and Trump.

In a very emotional interview, James O’Keefe, who has risked life and limb to uncover abuse, fraud, corruption, across Planned Parenthood, Elections, drugs, money laundering, etc… with verifiable video evidence is now asking if it’s worth it. Not one person has been held accountable. Not one person has been sent to jail. Instead, Patel and Bondi LIE, and bow to Israeli ideologies. He’s DONE.

Tomorrow the Marines will have arrived in the vicinity of Kharg Island. And given Trump is no strategist or poker player, Iran failed to conceded and bow to Ayatollah Trump. Therefore he needed to extend the extension 10 days - just after EASTER. Wherein Loomie’s False Flag operation is scheduled???

Iran has shown the US that it has a weapon that can take out F-35’s. Oil remains elevated with price differentials between WTI and Brent Crude - $95-$108: “Brent Crude originates from the North Sea, offering lower transportation costs, while WTI is sourced from U.S. landlocked oil fields, leading to higher transportation costs. WTI is slightly lighter and sweeter than Brent, which typically puts its price below Brent’s.”

This is what the Trump Train has given America.