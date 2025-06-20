The Original BRICS was Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It has expanded to include UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and – Iran. While it’s organization was based on sovereignty and trade, as opposed to NATO being a military alliance. They have ALL joined in slamming Israel’s unjustified war on Iran.

Today President Putin brought forth the following, “Russia invites its partners to contribute to the formation of a new global growth model that will ensure the prosperity of our countries and the stable development of the entire world for many, many years to come,” Putin said. “To that end, we held an Open Dialogue in Moscow this year, titled ‘The Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth’, which brought together representatives from over a hundred countries. We intend not only to make this format a regular occurrence but also to build an entire ecosystem around it for discussing, developing, and implementing breakthrough ideas.”

What this New Future does not entail is War. What it is about is Investments. With BRICS now accounting for 41.4% of global GDP, and 46% of the world’s population, their power is not to be underestimated. The War of Israel will splinter the West into fragments of their former self unless they can shrug off this disease. That disease is called Zionism which thrives on War.

Not to diminish the power of the neocons on the republican base advising Trump, it appears the ‘deck is rigged’. And Trump is willing to put the lives of soldiers stationed across the area in hyper-risk for a war that should be fought between just two countries until their weapons are depleted and they no longer represent a threat to anyone. Which would be the best outcome for the other 194 countries across the globe which have absolutely no interest in watching this evil underscore economies.

Trump is being advised that if he launches just a few bombs Iran won’t respond out of fear. The lingering Big Deal he boasts could also be a nuclear strike by America. Which would awaken the BEAST – every sleeper cell across the globe would convene on American soil and begin a series of internal attacks on every major city. Essentially he is being goaded into just that, in the same manner as he was goaded into the Death Vaccines.

Slovakia’s PM, Rico, announced in April that their scientists have uncovered DNA markers in every single vial of the vaccine at over 100 times the allowed string. Turning humans into Genetically Modified Organisms. Pfizer and Moderna. Trump trusted their advice too. Both American companies. America could thus become the pariah – not China as they attempt to deflect on the rising turbo cancers.

A mistake with astronomical consequences is once again facing President Trump. Vacillating daily, hourly, his latest is to throw Tulsi Gabbard under the bus. A notable splintering from inside – a tactic of the Soros’ concept of how to destroy a country from ‘within’. Will Baron be called up to deploy?

Israel’s campaign against Iran failed. 1. Israel anticipated immediate assistance from the US military. 2. Israel underestimated Iran’s arsenal. 3. Netanyahu’s personal vendetta being Iran had copies of his Blackmail Files – was not a shared vendetta. But it would be a highly likely good guess who is involved as being the same persons screaming the loudest for war in the belief that a collapsed Iran won’t share the information.

But this also reveals that Israel’s military/IDF/Mossad has been overestimated. Their main wars have always been targeted against civilians. Rag-tag civilians who can’t fight back. Their strategy.

What IF Iran’s claim that they will shake up the world like never before – isn’t about a bomb – what if the files are so damning and so pervasive across the spectrum that America as a nation will cave at the revelation? What if the plan is to temporarily hijack major media outlets and run an account of just what these documents reveal? To show the world at large exactly what type of political sphere they are dealing with… Would entire countries vow to never trade with America again?

Other potential surprises that Trump is risking include the theory that Iran has a plasma weapon. There are rumblings that Iran has been working on Plasma weaponry for at least five years. Or possibly Iranian cells are equipped with Directed Energy Weapons, DEW’s. The fact that Trump has openly decided to NOT listen to his National Security Advisor and publicly humiliate her is indicative of a man whose mindset has been ‘Modified’… The amount of intel our 17 government Agencies have acquired is unknown.

Ultimately, the scenario comes down to – what do we gain? Do Russia and China have Hypersonic missiles already stationed strategically for this event? While Trump positions the military in the Middle East, an attack on American soil would be rather strategic. The element of surprise. The Art of War.