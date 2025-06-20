Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
7h

What a wonderful possibility - Iran hijacks our MSM and displays in living color what our leaders, including Israel's are really all about, have been all about. Now that would be a real Nuclear strike of the first degree. A real flag for all to see, so to speak. No false flag proclamations allowed.

Putin is all about cooperation, trade, togetherness - love based. We and Israel are all about deceit, sanctions, war - fear based. But, you may say, " Putin is in a war, has been. " Well, he tried everything else and it gets to the point to where if one isn't heard via non-fear language, then one just has to speak the fear language and bite the bullet. His war is more a love based gesture than a fear based one.

len
4h

Very disturbing - Putin mentions security of Israel as a must, not Iran.

Uncertainty of Putin's support for Iran strong

after view of his meeting with journalists -here

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYjlDdtPD-

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/06/19/putin-aligns-with-israel-and-finds-a-new-way-to-deny-reality/

