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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
10h

When will Americans take up arms against the government, ice and all the Zionists????

Until they do, America is on a collision course with a social and economic catastrophe. The end of US hegemony cannot come soon enough. A rogue nation controlled by the Jews is a threat to the entire world. Sanction America and cut off all ties. Come the revolution. It will have to be an armed rebellion or the Government will kill or incarcerate its own citizens. Where oh where are all those highly skilled and trained ex-military snipers now. Your time has come to defend the constitution!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
6h

It’s seems obvious that the only way to counteract Trump and his policies is to stop trading with the US . This however takes time , to find and secure markets and also persuade countries to drop the US.

That’s a peaceful solution .

Unfortunately, the US seems hellbent on destroying the whole world and reducing industrial production to a substantial increase in armaments.

Every single country is once again in an arms race . Defense , fear , kill

Then what ?

We start over with a smaller global population 🙏🏻

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