Trump wants to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a US/Trump toll gate. Oh wait, he changed his mind. Trump wants $350 billion right now to stop ‘communism’ in the US. Who are the communists? Liberals. How will Trump stop communism? He has no idea, he needs to consult with his Watchers. What will Trump do with all the communists? Same thing ICE does with American Civilians. Pull the trigger ten times. Trump shares that a news conference will be held Thursday to discuss election fraud in 2020 – no one cares.

The Middle East is completely imploding. Trumps says Bahrain, UAE, Jordon, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will pay money to have the US protect them. Lots of money. I wonder if these monarchies are aware of their pledge? Whatever happened to Congressional approval for taking the US into WWIII? Apparently, no one in the White House or Congress has read the Constitution because it is violated DAILY without judicial process. Israel has already moved in. We are now officially under Israeli Law.

Israel hates the Middle East and claps delightedly every time Iran bombs a US base. WHEN will the Middle East realize they are Israel’s patsy? Are the US and Israel such valuable partners with these monarchies that they will allow their countries to become Trump’s graveyard? Rumors circulate claiming Trump is using nukes on Iran. A War Crime. Which is apparently no longer a crime.

Saudi Arabia and UAE: The value of US trade is just $24 billion. As of 2025, China represents the largest trade partner with Saudi Arabia followed by India, Japan and South Korea. America is 5th with trade dropping from $40 billion in 2024 = 40% decline. Trade with the UAE in 2024 was $48 billion – in 2025 it dropped to $40 billion = 20% decline. Their largest trade partners are Saudi Arabia, India and Iraq.

The reality is the Middle East no longer wants Trumpism and has already realigned with China. They are NOT going to give Trump a dime in this Iran War. The cock lost his hen house and has nowhere left to go.

Brazil’s Lula has openly declared his country will NOT become another one of Trump’s Venezuela Projects. China has now become Brazil’s largest trade partner bypassing the dollar. Now that the CIA has unleashed their earthquake destruction of Venezuela, there are questions as to how oil production can resume given lack of power and damage. As of today, the el Palito Refinery is only producing 146,000 barrels per day while the larger refinery, Paraguana remains under maintenance.

Venezuela oil revenue has NOT been shown in the Treasury Books – none. Officially deposited into an account in Qatar, it has now been ‘redirected’. Destination - unknown. Trump claims the $1 billion collected has to be hidden from Venezuela’s legal creditors including China and Russia because Venezuela has defaulted on its debt given Trump destroyed the country and arrested their sovereign leader.

This catastrophic collapse is impacting Trump’s ability to continue meet the needs of his DoD needs in their bombing campaigns. Therefore, Trump is looking to Iraq to fill America’s shortages. “I Love Iraq” ~ That’s why we bombed you in March and incited the Iraq war in 2003 that lasted for 8 years. Trump is desperate. US troops will leave Iraq and oil trade will once again reopen. But Iraq must pinky swear not to do anything that might appear supportive of Iran. Watching the face of the PM, Ali al-Zaidi, as Trump rambles on about how the Iraqi election almost went to the wrong guy but this guy is great, blah-blah – al-Zaidi appears decidedly weirded-out. For lack of a better description:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/watch-live-trump-hosts-iraqi-prime-minister-for-bilateral-meeting-at-the-white-house

Ali al-Zaidi is Shia. The first choice for Iraq’s PM was Nouri al-Maliki – but Iraq’s Council of Representatives was forced to pull Nouri when Trump threatened to cut off all aid amounting to $430 million with an ‘m’. Iraq’s largest trade partners include – China, India, Turkey and the UAE.

While Middle East Leaders are following the Putinesque version of Trump diplomacy, ie, feed his ego and get outa Dodge, China continues to be the shining star without the dull braggiosa employed by a failing Trump. The countries building alliances with the US across the Middle East are likely to drop off a cliff. Further collectively causing a tectonic shift in trade.

U.S. merchandise trade reached a record $5.59 trillion in 2025. Overall exports totaled $2.18 trillion, while imports reached $3.42 trillion, resulting in a record goods trade deficit of $1.24 trillion. China trade with the US dropped 30%. Our top partner is now Mexico topping $873 Billion.

This is NOT winning. It is rapidly losing trade alliances in order to punish China except they are gaining alliances. Without Tariff dispositions. The largest export sectors are fuels (competing with Saudi Arabia), industrial machinery ($452 Billion – China nearly 3 times US), civilian aircraft (Boeing disaster), and pharma (US ranks 3rd behind Germany and Switzerland). It appears that the US dominates in exactly ONE area – DEBT.