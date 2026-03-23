Facing a standoff deadline, Trump capitulated and said he has been in talks with Iran for 2 days and they are close to making a deal. Iran has denied any such talks are taking place. Trump then claims Witkoff and Kushner are talking with Iran via Pakistan because Iran has refused to speak with either of them since the US initiated war. Iran denies this. Trump says he has brokered a cease fire for five days. Israel is bombing Iran’s infrastructure. Meanwhile a rabid Wall Street gyrates with every Trump statement.

There are three possible reasons for Trump’s lie:

The retaliation agreement posted by Iran targeted US bases and installations throughout the entire gulf region, including desalinization plants which the gulf states rely on for upwards of 90% of their water. It would make sense that the gulf states as represented by King Salman called Trump and warned him that the entire gulf would side with Iran if the US went forth with their threat. In such a scenario, the continued ability for Trump to pretend to be President would be vanquished.

Trump was told that the Military wasn’t ready yet, ships are still en route, the USS Gerald Ford was forced to return due to the fire damage leaving Trump minus 5,000 pilots and he needs time – 5 days – to ratchet replacements. Repairs and maintenance to the Gerald Ford is expected to last 2 years.

The 3 major hedge funds, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street need more market volatility to make trillion in profits – 5 more days.

Temporary Peace proposals have never amounted to squat! There is always a break – he lobbed this – he lobbed that, and the dodge-ball game falls apart when someone gets smacked in the head and starts crying. Trump is crying – and King Salman likely threw the ball at Trump’s head.

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Reuters Updated Military News:

As of 2 days ago when Trump claimed he began talks with Iran that never happened, 2500 Marines were deployed on 3 additional warships. They are expected to arrive near Iran as of Friday. Coinciding with Trump’s 5 day “Cease Fire” claim. Marines would likely be headed to the Kharg Island which has been a rumored target given its refinery value. The island has been surrounded with mines making deployment a death trap.

The fact that this information is publicly announced gives Iran the opportunity to secure the island, and ready their missiles to fire upon the warships before they can make landfall. It also reveals why Trump’s various media narratives were so sloppy and noncohesive. Once again reminding the world that when Trump speaks – it is a LIE. King Salman will not project ‘respect’ when Trump’s miscarriage of honesty and integrity are on full display.

The Middle East will not be the same. The markets will react with hot spikes in oil. All hope that Trump might be speaking some semblance of truth has just BLOWN UP! Pakistan could enter the fray in support of Iran. And the semblance of patience employed by Gulf countries is likely to snap.

Lufthansa has announced limited flights through the end of October. Gas stations across Australia and India are empty. Expect panic buying and theft. Colorado has been hit hard and other states will flow. Food prices are up 3% - although fresh veggies are up nearly 50%. Treasury yields are higher, meaning government debt interest ballooned and could cause a spiral wherein the Fed actually goes bankrupt between War and Debt.

So. We now have exactly 4 days to supply.