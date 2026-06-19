Tables Turned.

What just happened? Trump has completed a 180’ pivot overnight and chastising his good friend Bibi for bombing Lebanon – which just resulted in the Strait being shut yet again. Literally, five minutes after Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a cease fire as directed by Trump, Israel broke it. Demonstrating the Zionists complete inability to respect peace and showing the entire Middle East who is the provocateur. Markets want to know which side Trump will choose?

Before the Peace Stay was signed, Netanyahu had already gone global about his plan to attack Turkey next. As though Israel is asking the world to obliterate it from existence. A serial killer, Israel is addicted and cannot stop. The taste of blood their ‘high’. And the moment Trump pivoted – so did Vance and Rubio. On a dime. Leaving the Marxists and Zionists with their mouths gaping in disbelief. All the Israel First Maga’s are scratching their heads wondering what to do. Do they follow Trump or do they follow Zion? I don’t think they know.

Just ask the Biggest Zionist in Congress – Ted Cruz. Or the Biggest Twitter bootlicker – Huckabee. No one saw this coming. Crude rose and stabilized at $80. From a military perspective, Israel has 2 options; 1. Let loose their nuke stockpile and create an apocalypse. 2. Bomb US bases in the Middle East as retaliation unleashing a barrage of counter offensives that would bury Israel forever. A lose/lose situation for the Pariah nation.

The $1 trillion question – what happened?

Weirder still is the fact that Peter Thiel who recently fled to Argentina has a secret society called, Dialogue, with 222 members which include upper-echelon within US Intel, including Tulsi Gabbord. The list was hacked and is a phenomenal insight into the decay that runs our shadow government. Other names include; Jared Kushner, Ezra Klein, Elon Musk – who is complicit in the bombing of the Schoolgirls in Iran, Ted Cruz, Rick Warren – evangelical pastor, Cory Booker, Scott Bessent, Pentagon officials, Google CEO’s, ADL Director, President of CATO, Hollywood, and religious leaders.

Billed as a ‘cult’, Dialogue seems to anticipate the Fall of America and insinuates that Cult Members will be spared. Was Trump aware of the secret society? Or is his 180’ about face due to being bruised by people he thought were his friends, aka his son in law and Musk. Commonalities amongst members would appear to include – pro-Israel, and 55 and younger. The Grandpa’s; Trump, Soros, Fink, they are the ‘done’ generation that needs to be pushed aside in preparation for a new civilization.

Thiel has announced he is actively recruiting new members.

Another layer to this revelation is Vice President JD Vance who was groomed by Thiel and supposedly adopted the same religious beliefs as Thiel who taught him about his version of God, Hell, the Bible, etc… While Vance never seemed to be able to garner much support from the GOP or Americans, he remains a close confidante of Trump helping to drive the Israeli diaspora within the White House. Once again Trump read the room – wrong. His Zionist friends are already turning on him. Ivanka?

Thiel wants to build a new government, a new form of government, a new type of Laws and Justice system, and a new form of religion and family. Two years away, the next election will be based on what is left of America? Because no one can really fix it. The damage is done. I imagine that is exactly why Thiel proposed an elite group to create a new form of government and Argentina being replete with corruption and fraud was a good place to institute that system. Utilizing the same means as Netanyahu – bulldoze and eradicate.

The fact that the US military is not only infiltrated by Israel, but by Musk and Thiel is more than a little worrisome. Officials include:

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich: The NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and top US military commander is affiliated with Thiel’s “Dialog“ society.

Trae Stephens: A partner at Thiel’s Founders Fund and a prominent figure in Thiel-backed startups, he worked for a US Intel Agency after graduating from Georgetown. He led Trump’s DoD transition team.

Michael Obadal: Former Army Undersecretary during the Trump administration and a recognized ally within Thiel’s political and contractor networks.

Palmer Luckey: Founder of the defense-tech company Anduril Industries, heavily backed by Founders Fund.

Dan Driscoll: Current Secretary of the Army, who is also linked to Thiel’s Dialog society. He is a good friend of JD Vance. And Pro-Ukraine.

Joe Lonsdale: Co-founder of Palantir whose data-fusion software is widely used by the Pentagon and intelligence communities.

Both Musk and Thiel have extensive connections to the CIA and other Intel Agencies operating together for over 2 decades while building their respective companies originally funded by In-Q-Tel. This Coup Project was about creating a complete takeover via the installation of technology that overrides the need for Congress and their 2 million + employees. Thiel’s Dialogue seems to bring together the missing pieces and reveals the masks that have been well-worn by those demanding Israel First.

BETRAYAL