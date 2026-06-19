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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
32m

Digital slave race = PLANdemics = Forced Vaccinations = MOTB = revelation1823.net

Thank you, Helena!

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Yeshua Risen's avatar
Yeshua Risen
1h

Truthstream Media just put out a video summing up the push for AI like an alien invasion we're not seeing. Worth the watch. That and the Dialog stink tank made me think of the movie Metropolis and the occult themes with obvious inverted pentagram, the transformation ritual of machine Maria (a look used by Beyonce and others), feeding the population to Moloch, and the mad occult scientist.

Somehow someone in 1927 (earlier really) knew a bit too perfectly what would happen in 100 years. The witches of Unholywood have always looked in crystal balls, but that's some longterm predictive programming. It wasn't long before that Shelley was writing The Modern Prometheus, or "Frahnkensteen". Then came the incubator babies, orphan trains and a lot more before that movie was even made. Who would bankroll such madness and know what was coming? Who could it be?

Israel will fulfill God's plan and become their own X-Terminators. Too bad everyone else has to suffer for it while they burn the garden down. It all works out with Jesus anyway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77f_xr6RBwM

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