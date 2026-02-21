President Trump and his White House regime of Zion are calling for the president to ignore the US Supreme Court and the US Constitution. Their justification resorts to the 3rd grade mentality of ‘well he did it’ when referring to Biden and his family. There are no grown-ups left. We have become a babel of whiners and shrewers who don’t understand basic norms of ethics and morays. IF you do as your predecessor, you are no better than your predecessor. It is that simplistic. People are literally telling Trump to be like Biden.

Years ago, my mercenary boyfriend used the same logic to try and tear me down for not having the same animosity and vengeance perpetrated against me by my then husband in a horrific divorce. And I gave the same answer; if I became him, I was no different than him, and I loathed who he was and what he had done. Therefore, I would loathe myself. I chose the high ground. No regrets.

The Tariffs as imposed by Trump were all over the place from the getgo. Used as threats to coerce compliance in matters that had nothing to do with trade. And ultimately, proven to be borne 95% by Taxpayers as opposed to the ‘governments’. The trade deficit remained virtually unchanged and proved the point. When borne by Taxpayers, tariffs became a tax. Contributing to inflation and bankruptcies, both personal and business. Pretending otherwise simply means you are a pathological liar. Telling the Truth is not difficult. Lying is.

How many times did Trump suspend China tariffs despite the critical minerals dilemma…? They were never about trade, they were a salacious tool and American’s suffered the consequences. Now those countries are looking elsewhere for their new trading partners which will leave America’s farmers and oil companies and weapons manufacturers high and dry. Russia’s jets are superior. China’s AI is superior. Taiwan holds the vast majority of America’s CHIPS, and America can’t compete with Mexico and India retail.

There are approaches to these discrepancies and failures – but bullying and wars and regime change and offloading fake statistics IS NOT THE ANSWER. But that would be the Zionist approach with their Trump mouthpiece. As we shift back to the source as the Rothschilds – What Do They Want?

Look to the Canaanites. According to Donald Wold, the behavior of the Canaanites was rooted in rape and incest. WHY? That root would find its source in the Nephilim who lusted after human females and descended as Satan’s minions to find dominion over the pretty ones. God ordered the annihilation of the Canaanites for a reason. History has attempted to rewrite that goal. History has attempted to diverge the Canaanites form present day Jews. For a reason.

But they were lax. The believed they were impenetrable. They believed they were demi-gods. And thus made Gross Mistakes. We are here today to unveil those – mistakes and reveal the True Word Of God and Jesus.

Trump’s Discombobulator used to take out Maduro, likely the source of the Havanna Syndrome that has created massive brain damage among American diplomats, is borne of the CIA. It has been revealed in Venezuela, and I imagine China and Russia have already created a deterrent, but like the Nevada Nuclear tests, the Agent Orange nontests, the Covid VAX nontests – has disrupted the American Military to historic proportions.

Bring on the ALIENS and UFO’s! He’s got nothing left.

Huckabee is arguing with Tucker over the ‘number dead’ in Gaza. As though this is relative to Christian theology. Is murdering 50000 vs 55000 really an argument? Huckabee is not a theologian. He did not graduate from a divinity college. He is not a pastor. He is a politician by trade. Pretending to have theological authority… Heresy. His first job was as assistant to a prosperity televangelist. Which might explain his faulted Biblical knowledge.

IF, as pundits proclaim, Trump was prepared for Plan B should his Tariff Agenda fail the Supreme Court Test, that indicates he knew it was legally faulted and hoped somehow they wouldn’t notice. That’s summarily how Trump operates; operate illegally until they take you down – otherwise celebrate you got away with it. Biden 2. Clinton 2. Bush 2. ALL THE SAME.

Who and what has Changed?

Foremost – only 25% of voters are registered as Republicans – 28% as Democrats. As a Party system that’s rather abysmal. Yet the entirety of media focuses on republicans and democrats as the football team. When the real team are the Independents – pushing toward 50% of voters. The American Party has already collapsed. Trump is desperate to uphold a failed regime because he has a stake in the game. If that stake collapses, his fortune collapses, his legacy collapses, and history books will not be kind. He believes that his money DEFINES him. And therein lies the Fault-Line.