Discussion about this post

Robert Welch
9h

You sound discouraged, especially at the end.

And, who wouldn't be, who isn't, as this comedy of grand proportions barrels along, bouncing off one sad, silly episode just to careen into another......

Candice for President is one thought coming from this latest peek into absurdity.

What insane asylum did this guy escape from. To say that not supporting Ukraine will cause the collapse of the global system of peace and security that has protected Americans for decades is pure hallucinogenic babble. What peace and security ? It's been noting but the US disrupting countries, making countless citizens of said countries hate us and providing for a total lack of security for decades to come. This guy belongs in the litter box with Fauci and gang - and cover it, as it stinks to high heaven. And, why isn't anybody doing anything about the mess, asks the cat who has to relieve herself elsewhere, inconveniently- along with the rest of us who ask the same friggin thing, for decades now.....

CG Braswell
6h

A land war in Europe. In the Twenty-First Century. A long one! In Europe! The whole thing makes Bill Clinton look subtle. It makes The Great Gonzo look like a Nixonite.

Best I can tell, the war in Ukraine was tediously long sought by Washington, D.C., in broad daylight, in slow motion, over more than a half dozen presidential administrations who are the lapdogs of special foreign/global interests. Driven entirely by the most base and familiar of evils and stupidity. Unless this is all a drill and I’ve been sitting in a panopticon these past 50 years which I admit is a distinct possibility. At the very least I’m being provoked, nevermind the Kremlin. And what’s more disgusting than the White House? The Congress, and not by just a little.

Imperial Vichy District of Columbia. Completely occupied by foreign belligerents and their domestically positioned traitors. Highest treason, all sounds in a thousand and one torts and the founding docs and common sense anyway.

That’s part of what’s so disgusting about the giant ugly uniparty pork status quo reconciliation legislation — they know the dollar is crocked. It’s obvious and IVDC certainly knows its gig would be up if they tried to do the right thing. So craven and / or stupid. Total murdering vampires. There’s not even official lip service. Just zombie pillaging. They’ll keep pumping and dumping the corpse until they’re literally physically pried off of it.

Killing children and ethnic cleansing abroad, not even trying to be clandestine about it! Bragging about it! American “media” complicit and operating in furtherance of such high crimes! Not just American treason but boldfaced large-scale crimes against humanity! In my name? Our names!

All of which now is heavily blowing back onto Americans and every reasonable soul under the sun. Policy and economic blowback so increasingly severe that the resulting demise of America and Americans are very clearly now part of the plan! And unavoidable. Innumerable active measures (covid, immigration, offshoring of industry to name a few) are right out loud! And good lord the massive scaling of grift and graft, the more flagrant it is, the more encouraged it is and unpunished it goes. At this point, NO AMERICAN is a bystander. We as a nation are well past the point of drawing the line and barring the door.

IVDC is a disgusting prostitute of galactic measure. The whore of Babylon beyond any previously known proportion. Go not there fools! But they did so now what?

And London? And Brussels? In their defense, the severity of the European immigration crisis is rooted in the preposterous Mideast policies which are puppeted through IVDC. By the way, do the Soros-funded NGO immigration assault remains unchecked, or has that been fixed? California (et al) electoral grime is one thing, but it’s all fairly low hanging fruit. Speaking from Arizona, maybe we put the wall in the wrong place.

© 2025 Helena Glass
