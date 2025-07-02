Trump has called for the suspension of all aid to Ukraine, causing Zelenskky to summon the US chargé d’affaires in Kiev, John Ginkel, who has absolutely no say in the matter. But it is a PR prerequisite. The inevitable outcome will be Ukraine absorbed aback into Russia, either temporarily or permanently. Macron has apparently agreed to the surrender as long as Candace stops talking about Brigette being a transgender. A transgender whose physician inexplicably stumbled out a twelve story window yesterday to his death.

IF this was in a spy novel, people would laugh at the outlandish antics as being too contrived and wholly unrealistic. And so reality has completed its tectonic shift and become a Leslie Neilson classic comedy – the good ole days!

Kyiv without its western players is doomed. Zelenskky will likely be on the run as he attempts evasion of being suicided by his backers. His wife will remarry and his kids will call him daddy. He will go down in the history books along with his namesakes; Stalin and Mao one of the most demented leaders in hundreds of years – destroying his own country for no reason other than the puppet masters who will be edited from his legacy. Maybe he and Trudeau will hook-up…

Still holding to his stage character, Zelenskky told the US ambassador, Ginkel, that by not providing weapons, the US would prolong the conflict. It appears the order came down from Israel given they are demanding the same weapons originally slated for Ukraine and Hegseth has stated there isn’t enough inventory left for both countries.

Furthering the Leslie Neilson comedy, Poland’s president, Karol Nawrocki, has voiced opposition to Ukraine gaining EU approval. Given that such an ascension would bankrupt the EU and engage them in a direct war with Russia can’t be said aloud because it would reveal they lost the war.

May 31, 2025 — Ukraine skipped a $665 million government debt payment after failing to agree on restructuring terms with creditors. External debt is nearly $200 billion with government guaranteed bonds estimated to be worth $152 billion with an interest rate of 37.95%. Like Israel, Ukraine has no economy left for anything. They have no borrowing power. They now have no way of being rebuilt by the EU. And their trafficking hub is out of commission. Likely replaced by Turkey.

It is a sad commentary – hopefully it awakens other countries looking to join the EU on red alert as they see the outcome. The fact that Russia does not have any ‘need’ for Ukraine and it has scraped their economy with this prolonged war, rebuilding is likely to be on the back burner. Adding to the incontinence is the fact that the west ordered land mines to be tossed about the eastern portion of the country – likely without any mapping of their locations. Uninhabitable.

For the global diaspora, a conclusion to this war will take a heavy weight off and re-encourage the global economy. It will also draw undivided attention to the disease called Israel.

The Atlantic: “The Atlantic’s David Frum opens with a warning: The United States’ support for Ukraine is collapsing under Donald Trump’s second term—and with it, the global system of peace and security that has protected Americans for decades.”

David Frum is a Jewish editor at The Atlantic who previously served as Hawkeye Bush’s speechwriter having taken credit for coining the phrase, ‘Axis of Evil’. And thus encouraging the attacks by the US on the Middle East which ultimately caused in excess of 600,000 deaths based on the false premise – weapons of mass destruction. That David Frum.

A fierce advocate of Israel, one would think Frum would support the transfer of Ukraine weapons to Israel…

As has become common, Rubio is reversing Trump’s statement claiming ‘no cessation’ of weapons. The President is made to look like a fool by his own MAGATS. Or, Trump is attempting to lure Putin into a trap of letting down his guard – and we are faced with yet another dispensationalism of words. Under the guise of War Rules within Deception. And just like that Trump is once again discussing regime change in Iran. SIGH.