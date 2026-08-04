THE Tariff Game: Most recently, Trump rebated a number of companies Billions of dollars in Tariff Rebates. The total amount so far is $81 Billion in rebates to such affected companies as Ford, Walmart, Amazon, UPS, Fedex, Costco, etc… The People who actually absorbed the tariffs via higher prices? Rebate = ZERO. The amount of rebates remaining unpaid by Trump? $85 Billion. Now Trump wants to impose more illegal tariffs despite the Supreme Court ruling:

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs include 10% to 12.5% global import duties being imposed on 60 trading partners. The new citations are based on foreign countries which fail to combat ‘forced labor’. A separate 50% tariff on specific Canadian goods such as automotive, dairy, and alcoholic products is completely illegal according to the Supreme Court and will simply lead to more refunds.

25 states have thus sued Trump claiming he is in violation of the Supreme Court’s decision. The countries included in the scheme of disregarding ‘forced labor’ or Human Rights Abuses include 1/3 of the globe: The UK, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Indonesia, El Salvador, Argentina, Chile, Switzerland, China, EU, Russia, India, Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, etc… The End Result; Americans have already been fleeced by the tariffs with no reimbursement. Another round will accomplish a deeper hit on American pocketbooks – pushing many into foreclosure, bankruptcy, and a failed middle class.

That would be the Purpose. Hitting Canada the hardest at 50% is contrived to destroy their economy so Trump can attempt to add them as the 51st state. (On a weird note, the White House website wants me to subscribe to see their content). Subscribe means tracking. Tracking means surveillance.

Trump deeply wants to create an Empire. He dreams of being known in the history books as someone akin to Genghis Kahn or Muhammed or Napoleon. A Great and Glorious Conqueror who expanded the Isramerica Empire to include South America, Canada, Greenland, the Middle East, and Ukraine. Like Hillary, he wants to wear velvet robes and a solid gold crown bedecked with rare jewels to exemplify his Greatness.

The fact that he is completely out of touch with the world may be lost on him, but his sons and daughters have the ability to step in and contain his humiliation yet choose not to. Do they despise him that much?

In order for Trump to declare the tariffs are based on humanitarian rights – he would need documented proof that said violations exist. President Trump’s direction is based under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Trump has declared that these 60 countries are in violation for their failure ~ to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor. Most specifically China. Any country which trades with China must be punished according to Trump. Despite the punishment being born by American Taxpayers. The effective block on China is likely an attempt at blackmail for Rare Earths given Trump has been unable to find a replacement for his War Industry and time is running out.

China does not respond well to blackmail any more than Iran does. Relations will not improve. Necessary Rare Earths will be more rigorously blocked, and Trumps foot will find itself in his mouth. Because every avenue he has pursued is at least 5-8 years away. IF Trump wants to continue his PacMan exercise in gobbling entire countries – he needs weapons. Now. Iran has already restocked with shipments and America is left high and dry.

Strategy is now an infantile game of word salad and his base is falling away more rapidly. Midterms given alternate ideologies an edge will not tolerate Trump’s rampant and conflating fraud and corruption as he profits BILLIONS on his own declarations – including the insider trades on oil. Iran has followed the money trajectory and implicated Kushner and Witkoff – the two peacemakers who did absolutely nothing but profit off Trump’s maniacal swings.

Iran and Oman claim a deal is close between them to open the Strait with caveats – including a fee. Said fee will bump up oil and industrial goods costs which will be passed to the receiving country’s taxpayers. It is unclear if Trump will claim this as a red line and strike Iran again given after 312 times of bomb shifting, the red line is a moving target. In order to quell that possibility, Trump declares that the 313th time he really, really means it. Last Chance. Either capitulate or Trump will decapitate Iran.

But given Israel’s weapon stockpiles are also perilously diminished, Trump has nowhere to go for replacements except Russia… Wouldn’t it be fun if Russia sold Trump all duds? Missiles packed with tomatoes and kiwis… raining down on Iran. Just a thought.

The process for charging the tariffs, collecting the tariffs, and then redistributing them to tech companies which don’t lower prices or rebate customers might garner Trump a few ‘donations’, but lose more points in the end leading to a failed Midterm objective. UNLESS – he cheats.

The Door has been purposefully left open as the Save Act languishes. And Trump needs some rigorous cheating in order to gain back a lost MAGA. All while scaring off legal immigrants who are afraid to vote due to a rogue ICE command that will be used to monitor elections. His chicken in the bag is Dominion which as of 2025 is owned by a Trump fan. And cheating is something Trump is very very good at. Proving this business acumen quite efficiently!