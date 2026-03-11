Why does Trump believe China is a global enemy? China is a soft-communist country with a pinch of socialism and capitalism thrown in for good measure. Trump’s America is a shadow-communist country with a dollop of Genghis Khan terrorism and a limping smidge of capitalism in name only. A Democratic Republic may be what is written in our Constitution, but America is and has been operating within an illusion of Congressional Law for some time. It is only now that the shadows are stepping forward to claim their undue honor and throne of thorns.

Does China pursue what America pursues? Our NGO’s and government are obsessed with the ideology that all countries across the globe are after the same thing – Power. This obsession is what creates the vacuum of War. To Be The Best - means conquering everyone who dares stand sovereign. Once the war with Iran ends, which Washington says will be soon – or not, the War Department has already staked out their next victims; Turkey and Cuba. Turkey because they didn’t bend a knee to Trump’s Iran destruction, and Cuba because it is in the western hemisphere.

Hence the Genghis Khan mantra. The very detailed story of Genghis Kahn is based on a text titled, “The Secret History of the Mongols” written in 1227 after his death. Of course, the original script is lost and thus facilitates a fairy tale at best. A 15th century text was created and translated in the 20th century depicting Khan’s thoughts, visions, dreams, and feelings. Here is how the book opens: “The work begins with a semi-mythical genealogy of Genghis Kahn, born Temüjin. According to legend, a blue-grey wolf and a fallow doe begat the first Mongol, named Batachiqan. Eleven generations after Batachiqan, a widow named Alan Gua was abandoned by her in-laws and left with her two boys Bügünütei and Belgünütei. She then bore three more sons with a supernatural glowing man who came in through the smoke-hole at the top of the ger.”

In other words, the entire story of Khan’s existence is a fabrication. A Hollywood story. OR - Mythology is reality.

In Greek Mythology, the god off War was Ares, son of Zeus, of Mycenaean descent. Mycenaean’s were the Sea-farers and marauders who ultimately decimated the Minoans – neither of which are considered mythological civilizations. To be mythological, there must be no empirical evidence of existence and contain supernatural elements. Under this definition, Genghis Khan was a myth. And Ares is Reality. Plato and Aristotle would be myth given the only proof of their existence is through other persons for which their proof of existence is Plato and Aristotle.

The Roman’s decided to take Greek mythology and have all the same characters, without the same names and some smudging of attributes. The Roman god of War is Mars, a guardian of agriculture and honored in many festivals. He fathered Remus and Romulus, who are considered to be the founders of Rome ~ according to every history book. As in Mythology is Roman Reality.

Trump would thus be following in the footsteps of the Greek god of Ares, known for brutality and bloodlust. There seems to be a lack of humanity in his veins and those he surrounds himself with throughout the White House. Lutnick laughs hysterically when Epstein is brought up in a media query and Noem never sympathized with any of the Americans murdered by ICE. The CoVid bioweapon creator, Bourla, continues ruefully despite massive evidence of fraud and millions of deaths. Fauci? Gates? Brennan?

The 20 or 30 so NGO’s which support the 17 Federal Intel Agencies that need the Mossad to tell them what’s up because they don’t know - work daily writing op-eds about the Big Bad China that is challenging America’s super-duper power which is why we need to boost military spending and incite wars around the globe – to deter – CHINA. Because bombing Iran is now really about – China. But China is doing just fine spending its 2026 $277 billion military budget on hypersonic missiles and drones that no one in the US seems to be able to make. Unfortunately, The Pentagon, and all our veritable intel agencies are not certain that is the actual correct Budget number, they guess because they don’t really know…

CSIS is certain China is lying about its budget, because that’s what America does. CSIS is certain China’s entire lifeblood is based on beating America to become Top Gun. Because that’s what America does. There seems to be a critical lack of civilizational understanding that not every society is built on the Greek god of War, Ares.

China’s mythology is indicative of a wholly different ideology than Greek or Roman which is built mainly on chaos. Taoist/Buddhist beliefs and legends detail the creation of the world and belief in the pillar of Heaven, revered rulers that presided over agriculture as the life spirit, as well as Key themes which include the balance of yin and yang, the divine role of dragons as powerful and benevolent representing good fortune, and cultural heroes.

What they don’t seem to have is a god of War and a belief in Chaos. Which is why the 20 odd NGO’s, 17 Intel Agencies and the Mossad all seem lost when attempting to understand why China doesn’t give a fark about being Number One Bully in World. And instead, wants the Chinese people to prosper and grow despite the constraints imposed by western governments.

Imagine Trump living at a Buddhist Monk Monastery…