I deleted Three Bogs today because I found them just too droll and boring.... like an old man droning. So here is something with a bit of humor tossed in:

The Trump Regime has now positioned ten destroyers in the Red Sea, at the base of the Strait of Hormuz, and in the Persian Gulf. What exactly does Trump want from Iran? He is not sure – his discourse changing daily. Today, Trump claims he wants a ‘nuclear deal’. A pinky swear promise? Seriously? Given his last Lie about negotiating with Iran, no one believes him with the exception of the carefully chosen blobs tasked with upholding ego above ethics, law and morality.

Engulfed in primed riots for a month, Iran has been the latest to experience the toxic end of National Endowment for Democracy – the coup maker unit of the CIA. Westerners typically recite the same mantra that Iranians need to be Free without realizing their particular lack of freedom is invoked by western nation’s sanctions and constant threats. Trump’s lack of foresight or understanding always focuses on the government instead of The People. The People – These People - literally hate Trump and everything he embodies.

While targeting Ilhan Omar, and others, in Minneapolis for fraud – notably, the only arrests are outside of any political sphere. The Club remains intact, scared, but intact. Ilhan was dragged thru the streets but not arrested. Walz was sent a very ‘stern letter’ that took Bondi 3 months to write it was so… stern. The Clintons don’t show for their subpoena’s… Nothing. Obama is called out as having drafted the 2020 election scam – no subpoena – no arrests. The Club? Intact.

WHY? If one goes down they all go down. So, the illusion of justice remains. The illusion of a government For The People is coerced via paid ‘influencers’ of the Trump regime who dominate social media. Including the fair and equitable – Twitter whose Nikita Khruschev moment is administered by Nikita Bier whose only experience seems to be as a part-time ‘advisor. His greatest recommendation per LinkedIn account is Nikita’s ‘expertise in memes’. Who knew that was an actual occupation? As a Jew, Nikita speaks Russian indicating Bolshevik roots.

Hand-picked by Musk. Why always picking heady Jewish censors? Because Zion is running the US Club. The Black Nobels were running the EU – and it would appear the war was won by Zion as the Nobles and the EU fade into obscurity. To regroup. Meanwhile, Russia and China look on with – amusement. Knowing they are the distraction.

And where is Soros in the melee? Organizing the ICE Protests. Organizing the Iran protests. If you recall, it was Soros who initiated the order on Merkel to open borders. Tried to become a protégé of Xi Jinping. And when chaos took hold – Merkel began shaking uncontrollably while Jinping expelled Soros after he instigated the Hong Kong riots. The moment western nations united in China Bad – to assuage Soros loss. And Merkel feared for the threat of being fed to the alligators.

When Putin defeated Navalny, Soros Puppet, the Game took on new failures. Failures means people pay. Mafia style. Soros was not about to ‘pay’ – so he established fault lines of those who would become the martyrs.

As the Clinton’s began to fade into their Epstein fold of oblique corruption, Hillary’s lover, Huma Abedin, married Alex Soros, who has all the masculine appeal of a eunuch, to preserve the Clintons from becoming fodder for Daddy Soros retribution. The Stage. The Game. Trump is loyal to one faction – Elite Zionists. The Clintons were loyal to Soros. Obama to the Nobles. Bush to whoever was the ice cream of the day – much like Lindsey Graham. Two sides of The Club. Fighting against The People – For The Globe.

We aren’t even the peasants – we are simply the audience. We don’t get to interact. We must be quiet and still at our desks of submission, hands folded. While these opposing factions try to plot and scheme their way to dominance. None of whom seem to have a whit of intellect or intelligence. Not a requirement – obviously. Trump, “I never read a book in my life”.

Waiting for instructions from Israel, Trump has now positioned and pitched War with Iran. Loomer, a converted Jew like Ivanka, who has never had a male relationship, has upped the lies and rhetoric about the Western forged riots – on par with her Israeli handlers. Lying seems to have become the Zionist financial statement – given it creates war mentality, an absolute requirement for Zionism to exist. As though without war, like the wicked witch of the west in OZ – Jews would melt.

POOF.