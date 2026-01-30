Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
44mEdited

There are images conjured up by this post that linger in a most distasteful way. Speaking of images, evil has a magnetic frequency that does things to the wicked. With all their money they all end up looking like crypt keepers.

Either the frequency they ride destroys them from the inside, or makes them destroy themselves. Take a look at Loomer as created by god and after (as created by the Bolsheviks).

Reply
Share
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
10h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/fake-news-real-jews

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture