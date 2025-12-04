Does Trump have the “Legal” authority to nullify Biden’s pardons and contracts signed with an autopen? What is the history of the autopen amongst presidents? What happens when an incoming president reverses all Trump’s Executive Orders? Because Trump is using EO’s to run the entirety of the country.

“…The President’s authority to pardon is unlimited except in cases of impeachment, extending to every offence known to the law and able to be exercised either before legal proceedings are taken, or during their pendency, or after conviction and judgment”. The purpose of a pardon is to erase the crime. It never happened. The White House has at its disposal the Office of the Pardon Attorney who is tasked with making sure everything is legal. Under Biden, Liz Oyer, served in this position.

Although the autopen has been around for decades, the first president to use it regularly in signing legislature was Obama. While its Constitutionality has been questioned, no one has ever taken the validity to court. In 2024, the fourth circuit court of appeals declared that pardons do not even have to be in writing. Therefore, Trump’s statement that Biden’s pardons are null is moot. Instead, challenging Biden’s mental acuity would have been a better strategy, as well as ‘who was really running the White House’. But Trump didn’t pursue that course. WHY? Trump’s advisors are legally delinquent.

Pundits are jumping up and down for joy! But the smoke and mirrors game is yet another diversion.

Executive Orders are not true laws, they are temporary injunctions given any incoming president can immediately revoke them. They must comply with the Constitution, and cannot create new laws – such as tariffs. Thus, EO’s can be upended by the Courts and/or Congress. The overuse of EO’s crosses boundaries with law. In addition, all bills for revenue raising, ie Tariffs, must originate in the House and proceed thru the Senate – the authority does NOT rest with the President via an EO. ~ Article I, Section 7, US Constitution.

Trump is surrounded by attorneys. Either they are wholly incompetent, or they are goading him into a spiral that will upend the entirety of our federal government.

While Trump pardoning the former Honduran President convicted of drug charges is horrendous – it is technically legal. Unfortunately. However, it raises hypocritical points when Trump claims he is fighting the drug cartels, specifically in Venezuela. Like Bush’s War on Drugs the real agenda is the CIA needs a monopoly. And besides Venezuela has oil, gas and rare earths... Proving that his intentions are less than ‘legal’. There is no declaration of war which warrants a Congressional approval.

While Trumps lack of indictments against the previous administration is curious, the fact that no one is contesting Trump’s illegal orders is just as curious.

Almost as if the entire government is operating via a charade of good cop bad cop wherein everyone goes free if they support Israel. A dominant portion of Trump’s appointments were previously democrats, or as in Rubio – anti-Trump to extreme. Yet, suddenly his staunchest supporters. Why? Because the system is rigged. And we have become the jesters. Reading Twitter responses is like reading 1984 backward and upside down. People rejoicing death.

I recently watched a movie that was a sort-of remake of the Stepford Wives wherein chaos was what they strove for given order was evil. Bizarre.

The latest scullery would be the rationale that because Obama did it, and wasn’t prosecuted, then Trump can do it and not be prosecuted – and no one seems to comprehend what they have just said… It means there is no Law. No Consequence. There is only vengeance. Imagine telling your child it is okay to cheat, because Johnny cheats…

And yet, it would appear that is exactly how all the White House offices are running – under the rationale that their predecessor was just as guilty of fraud, lies, graft and corruption. Just look at this hand, while I defraud with the magicians slight of hand with the other - According to debt clock – 90 million Americans are on Medicaid! IF we use FBI stats for population = 30% of Americans are in dire poverty. TO be on Medicaid a person would have to make less than $21,597 or $10.8 per hour. For a family of 2 workers they would each need to make less than $7.30 per hour. But the economy is Tony The Tiger GREAT!

In response to a league of current and former FBI agents claiming the organization is run rip shod, Kash Patel stated, “The FBI is operating exactly as the country expects”. What the fark is that supposed to mean? What Patel didn’t say is ‘Stellar’… The alliance of agents criticized Patel as “in over his head” and Bongino as “something of a clown”, so I guess that is what America expects? Or maybe the country Patel is referring to is Israel? In looking up FBI crime data I came across a very interesting statistic – according to them, the US population is NOT 360 million – it is 302 million a differential of 14%. And the last data available is from 2024.

While Patel claims he has rescued thousands of children – there is nothing about anyone arrested… When Patel claims crime is down, there is no statistic published to verify the data. When Patel flies on vacation using a $60 million federal plane and performs a photo op on stage with his honeypot girlfriend – he says he deserves time off. With reports stating Patel splits his time between DC and Vegas, one might assume a gambling problem. But then Patel has never been an FBI Agent, a criminologist, a cop, a detective, or anything remotely applicable to an FBI Director. Instead, Patel is a lawyer who worked as a public defender. And was likely inserted due to his lack of intellect.

Why don’t people question blunt statements that have no basis in evidence or data? Why did Bondi need another 30 days to release the Epstein files when ordered to? Why are there no indictments? Why can’t Rubio and Witkoff just knock out a peace deal in 30 minutes between Russia and Ukraine? Why is Regime Change suddenly a MAGA hurrah? Why is NATO still in existence? The UN? WHO? Why are SS Benefits recorded as an expense? Treasury Daily Statement: FY Deposits $932.8 billion on Withdrawals of $1372.23 Billion – two months into the FY. But Trump is going to give away $2,000 or $5,000 to everyone sometime next year, maybe, to offset the costs generated by his tariffs...