The latest argument being posed by the Trump Government is that because the US is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), therefore, we as a country are not subject to any legal, moral or ethical Law. It is the same rogue basis Israel embraces in its random attacks on civilians throughout the Middle East, including the most recent West Bank and Syria. It is also the same basis employed by “Terrorists”.

“We are a sovereign nation therefore we can bomb and kill whomever we want” ~ is the mantra justification. Therefore, initiating a war against Venezuela, arming Ukraine to bomb oil tankers in the Black Sea, and killings across African nations, are all sanctioned because Israel and America are above Law. This is what anarchy looks like and we are not even at its full height yet.

Given Trump gets his orders from the Bolshevik diaspora, why would Israel want Venezuela? The Oil & Gas story is only a part of the equation. Israel has been at odds with Venezuela since Chavez announced solidarity with the Palestinians and severed diplomatic ties. Juan Guiado, a self-proclaimed socialist became the candidate of Israel and Trump #1. Guaidó, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo worked to overthrow Maduro thru NED collective demonstrations and riots. A Coup. Election Interference. Guaidó campaigned victimhood and liberally ladled accusations against Maduro.

Pompeo pulled Elliot Abrams into the fray, a Jewish neohawk special representative for Venezuela and Iran. Abrams was complicit in covering up atrocities committed by the US Government in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua during the Reagan/Bush regime. The justification? Their governments were labeled Communist and required re-education. Unfortunately, most of their couped insertions into government power commit high crimes including civilian massacres.

Undeterred, Abrams is considered the architect of the Iraq War of no weapons. A staunch supporter of Israel First, in 2021, Abrams formed the Vandenberg Coalition with his good friend, convicted felon, and fellow Zionist, Scooter Libby.

Despite a multi year campaign of demonizing and help from western nations, Maduro had the support of the military to topple the regime change coup and revolution. Thus Israel and America – failed.

Trump has simultaneously pardoned a convicted Former President of Honduras of drug trafficking for which he was given a 45 year sentence proving to the world at large that Deception is Trump’s soul. Venezuela drugs belong to the CIA. And Venezuela as a nation belongs to the Bolsheviks. It is a statement. A declaration that the Deep State Owns all cartels. And America is front and center onboard!

It also conveys to the world that Satan is in control as the Great Deceiver:

Paul Harvey 1965.

“Both U.S. and international law hold individuals, including military commanders and civilian superiors, criminally responsible for ordering, condoning, or failing to prevent war crimes committed by their subordinates.” The Constitution also states that a Declaration of War must be sent before Congress. The U.S. approach to this issue is defined by adherence to the laws of war (there is no congressional declaration of war against drug dealers or Venezuela), also known as International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which are considered binding under international and, in many cases, U.S. domestic law.

Trump is acting as and promoting Terrorism. This is not a democrat vs republican argument, it is a Constitutional one, a humanitarian one, and a Godly one. Trump’s White House is violating all three. And Trump, Hegseth, and any military soldier acting under illegal commands is in violation of US and International Law, the Geneva Convention, and should be prosecuted for War Crimes. Otherwise, America has truly descended into Hell. And like Israel, we are feared as a pariah vassal of Satan.

Interestingly, many of the Mainstream Media outlets which Trump has declared persona-non-grata on his new Media Censorship Website, are odiously silent on these extrajudicial killings and illegal declaration of war against Venezuela sans Congress!!

The implosion of villainizing a party was initiated by Hillary’s Magats commentary wherein the republicans apparently took their cue like a child’s mentally of revenge. All while starlighting their own. Democrats left Biden. Republicans are leaving Trump. The playbook is worn, the pages burned and torn. A simulated version of America has thus emerged for all to witness the wreckage as a warning.