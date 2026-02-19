China has rolled out Tariff free market exchange across 53 African nations. Just as taxing millionaires simply makes them move, Africa was roiling from Trump’s Tariffs which hit South Africa to the tune of 30%. China steps in and America loses. Trump keeps handing China the gauntlet of trade and prosperity while sending American troops to WAR and farmers into bankruptcy.

The US Agriculture Center is under stress as costs increase and commodity prices crash. The main export crops include Soy, Wheat and Corn. The main importer? China. Trump’s solution? Use more glyphosate and he’ll remove cancer liability issues through force. China’s solution? Find trade elsewhere; Sub-Sahara Africa is a major producer of corn. Ethiopia is the newest wheat capital. And South Africa is now leading in production of Soybeans. Not only will pricing beat out American Farmers, but shipping will also be considerably less. For China – a win/win!

Trump’s secondary solution? Give farmers Taxpayer subsidies. Now they can grow nothing for nobody. From which pocket will the subsidies originate? Under President Trump, the US debt is now growing at a staggering $6 billion – per day! Trump just pledged $10 billion to Gaza and another $10 billion to Israel.

Farm bankruptcies were up 46% in 2025 shutting down 315 family farms. Who got the money? Not farmers, but Israel, the subsidized nation paid for by American Taxpayers. Farm loans increased dramatically as farmers sought to stay afloat amidst a tariff nightmare reaching into the $350 billion range.

The US trade deficit in goods widened to $1.24 Trillion. While the trade with China dropped significantly, the deficit rose via Taiwan, Mexico and Vietnam. Overall the deficit remained unchanged despite Trump’s Big Beautiful Tariffs. In an unprecedented off the script speech, Trump announced he’ll give away the tariff money he has collected, which he claims is $18 trillion, to a few lower income taxpayers, use some for more powerful weapons like his son’s drone company, and the rest will pay down the debt.

But there is no $18 trillion. The actual additional revenue is roughly $194 billion. Roughly 1%. China leads paying the most in Tariff revenue followed by Mexico, Canada, India, Japan and Germany. Canada is Trump’s newest pariah and will soon shift their economy toward China. India has already shifted toward Russia and China. And Germany doesn’t seem to have a clear direction anywhere except Ukraine – pledging money, troops, weapons, etc… while citizens can’t afford to heat their homes.

Adding to the fray of abject economic failures, despite Trump’s claims that he reduced the federal government, initiated DOGE fraud eliminations, and made money on Tariffs, the DUS Debt has risen nearly $3 trillion. The actual number of unemployed persons is 14.3 million. 164 million people in the workforce, including 28.7 million part-time workers, are supporting 24 million government workers and countless sub-contractors all getting paid more than the 95% of average workers. Thus WAR is the only option to completely unravel a failed Empire. The age of conscription is 18-25. An entire generation that will create a new Dark Ages.

Today, speaking at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump announced Iran has ten days to comply with Washington’s demands or suffer the consequences, ie WAR. Given Trump’s previous negotiations with Iran were superimposed with strikes, it is more likely the ten day period will last a fraction of that. How many will die for peace? Will troops honor Hegseth’s death strategy? Will Congress be able to intervene? Will Russia or China react?

Regime Change is a CIA/NED intel operation. IF Trump anticipates turning the Iran’s power off as he did in order to capture Maduro, the most significant difference is Iran has Hypersonics which do not require a power grid to operate. Nicknamed the ‘Discombobulator’ contrary to Trump’s assessment, rockets and missiles also do not require a power grip to be operational. Instead they operate via batteries or onboard gas generators. A Maduro 2 would likely NOT happen.

Thus, ‘freeing’ the Iranians would mean murdering a large number in a nondeclared air and boots on the ground war. With Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman hosting US Bases, they are reticent to allow airstrikes from these bases given the obvious repercussions. The UK has also denied access. Leaving just Israel and battle ship carriers in the gulf as the sole offensive. The War thus becomes a remake of the 1950’s movie Rebel Without A Cause and the game of ‘Chicken’.

WHO WILL STRIKE FIRST?