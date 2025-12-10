Donald Trump has put forth a new proposal in the Federal Register which requires all visa-free visitors to the US to provide a minimum of five years of their social media activity to US authorities before gaining entrance. There are 42 countries which are currently visa-free. Most of the EU is considered visa-free as is Australia and Japan. In addition, all travelers will necessitate providing all phone numbers and email addresses over the past five to ten years, as well as personal details on family members. Lastly, face, fingerprint, DNA and biometrics would apply to every single tourist. BIG BROTHER is watching.

This comes on the heels of Pam Bondi ordering Kash Patel to provide her a LIST of all American extremists. What is a domestic extremist? It is a loosely defined term that includes white supremacists, anti-government militias, accelerationists, far-right/left groups, incels, and lone actors radicalized online, often driven by racial bias, anti-authority beliefs, or ideology. Like antisemitism.

Extremism is defined as holding radical beliefs which includes radical ‘speech’, intolerant speech, rejection of mainstream values, activism and hate speech. While terrorism is the use of violence. Bondi specified ‘extremists’, not terrorists when ordering her LIST from Kash Patel. And the Trump regime is posturing to shut down anyone who dares to have an opinion outside of Big Brother Protocols before the 2026 midterms.

Oddly, the MSM is not reporting this radical legislature, for fear of reprisal I imagine, given the insults Trump has levied on reporters. The entirety of Trump’s regime has been formed in clay as an abject of Fear. Bombing Iran instead of détente. Bombing Yemen and Lebanon to instill Fear. The genocide of Palestine – ungodly reveling in Fear. The fishermen/drug boats. Everything is Fear Based. Extremism Lists are nothing different than Ukraine’s hit lists – disagree and you will pay with your life.

According to the ADL, antisemitism is comparable to an extremist global network called 764 which engages in sextortion, cyberstalking and child sex abuse. Baron Martin of Arizona was arrested December 2024 on charges for his running a 764 operation. Why the FBI has been unable to make headway in this despicable terrorist organization is questionable at best. How the ADL can make antisemitism comparable is also despicable.

How the Big Brother Protocols will apply to domestic extremists is likely to extend into the dreaded ‘social credit system’ whereby good people are rewarded and independent people are docked only to be gulaged after so many points.

It is worth noting that BOTH Terrorists and Extremists can have their assets confiscated by the FBI.

According to CBP, no public comments or courts challenged the ruling during the allotted time frame which ended November 26, therefore, this proposal will take effect as of December 26, 2025. The law will be implemented for travel by all commercial and private operations via air, land and sea. While the proposal submitted by Trump is lauded as a means of weeding out Extremists and Terrorists, it provides a window into what is planned for American citizens in the near future. And the use of biometrics uploaded to a government data base.

Beyond the social credit system of biometrics, there are other issues which can compromise the data such as breaches, inaccuracies, physical changes, system limitations and false positives and negatives. Which could lead to a person’s identity being compromised permanently. The cost and maintenance of the system under Trump could be extensive and on such a large scale ultimately reduce US tourism as people find it too invasive.

Of course, it could lead to countries retaliating and initiating their own systems on Americans which could disrupt global relations and decimate air and sea travel industries. The economic impact in the loss of tourism would equate to a lockdown of sorts as countries implement what amounts to surveillance and the abridging of privacy. Hackers would quickly learn how to circumvent the system.

Inevitably, when a government invades privacy it is not in the best interest of the citizens, an overreach that will be met with more anger directed at Trump’s already abysmal approval rating. Which will be felt in the midterms coming in 2026. For every desperate attempt Trump makes to portray himself as America’s savior, he institutes 5 policies to criminalize Americans or circumvent the LAW.

At this stage, it would appear Israel is our only ally. Given their pariah status globally, that is hardly a vote of confidence as more countries choose to move away from the US, their sanctions, punishments, and tariffs. This Law will escalate America’s status as a biyatch of Netanyahu’s secular cult.