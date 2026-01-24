Oddly, the countries joining Trump’s Board of Piece, don’t have the funds to squander $1 billion and no one mentions this oddity: Mongolia – entire annual GDP is $25 billion. Uzbekistan GDP PP $3844. Kosovo – annual GDP $14 billion. Paraguay – GDP PP $6520. Pakistan – GDP PP $1710. Etc… Do the billions get deposited in Trump’s Qatar account? The Board was initially created to oversee Gaza rebuild, yet the Charter doesn’t even mention Gaza. So what’s really behind this Ponzi scam?

According to the first draft charter, the purpose of Trump’s Board is “to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict” and “to undertake peace-building functions in accordance with international law.” International Law? Apparently, this Board is a self-described global police force coup enforcer designated by Trump to administer America’s Israeli Agenda. It is notable that Eric and Donald jr. do not participate – only Kushner.

The Charter was approved by the Security Council for a period of 3 years and is limited to Gaza. Therefore, Trump is already establishing illegal controls. Despite member voting in the majority on an issue, Trump will have the authority to veto. In fact, Trump has ALL authority over everything. Technically, the Charter reads like a New World Economic Forum including ‘subsidiary entities’, the invitation of other states, outside organizations, and ‘other’.

What happens when ‘An Order’ falls? The Fall of the Soviet Union is not comparable given it was never a great nation. A better parallel would be the fall of Russia 1917. What we are experiencing is the beginning of the Bolshevik Revolution under Bolshevik Trump as he pursues dossiers, threatens reporters, declares himself above the law, and invokes fear in every corner of the world. Stalin poisoned Lenin. Trotsky was assassinated by the NKVD with an ice axe! Why did Stalin eliminate Lenin and Trotsky? Because they spoke out against him.

According to the Board of Peace Charter, Trump asserts that International Law shall be – The Board of Peace. All Hail King Trump. The Bolshevik plan was built on philosophies and ideologies of Marxist Communism which quickly morphed within fascist and war doctrines wherein everyone was ‘the enemy’. Including citizens. No warrants. No free speech. Justice = chaos.

Trump’s Campaign was built on Marxist critical conception of ideology: “(1) discourse and ideas driven or motivated by concealed social interests; (2) the utilization and defense of ideas – not necessarily false ones – to legitimize dominant political or economic powers; (3) systematically distorted communication; (4) the opposite of a “scientific” (or “objective”) point of view; (5) the entanglement of discourse and power; (6) forms of alienated consciousness that distort or conceal reality; (7) apologetic discourses and naturalizations of certain dominant social facts.” ~ Sandro Brito Rojas.

What came to be called the “cult of personality” developed as Stalin, presenting himself as Lenin’s heir, came to be recognized as the sole infallible interpreter of party ideology. MAGA. Stalin’s greatest downfall came with the collectivization of agriculture. Power became predominant and ultimately led to the Great Purge… The number of citizens who were killed or thrown into Gulags is estimated to be between 2 million to 20 million. When Power Corrupts.

Even the World Economic Forum Bolshevik Zionists are in awe at the magnitude of Trump’s Stalinesque actions on the World Stage. With Musk coining Trump’s Board of Piece as various pieces of the pie, ie, countries. Ultimately, Stalin was poisoned with warfarin, supposedly by his head of the NKVD, Lavrentiy Beria, a sexual predator who raped, tortured and murdered young girls. Stalin thought of him highly. An Epstein. Stalin’s daughter Svetlana Stalina was not keen for Beria as she is seen as a young girl sitting on his lap. Beria led The Purge.

While the ICE purges are becoming more brutal and our government is lying about the circumstances, we enter the world of Stalin where a citizen deemed not pro-government is eliminated. And the government creates an alibi to justify the purge. Because ICE agents were not just given $50,000 bonuses – they were given absolute immunity. And this is the end result – ALWAYS.

Trump is dangerously prancing down the path of no return via Stalinism. The Purging is on the horizon.