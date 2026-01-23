Schisms in the Bloggerfille World are becoming more prevalent. The nuances include Russia, China and Trump. I would have said, ‘America’, but we don’t really exist as a nation any longer, we are a piece of colonized land. On the one had we have pundits claiming Russia is weak and simpleminded because it refuses to ‘retaliate’ and the BRICS are worthless because they are not a strategic NATO War Machine. On the other hand, we have pundits claiming Russia is strong having held up the battle against all NATO members not a simplified version of Ukraine and progress is of the mirror of a Chinese tortoise. The Hare being Trump.

Larry Johnson takes on Sy Hersh vs Paul Craig Roberts takes on Putin:

Paul Craig Roberts: From his standpoint, Putin should always retaliate otherwise he is signaling he condones attacks – case in point the piracy of oil & gas ships in International waters. While Roberts does not specify what action Putin should take, he is quite adamant that restraint is the pussy to the bully. Pardon my French.

Larry Johnson on Sy Hersh: Johnson tears into a substack post made by Hersh wherein Hersh makes some wild claims about the state of the economy of Russia with absolutely no verifiable evidence. By contrast, Johnson reveals he is a first-hand witness having been to Russia 4 times last year.

Greenland – the newest hyperbole supporting Trump’s Greenland move is the claim that IF Russia were to takeover Greenland then the time for a Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missile to reach America would be 10 minutes less.

It appears the base structure in these two variable views is rooted in not being able to accept that the Deep State originates in America – not Russia. And those blinders are obscuring the big picture. Core points are ignored. Russia had no desire to go to war with Ukraine – it was forced, prodded, and then gang-whipped by NATO via bioweapon labs and Nazi mercenaries functioning on the orders and payroll of the CIA.

US Military troops in Greenland is simply another Ukraine bully prod. Russia’s entire northern border is on the Arctic Ocean. China and Russia have conducted joint excursions looking for oil and gas and a better shipping channel. Here is how the lie begins ~ CSIS: “In 2007 Russia re-prioritized the Arctic in keeping with Vladimir Putin’s vision of restoring Russia’s status as a great power.” Russia has used the Arctic for trade routes since the 16th century. The Danes colonized Greenland in the 18th century. Russia did not.

Russia’s focus is Trade. Trump’s focus is on War. It is that simplistic.

Europe has technically fallen. America has technically fallen. Trump’s strategy is to ‘save America thru colonization’. IF people die – that’s their problem, not his. Within this classical mindset we have the Larry Fink entourage attempting to hold up – Ukraine? Another colony. While speaking at the WEF in Davos, Fink claimed that $800 billion would be invested in a New Ukraine. (He tried to get investors to ante $10 billion and came up empty.) His speech was as blustery as the Donald’s. Lots of words strung together – classic World Economic Forum.

A bigger picture emerges: Lahaina and LA and Gaza – prime beachfront property. Levelled. These Elite playgrounds will be furnished their game toys via Ukraine. The people of Lahaina and LA left. The people of Gaza were murdered. The land is now cheap. And a developer’s wet dream. But the Deep State Powers that be are aging and will never see the fruition of these dreams. Trump is 80. Fink is 73. Netanyahu is 76. Meaning they aren’t playing the game for themselves. They will be long dead before ANY of these projects are realized. Rebuild a country? Lahaina and LA haven’t even been fully cleared of debris. The soils are toxic. Dubai took 50 years to build.

While Fink, Netanyahu and Trump all have sons who are working the industry of money, they lack the ‘death wish’ mentality that hovers over these aging men like a CERN magnetic cloud ready to burst.

All of which makes their actions seem more and more a simple legacy theme for storybooks and ego. “Look what I did”! The Stage Play. Who would be alive to reap the benefits of these cities from the sky? What happens when the money runs out after ten years and the cities are shells? Will America exist in 20 years? What if… Trump is one largess bombastic distraction… to maintain the illusion of reality - still playing checkers.

CERN:

The Lattis. Multiple Dimensions:

