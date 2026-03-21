Trump has officially committed upwards of 10,000 US Troops to fight on the ground in Iran – for the purpose of preserving ‘face’. Hegseth goes on a Live press conference declaring that ‘hunting, striking, death and destruction’ is what this war is all about. The Israeli BOTS were out in full propaganda mode to ‘evilize’ Iran over the execution of a 19 year old wrestler while failing to note said wrestler had brutally sliced two policemen to death. All while demanding $200 billion in immediate ‘added’ compensation for a war that we are ill prepared to fight.

DRAFT CALL – anyone? Anyone?

The Navy investigation into the potential mutiny on the USS Gerald Ford is ongoing while US Air Force pilots refusing to bomb civilians in Iran are being handcuffed and put in jail for ‘treason’. Meanwhile, Congress has yet to vote on the War that isn’t a War – but an Iran ‘thing’. That we already won, but haven’t. France sent out one of its destroyers incognito enroute to Cyprus, afraid Iran might bomb them. Only, one of the soldiers aboard the destroyer was wearing a smart watch for his exercise routine which blipped the GPS location of the stealth destroyer for all the world to see.

IF this was a movie, Detective Clouseau would most certainly be playing Hegseth. As has been noted over and over – this is NOT WWII or Vietnam – weapons have changed and just one hypersonic hitting the USS Gerald Ford would take out 5,000 soldiers in one second. Soldiers who have family. Young Children. A reason to live! Soldiers too young to know the horrors of Vietnam. Soldiers trained by a ‘Major’ who is outranked by even Tulsi Gabbard!

The overwhelming question is how many children of the bloated Senators and House signed up for active duty? Barron? No, apparently he is too tall… Is there a height exemption? Apparently, there is a height exemption – it is 6.66 feet, although exceptions can be requested. No joke. Somehow, I seriously doubt Melania would allow an exemption or whether Barron would consider one… War Ewwww.

So, we have sent the USS Gerald Ford, the largest in the US fleet which is currently mired in one foot of sewage daily due an engineering snaffoo complicated by required maintenance unsecured … I’m sure the moral is high. Is Trump aware? Doubtful. It would appear, Trump is not aware of much of anything when it comes to reality. Demonizing those who tell him the truth, while embracing the wicked.

At this point it is revealed Hegseth has a ‘negative’ approval rating. The 100% Trump approval was a creation of ONE man at CNN, Enten, no poll, no survey, no anything, just a guy who considers himself a guru… That’s the extent they are pushing FRAUD.

What will a ground invasion of Iran look like?

I think Trump is being fed visions of Normandy WWII – a US Flag. A monument – maybe one with him center stage. Mount Rushmore status… Without being told the realities of WAR: Normandy Day 1 – 4500 dead and 10,000 casualties. The actual Normandy Campaign resulted in 73,000 forces killed and casualties exceeding 550,000. This DEATH cult was strategized by Eisenhower and Bernard Montgomery - an aging British Colonel. Trump is twelve rungs militarily below Eisenhower and Hegseth is 2-3 rungs below Montgomery. So how will this WAR END?

Trump is now convinced that decapitating Iran militarily today will only result in them coming back stronger in 10 years. Therefore, Trump has made the decision that the only way to assure Israel’s future is thru the absolute genocide of every last Iranian, Lebanese, Yemeni, Syrian, Kurd, Turk, and anyone else he deems a potential threat to the Third Temple of the AntiChrist. Which oddly would include Cubans, Venezuelans, South Afrikans, and maybe – AMERICANS.

Meanwhile, China, having no involvement in any direct conflicts, is powering ahead in technology, AI, and Economic prosperity. And the notion that the Iran War will destabilize China is a complete strategic FAILURE. The war may push America and the West into the stone age – but the winners would be China and Russia. IS that Trump’s 20-D Chess Game? As postulated by the 3000 remaining MAGATS?

My opinion, Israel will be demolished. I think Iran is so done with the 70+ years of antagonism and bomb lobbing that they are more than willing to do – whatever it takes. Unfortunately, as a compromised person, Trump is willing to sacrifice all Americans for this Israeli Debutante Ball. Our only salvation would be MUTINY.

As I write this, I watch as a group of Mexicans replace a roof on a house behind me. Working 12 hour days – diligent, dedicated, and without complaint. The same Mexicans Trump sought to tackle in streets in order to deport – killing American Citizens in the process. The same Trump hailed as a HERO by paid influencers and Jewish Zionists. PAID. Do you think Trump EVER did manual labor? Does he know how to even pound a nail? Walk a roofline? I have the utmost respect for these laborers. I think Trump and his Rumplicans have NOT A CLUE.

IT is worth noting that yet another Trump White House statistic is being hugely questioned; the number of Trump deportations of illegals and the number of voluntary self- deportations has been evaluated and best numbers indicate he is overstating by about 2/3rds. Which devolves to Kristi Noem faking numbers… while having an affair with her handler – Corey Lewandowski a renowned Democrat. This is our Government at its BEST.

For The Record; I think Tulsi Gabbard was a good guy who believed in a utopian government only to find herself within the worst of the worst and blackmailed to uphold that attitude. What Blackmail? Physical harm to those she loves. Because, as a true soldier, she would always sacrifice – self - while protecting everyone else.

I would also postulate that the Powers that Be whether Rothschild or Soros specified the least qualified for the Largest Positions. How best to Dissolve a country from WITHIN?