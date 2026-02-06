TrumpRx will fizzle and die like a dud firecracker. It is not available for those who are insured, or those on Medicare. Oddly Ozempic is highlighted as one of the biggest drug price drop which coincides with growing side effects including; gastro issues, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, blindness, kidney failure, pancreatis, and the list goes on ad nauseum! Not to worry, doctors can prescribe 13 other pills to mediate the side effects and 30 more to mediate the side effects of the pills mediating the side effects… American medicine.

This is the brainchild of Dr. Oz. The same Dr. Oz who recently declared that all children should forego college or training schools and go to work immediately following their graduation from high school. In addition, Seniors will need to postpone retirement indefinitely and work harder… Straight out of the ideology as proposed by our darling podcaster, Ben Shapiro. According to Oz, if these two simple fixes were initiated we could dent the fraudulent corruption as employed by our government that caused $38 TRILLION in debt.

Meanwhile, Bessent has openly declared that Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS would be paid for by American Taxpayers. The level of Hunger Game idiocy is only matched by Jewish influencers claiming that Epstein was an agent of Russia’s KGB… with absolutely zero evidence. In addition to Trump’s tax return being revealed, the IRS revealed the returns of over 400,000 other persons. If they are all entitled to the same enrichment – Taxpayers would be on the hook for quadrillions… LOGIC, is not our government’s greatest strength.

Despite Trump’s continued rhetoric that he will have made $18 trillion in nonexistent tariff income, and will distribute $2000, $2500, $5000 to every American – reality has a way of kicking one in the face. Trump has lifted tariffs on Argentina, El Salvador, and Guatemala for exempt goods which is really everything. In exchange, Argentina will open the Patagonia region to mining. The old forests which have withstood man’s quest for chaos for 2600 years are burning to the ground so that mining can commence.

Projections and estimates state $200 billion Tariff revenue for 2026. Deposited not into any specific fund for disbursement, but instead into the General Fund which is not accounted for in the Treasury Daily statement. And thus, can be used for ‘anything’. Every Expert has calculated a different projection for Tariff revenue – but what stands out in the Treasury daily is overall, the US continues to overspend even with Tariff Revenue. When Tariff imports from Mexico and Canada were 100% exempted, imports rose 89%. With more exemptions coming from Latin America, it is doubtful Tariffs will survive a Democrat White House as The People are likely to revolt over the increase in costs passed to us.

Trump Media traded on the DOW is down 64.62% over a year period. Yet somehow The Donald’s net worth has risen between $5 and $6 billion over the same period. Which is why Bondi going after Ilhan Omar is a joke. Go after Pelosi! Never happen, because all those Democrats Trump demonized are now his good friends, including Bill Clinton and Hillary. Given one of the Epstein emails reveals Epstein attending a Thanksgiving dinner with Trump and his boys in 2017, the chasm between democrats and Trump has been filled with money - and LIES.

Was Trump paid off for the drug lord pardons and ignoring indictments? Was that the source of his incredible doubling of wealth? Devin Nunes sits on Trump Media as CEO while simultaneously serves as chair to the Presidents Intelligence Advisory Board. Would that not be classified as a conflict of Interest? Nune’s degree is in ‘agriculture’. Somehow this translates to being an intelligence expert…

It might explain why our foreign policy is worth shiitake. Just as our FBI Director is a mediocre lawyer, Kushner was never elected anything. Witkoff was never officially appointed to anything. Our Treasury Secretary was a fund manager with Soros. Our CIA Director has no history in intelligence or criminal investigations, or even international law. But he does have his JD. Our Secretary of Labor has a BA and served as a mayor for Happy Valley, Oregon with a total estimated population of 28,000. Estimated, because it is so small no one counts. Lastly, our Secretary of the Department of Transportation was previously a Lumberjack who later got his JD – worked in television and said he was interested in ‘cute girls’.

These are Trump’s finest EXPERTS – running a country that is deemed the Greatest Show on Earth.