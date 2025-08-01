Trump is punishing India with 25% Tariffs and topping off the icing with additional tariffs for buying oil from Russia. Revealing to China and Brazil that an alliance with America is not the stable course of the future. To quote Richard Cook, “This is Trump’s Tariff Terrorism’. The tariffs are no longer about building, they are about destroying, however in that wake, countries will leave the West in a Dustbowl reminiscent of the Oklahoma massive dust storms in the 1930’s that brought death to everything.

US Treasury Bessent has levied new sanctions on Iran’s shipping network for no viable reason and the losers in this new tariff/sanction regime seem to be America and the EU. And one must ultimately ask – is this purposeful? Is destroying western economies the grand finale of the Zionist Stage Play? Africa has already shifted away from the EU, but decolonizing Israel from the diamond trade will need more time. However, should Africa give the Zionists the boot – Israel will suffer serious economic damage. Building The Riviera of The Middle East will take considerable time and taxpayer funds…

Trump has levied significant Tariffs on 20 African states at varying rates from a low of 11% to a high of 50%. The impact on America will be quite significant as trade routes are wholly rearranged and inexpensive goods are no longer available – while over-supply of American goods will lead to short term losses for businesses and long term short supply as America produces less and less because the buyers have all left.

A Boon For BRICS.

At phenomenal risk is the US Dollar. As countries move away from trade with America, the US dollar loses its dominance. Trump to the rescue thinks ‘stablecoin’ will replace the dollar – “A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility, aiming to maintain a stable value by pegging its value to a reserve asset. This asset is most often a fiat currency, such as the US dollar, but can also be commodities like gold or other cryptocurrencies.”

The glaring hypocrisy of this statement is the fact that stable embraces the most volatile, ie, gold and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In addition, if the stablecoin is backed by Tether which is latched to the US dollar and the dollar crashes due to no trade with America – that USDT stablecoin is also – worthless. And this is the coin that Trump wants the world to embrace. The same world he is punishing horrifically.

Did Truth Social buy Tether? NO! They bought Bitcoin because it is rocketing higher! But Trump wants everyone else to buy $1. Over the past six months, the dollar has declined by 10%. Bitcoin has risen by 26%. Gold has risen 23%. The global economies envision a tanking America. So Bessent claims GDP Growth is now 3% - a Miracle! But that wasn’t exactly correct, the quarter came in at 3% with an annual forecast of 1.25%. It’s increase over negative growth the first quarter was due to a significant drop in imports and an increase in ‘price’. Bessent is not exactly a stellar economist – GDP is a measure of price inflation – not growth.

Between 1913 and 2025, the cumulative rate of inflation has been 3158.2%. What $1 dollar used to purchase would now cost $32.58. This cumulative inflation is not addressed in GDP. The GDP measurement was first developed by Zionist, Simon Kuznets in 1934 and adopted in 1944 via the Bretton Woods Conference. This Conference ushered in the beginnings og globalism thru the creation of the IMF and World Bank. It also created increased expansion of monetary policy which led to rampant inflation and trade deficits and as a direct result DEPLETED GOLD RESERVES.

Kuznets is credited with transforming the ‘philosophy’ of economics into an empirical science to give credence to the Federal Reserve, the IMF, and other economic institutions whose predictions can be summarized as 50-50 chance. After WWII, Kuzneks spent most of his time conducting research on behalf of China and Israel. In other words, GDP is a communist illusion of measure.

At which point one has to ask, are we literally being led to extinction by characters from Looney Tunes?

While Tariff adjustments could have been a form of détente to eliminate Tariffs within every country, instead, Trump chose to use them as ‘punishment’ and blackmail' condemning, sanctioning, and demonizing any country that doesn’t comply. As a direct result, riffs among former trade partners were escalated unnecessarily which will negatively impact America with Trump at the Helm.

We were told: The US would pull out of NATO, IMF, World Bank, and the UN. We were told No New Wars – and détente in Russia. We were told US would reignite Manufacturing – manufacturing jobs declined 163,000 2nd quarter. We were told all documents on Epstein and JFK Murder would be released. We were told interest rates on homes would Decrease. We were told Cost of Living would Decrease. We were told DOGE cost cuts would be implemented. We were told the $36-$44 Trillion in debt would be reduced. We were told PEACE.

In essence, Trump has extended the Biden Handlers extermination of the Middle Class in favor of a Peasant Class, Soviet, Communist, system of exterminations, Former-Persons, and dictatorship rule into starvation.

I personally find the Marxists of the USSR ‘Former Person’ a humorous label wherein those of the aristocracy who survived the Purge, were called Former Persons and confined in hotels and apartments – if they set foot outside they would be SHOT. Oddly, it reminds me of President Trump’s statement about Maga’s who want the Epstein Files released as promised…

We Became "Former Maga Persons”.