Qatar and Saudi Arabia have become front and center topics. Saudi Arabia for its historic welcome of President Trump and a $600 Billion deal, while Qatar has donated a much newer Air force One to America for Presidential use valued at $400 Million. Skeptics of the alliance point out that Qatar is mass funding American Universities… therefore they are attempting to turn everything Islam. Which is only partially true. Qatar has 19 Foreign Universities in their country including; Georgetown, Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, Texas A& M, etc… Qatar is funding these universities on its soil.

By contrast, US university partnerships in Israel are paid for by American Taxpayers sponsoring Jewish scholarships. Qatar and Saudi Arabia want to prosper. The Old Order led by the Zionists wanted war and destruction in order to reserve utopia for a select few. The Economist RagTag is fun to read simply because they try so hard to rewrite reality. I’m not sure if it is hard-wired into their brains or if they are simply a product of a barbarian species.

Economist Version of Reality: Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day parade was a sign of weakness and, “Today, as Mr Putin targets what he absurdly claims is another “Nazi” government in Ukraine, it signals how Russia stands resolutely against the West. That should worry all of Europe.” “Mr”. The reference is to the Azov Battalion which is the National Guard of Ukraine. They portray themselves as Nazi’s, raise Nazi flags, Heil salutes, patches, etc…. This is simply how they define themselves.

However, the interesting point to the story is that it infers that the West is pro-Nazi. And Europe should be afraid that the Nazi’s could be extinguished by Russia. The obsession with Putin is the obsession to own Russia. A Bolshevik mindset. And like Israel, pathological lying is inherent in The Economist owned by the Rothschilds, Cadbury, Agnelli family and Shroder.

The Agnelli Family dates to the Roman Empire and has since encompassed German and French family names thru marriage. Historically, these families have been highly integrated in the ‘selection process of Popes’ - One such family name is Caracciolo. In the 16th century, Francis Caracciolo, a priest, founded the Order of Clerics Regular Minor. He was beautified and canonized centuries later.

While Qatar and Saudi Arabia have shared their avarice between each other over the years, it was predominantly based on Qatar’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood. Their version of sanctions simply meant no dialogue and airspace is closed. In the West, the retaliation would be an attempted coup, some well placed assassinations, lobbing a few bombs and prohibiting anyone in the world from talking or trading with the enemy.

It would appear President Trump has woken up and reality shifted.

The Rhino’s are busy trying to drum up any anti-Saudi rhetoric they can muster to show that a deal with the country means everyone could die. Specifically – Khashoggi. The journalist banned from Saudi Arabia for being offensive to King Salman and Prince Bin Salman. The Washington Post hired him allowing him to write derogatory commentary about the Salmans. WHY? Because Trump had won the Presidency, Hillary had lost, and her tie to Saudi Arabia was Prince Al Waleed who had donated heavily in a Clinton coup. Khashoggi was likely their whipping post.

The vast majority of Rhino’s and Dems are failed lawyers. They have never run a business. They don’t know how to Make Deals unless it entails Murder for Hire. The Art of The Deal is beyond their abil

ity. As such, under their tutelage, America went rogue. Stealing trillions of dollars to prop up their millionaire status while castigating billionaire status. It’s a Club. Each Club has levels and tiers.

It is notable that President Trump requested Elon Musk, Larry Fink, Hegseth, Rubio, Bessent, Sam Altman – Open AI, Jensen Huang - Nvidia, Alex Karp - Palantir, Giani Infantino – FIFA President, Jeff Miller - Halliburton, Ruth Porat - Google, Andy Jassy – Amazon – to accompany him in this soiree. Bringing them into the fold knowing that their expansion means more money for themselves and America was tactical. Changing sides from WITHIN. Capitalizing on George Soros maneuver to upend alliances and allegiances from within only now it’s within the Deep State.

Because Trump is fulfilling their greed with the most wealthy in the Middle East their loyalty will follow the money. Quite a Tactics II Talent. Game. Set. Match!