The Master of Burlesque, Zelenskky, is calling for regime change in Russia. Trump is ramping up punitive fees and tariffs against India for buying Russian oil. A Putin and Trump meeting has been scheduled as well as a trilateral including Zelenskky. Is Trump creating another Iran blitz?

Technically there remains an ICC arrest warrant for Putin. The UAE which Putin has selected as a possible venue for the meeting is not a member of the ICC. But Trump has proven to be a man who does not uphold his word. A dishonorable trait. IF in fact Trump intended to make a deal, why is he punishing India simultaneously? Smells. According to the Chinese Ministry, Trump is also considering imposing tariffs on China for their trade relations with Russia, specifically 25% on oil. Putting Russia central to Trump’s targeted blitz.

For 2025, China’s main imports from the US included machinery, electronic and electrical equipment and oil seeds with total 2024 valuations estimated to be $146 to $153 billion. That value is roughly worth 1 month and 1 week of China’s annual imports of $2.6 Trillion. Easily replacced.

The attempt is to dismantle the BRICS which only gain more traction with every Trump insult. The latest victim of extraordinary Tariff’s is Brazil, facing upwards of 50% due to Lula’s Supreme Court sending Bolsonaro to jail. As a result, Lula has called for an immediate assembly of BRICS leaders to discuss a joint response. The biggest exports from Brazil include iron ore and petroleum. The balance of trade has been positive for the US – making the Tariffs an obvious return on Bolsonaro blackmail.

BRICS are gaining more traction because the organization is simply equal trade alliances, compared to NATO which is a military alliance whose financials have failed every audit for the last 7+ years. NATO is simply a defacto death squad helping to secure the Mafia’s trafficking trade.

While the Trump White House is chaotically administering punitive Tariffs on everyone, China is building ports. Particularly around Latin America and South America. While CSIS is concerned that the ports are built to establish Naval bases, it is much more likely, the ports are to extend ‘trade’. Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela want to revitalize their economies with BRICS. Still, CSIS has created a military threat over these ports, calling it ‘diplomatic sway’ while inferring and postulating ‘whatif’ scenario’s like an Agatha Christie novella – because Israel and Ukraine both used the tactic to advance military strikes.

What is more important? Trade. And America is blowing it by focusing every scalable micron of initiative on Military weapons. Forget innovation. Industrialization. China’s military budget is $233 Billion.

America was a powerhouse of innovation in the 20th century advancing free markets and ideas giving the US the hegemony it lusted after. But innovation became NIH turning mice into transgenders, torturing beagles and cats for fun, measuring fleas, effects of Swedish massages on bunnies, training mountain lions to use treadmills, half a million to study shrimp on a treadmill, etc… Innovation became nonsensation, became abject cruelty.

Basic Economics; we import because we don’t innovate. And no amount of tariffs will save that reality from America’s failing Empire. An Empire requires a constant feed that grows and evolves exponentially. Like a Cathedral, it’s construction is forever expanding. America’s feed contracted to bankers counting money while importing basic necessities. If the BRICS crawl out from under America’s thumb, our import partners can destroy America without firing a shot. And Trump is Feeding This Soros Strategy.

The Tariff strategy could have worked had Trump simply imposed a standardized 10% or 15% across the board. But greed and sanctimonious anger ruffled his righteousness and now he can’t back down lest he be perceived as ‘weak’. The Diplomat turned into the Grinch and the American People will be made to suffer. The auto industry is being hit hard with 25% losses already echoing throughout the EU and US which tosses support toward China’s less expensive models.

Trump’s strategies seem to fly without a pilot. Moving twenty different directions simultaneously with one thought in mind – Israel FIRST, and everyone else must PAY. Most heavily – via BRICS. Because the West still doesn’t even understand the BRICS and keeps attempting to turn them into a single entity like a globalized Empire – which is NOT their motive. Israel and Trump only have the capacity to understand – ‘what’s in it for me financially’? mentality.

Criticism of the BRICS is focused on its lack of cohesion and achievements, but most importantly, on

their power structure or lack thereof. Power must exist in the minds and souls of Netanyahu and Trump while many European countries have already subjugated themselves and question nothing. If there is no power structure and no $600 Billion deal or pledge, then what is it worth? Answer: The Future. Built on Trade and Currencies.

Meaning innovation MUST expand exponentially to stay within any Global Group Cult and weaving away from the dollar means the Money Changer Zionists will no longer have their Power Vacuum. Same reason Rockefeller destroyed Japan – same reason JPMorgan & Chase turned on their ally – Hitler. Usury. Who Do You Trust?