Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
7m

Devastatingly accurate :

" Trumps strategies seem to fly without a pilot. Moving twenty different directions simultaneously with one thought in mind - Israel FIRST,..."

He's not a Trojan Horse, as I initially suspected, he's an Israeli Horse.

( Regarding the " what's in it for me financially " mentality - A clear symptom of one living in fear. And enough is never enough, because having tons of money doesn't solve the cause of wanting more and more money. The cause being some sort of feeling of "lack" - fear of lacking X,Y or Z. )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture