Donald Trump is commissioning the creation of the Golden Dome. The shield will identify incoming projectiles, calculate trajectory, and deploy interceptors destroying them mid-flight and safeguarding America! ~ Lockheed Martin.

Unfortunately, there are a number of discrepancies concerning time to build and cost: COST; Trump = $175 billion, CBO = $831 billion, American Enterprise Institute = $3.6 trillion. TIME; Trump = 2029, CSIS = 2035. Given the advancements in warfare, it is highly likely the Dome will be obsolete before it even has the ability to become operational. And then there is the niggling fact that the US has only been bombed by a foreign entity once = Pearl Harbor. So why spend nearly a Trillion?

Like a cathedral, the Dome would require significant upgrades annually, in addition, the relevant ‘power’ necessary to operate would include; solar, batteries, satellites, lasers, Direct Energy Weapons, and even ground electrical grids. All of which would already be tasked to extreme by AI.

There are so many unknowns as to how or why with the only response being ‘we need to anticipate, Russia, China, Iran and North Korean attack missiles’. The problem is hypersonic missiles which are already operational by those ‘enemy countries’ while the US initiative keeps failing. Building a dome that might be operational in a decade means we haven’t the resources to build anything else meaning more US Treasury machines spitting out dollars until the value of a dollar is diminished entirely.

A hypersonic missile can breach Israel's Iron Dome defense system. The Iron Dome is not designed to intercept such advanced, high-speed weapons due to the missile's extreme speed and maneuverability, which leaves defense systems with insufficient time to detect, track, and engage the threat effectively. Russia is mass producing hypersonics.

It is not in the best economic interest for the US to be ramming down a program rife with errors before it even gets off the ground, overrun costs prohibitive, amidst a $36+ Trillion debt load.

Israel’s Iron Dome was paid for by US Taxpayers to the tune of billions (actual cost unknown). In addition, US Taxpayers are on the hook for every missile used by Israel in its ‘defense’ against Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza thru ‘restocking and emergency demands’ as well as annual costs of $500 million+. Raytheon was the ‘primary’ U.S. industrial manufacturer for the Dome. The funding includes support for its development, production, and replenishment of interceptor missiles, particularly after major conflicts.

While Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been stated as a partner with Raytheon in the Iron Dome development, production and replenishment, it is notable that Rafael’s net worth is a mere $46 million as compared to Raytheon’s $211 Billion. Thus, it becomes obvious that US Taxpayers are footing the bills for Israel’s Wars. Notable: The Iron Dome has no protection from Hypersonic Missiles.

The Golden Dome is not the only waste of Taxpayer revenues, Reagan first initiated his version, The Strategic Defense Initiative nicknamed Star Wars, back in 1983. This and other programs initiated under the same theory have wiped out over $400 billion with nothing to show for the efforts. The F-35’s have had their heydays. Boeing is now being sued by India families who lost their lives in the recent takeoff debacle that killed 260. The Blackhawk that crashed into the commercial plane over the Potomac…

This is not the time for America to build something that could be so catastrophic it destroyed all of America! The Defense Industry is in shambles given lax conditions, assassination of whistleblowers, planes falling apart in the sky and the mounting lawsuits for negligent deaths. This is a time for these companies to be given internal control audits, maintenance audits, and malfunction audits by outside independent engineers.

Our Military Industrial Complex is now an international disgrace – blowing up tuna fishing boats without ANY cause and inciting coups until we are blue in the face. A Golden Dome will be ‘extinct’ before it can be completed and we will have squandered hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of hard earned Taxpayer funds!! ENOUGH.

Given Trump has decided to rule by Executive Orders, we can now eliminate all of Congress from our annual tab. They have become obsolete. Send them home and rent their offices to people who are actually productive members of society.