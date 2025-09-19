Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
A President really interested in Peace would change the name and goal of the Department of Defense / War to the Department of Peace and use the same money that the Department of Defense / War uses to instead help other countries with needed items, such as dams, sewage treatment plants, clean water, education, medical facilities, etc.....

Then, in 15 plus years or so, people all over the world would love American and the last thing they would want to do is go to war with America. They'd demand that their leaders stop spending money on " defense" or offensive weapons and put that money to use saving and aiding lives instead of killing people and destroying things.

This is so obvious to me, that I'm flabbergasted that others don't see it also ?????? We must love to harm ourselves and others and live in fear and prepare for the worst, all the while making the worst happen by our actions. Can you say insane ?

Elaine Farrell
You have No Idea WHAT The Golden Dome IS... Please stop forming Opinions & Spewing Complete Garbage, based on GUESSES. I've lost ALL respect for your opinions & want to cancel my membershiip... Maybe if you spent an hour listening to Ismael Perez on YT or Judy Byington on Rumble you could recover but I fear your EGO won't allow you to educate yourself.

