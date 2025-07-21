The Headline: Can Washington Counter Beijing? Year to Date total US imports from China were $128 Billion on Exports of $40 Billion. It is projected that ALL Tariffs could bring into the US Government $300 billion for 2025. How does that benefit Taxpayers? The Biden Fiscal year Budget is $7.3 Trillion on Revenue of $4.1 Trillion. Of this Revenue ledger total is included $1.6 Trillion in Social Security and Medicare payments categorized as revenue. Meaning the True Deficit is approaching -$5 Trillion. And Tariffs won’t even dent the interest payment.

The Reality: Will the US Push Europe Toward China? With Trump demanding 30% Tariffs across Europe a redirection of trade could become a necessary pillow fight to stay afloat as Europe’s economies tumble again. Germany, the largest economy in Europe has had 2 years of contraction and is facing a 2025 stagnation or contraction. The key factors? Energy Costs and Ukraine.

NYTIMES: Despite its combative stance, Beijing cannot afford to push Europe too far given China needs European markets to absorb the glut of electric vehicles ...

Electric vehicles are in the midst of a spiraling death march as the reality of lithium mining is suddenly played mainstream. The energy demand to produce 1 KWh of lithium requires 40-80 KWh of input energy. That energy requires the added consumption of 500,000 gallons of water per ton of ‘brine’ which recovers only 20% of the lithium in the brine. A lose-lose energy force.

Yet, energy is the driver of an economy. Thus the ‘free energy’ as posited by Dr. Greer in my previous video attachment, would actually create a blockbuster economy from which elite would profit. Because it would pave the way or faster evolution and advancement while generating a cleaner environment. Are they simply too old and staid to see the ‘bigger picture’? Or too old and staid to envision change?

I agree that countries which charge tariffs in trade should all be equal, but Trump’s Bull In The China Shop strategy is NOT winning Brownie Points with anyone. IF the dollar is strong countries can’t afford US goods. Thus, avoiding the Tariffs means finding new partners. IF Europe were to open their trade with Russia and China, their ‘costs’ would come down and their economy expand. But they can’t because governments and logic are not running countries, Elite Zionists are. And history has shown, each time, Zionism destroys an Empire – the last being the Ottoman Empire – per my previous blog.

The economic slide is now on a global scale with America and Europe plunging, Russia teetering, and China barely holding court. The common interloper? Jewish Khazars.

There seems to be no detailed strategy playbook to 1. Reduce the debt, 2. Slash government spending, 3. Decrease energy costs, 4. Ignore global warring – let them deal with their own issues. Instead, we have this bizarre ad hoc that flies all over the spectrum that increases costs and spends for war oblivion. Is Trump just winging it?

Stephen Miller, Trump’s closest advisor, is a descendant of Russian Bolsheviks. Miller was mentored by David Horowitz whose family also came from Bolsheviks. His family were strong Communists who thought Stalin was their Lord. David self-identified as a Marxist intellectual, a title bestowed on the most egocentric…

In other words, Trump has surrounded himself with Communists. Not closet communists – but veritable open doors, open-source Marxist Communists who foresee this as America’s future in line with the former Soviet Union. Whether identifying as Trotsky or Stalin, this is exactly what Trump is developing with super speed, threats, blackmail, and ultimately complete censorship against anyone who dares to speak with anti-Trump forked tongue. This is the Playbook.

The interesting aspect to this fete is the fact that 'supposedly' the Bolshevik Communists don’t want to compete against the Chinese Bolshevik Communists. Or could it be that the obsession against China is a distraction. Lest we forget Fauci and NIH collaborated with China. That aligning with China is the sword dance.

The US China Business Council claims 270 large American companies are in China including; Boeing, Abbott Labs, Eli Lilly, Ecolab, 3M, Microsoft, FedEx, Amazon, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cisco, McKinsey, Disney, etc… IF in fact, China was persona non grata, why are we so ingrained we cannot extricate?

The Council was created by Henry Kissinger. The current President is Sean Stein and the Treasurer is Jennifer Scanlon. All Ashkenazi Zionists. A handful of names on the board include: Goldstein, Greenberg, Cohen, Bourla, Breuer, Schlossberg, Khalaf, Moeller, etc… all with roots in Zionism. Leading the way toward an alliance of communist regimes –

As of today the tariffs imposed on China are 10% on goods and 30% on fentanyl. By contrast – the imposition on western countries including Canada, Mexico and the EU are 30%. So who is really getting squeezed out? NOT the Communists.