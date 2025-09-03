We are told what foods we should eat. We are told what sports we should play, what games we should buy, what clothes we can and cannot wear. We are told how to raise our children, when to go to sleep, how many hours we are allowed to sleep. We are told to buy what we cannot afford, and not to worry about debt. We are told the wrong way and the right way to do nearly everything in our lives, YET we call ourselves the freest nation in the world. We are told to get regular physicals and teeth cleanings, and jabs. We are told there are experts at everything – and we must obey their ‘wisdom’. We are robots.

When no one can think for themselves they are programmed. “Let me ask my doctor if I am allowed that…”. “Let me ask my psychiatrist what to do…” “What is the CDC telling me to do, let me find out first?” “Who should I allow my children to be friends ‘with’?”

Magazine after magazine is more than willing to offer all the answers to all your questions – for you. To the point Americans can no longer THINK. Their brains are rotting.

We just blew up a vessel in international waters because we were told it held Tren de Aragua gangsters and drugs. Why would this tiny open-air outboard motorboat, making a largess wake, head straight for 8 US warships? How were the occupants identified as Tren Aragua? The distance between Venezuela and the US is 1,729 nautical miles. The range of an outboard is 50 to 200 miles. In high seas, far less.

Hegseth has announced this is just the beginning. Thus, the US, without Congress, is initiating a war on another country and no one questions the legitimacy? Asked if regime change is the goal, Hegseth declared that would be a Presidential decision. CIA.

Instead of dismantling the corrupted CIA, President Trump has joined forces. No one is buying the Maduro is a drug kingpin dictator mantra. Classic ‘weapons of mass destruction’ intifada declaration by US≥.

Trump tried to gain access to Ukraine’s resources and failed. Greenland’s resources and failed. China – verboten. Not only does Venezuela have gobs of oil, it has rare earth minerals, diamonds, gold, iron ore, coal, uranium, and colton – called Blue Gold and worth over $100 billion. It was Obama in 2015 who pushed heavy sanctions on Venezuela citing their resources as being a ‘security threat’.

Trump is essentially following thru with Obama’s threats against this sovereign nation – because Trump is powered by the same forces that powered Obama. The same forces that powered WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Sudan War, etc… Trump is fully and operationally ‘handled’.

There is one metal in particular that is a by-product resource of Venezuela’s ‘colton’ – Tantalum. It is essential in powering modern military weapons. This resource is also the fuel that ignited the war in the Congo. For Venezuela, this high value resource prompted smugglers and illegal miners who would come to the borders from Colombia. Colombia’s paramilitary is the CIA. When Chavez cracked down on the smuggling, Obama levied sanctions – weapons come before lives.

While focusing on the failure of the capitalist system, we ignore the cause. The Elite, Pariah, Investors, Money Changers. They are governed by a singular focus ‘make more money for me’. And Trump has literally filled the entire White House with just these Money Changers of Biblical lore. They were reviled then, and they are equally reviled now. Because they have no passion for anything else.

Every system of government has failed. From Marxism to Fascism to Communism and Capitalism. Not because of the ideology, but because of the shadows who ruled beneath the surface, the lizards, as it were. Trump has simply moved the lizards from the basement to the Ballroom. The same ‘government’ that ruled from FDR, Truman, through the ranks to Regan and even JFK.

Which is why elections and a ‘system’ are and always have been a meaningless waste of time and argument. Capitalism as it has been identified is only available for the wealthy. While the ‘middle class’ are living a Marxist dystopia and the poor are chained to Communism. The Great Charade is pretending otherwise. And each time – we believe it is different.

The Jews call it Magic. This Charade we live.

1 Samuel: Having previously driven out all necromancers and magicians from Israel, Saul searches for a witch anonymously. 2 Corinthians 11:14, which says that "Satan can transform himself into an Angel of light". The Kabbalah is a testament to magic and mysticism forbidden by God. When Trump creates a cabinet dedicated to Money Changers and the Kabbalah he is embracing magic and the dystopian illusion that America is Capitalist.

Just like every president before him. And every politician. The stage play becomes a Shakesperean Comedy when Ted Cruz makes a solo appearance, delivers a few erudite tweets, the curtain drops, and he runs back to his basement dwelling waiting for a new script to read. He performed his duty to the Money Changers. The reward? He gets to live a life of luxury.