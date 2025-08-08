I was a Maga. I gave excuse after excuse. Justification after justification. I explained to my readers how tariffs could be a positive, how Trump would revitalize the economy, How Trump would end the Ukraine war, release the blah blah blah. I was his Trumpeter! Hindsight is everything. In retrospect, I feel like I was a newly engaged girl trying to convince my parents what a great guy I was marrying…who turned into a wife beater. After much persuasion and hard evidence, many came to believe! Even when Trump hired no-nothing Rubio, who was originally backed by Soros, & Bessent – directly from Soros Fund. I accepted this albeit with trepidation. And then I remembered one of my very first blogs in 2015, “Is Trump a Soros Plant”.

Then I remembered the stories gaining truncation about Obama being groomed as far back as college days at Columbia University wherein no one could remember ever seeing him on campus. These stories always mentioned a Russia woman telling the tale of a black man groomed to be president. I discovered that Columbia had a campus in the Soviet Union, which explained why Obama was never seen and why the story originated in – The Soviet Union – pre-Russia. Decades of grooming.

Meaning the Script for Trump could just as easily have been crafted in the 1990’s. Westerners are always drawn to ‘the victim’. Like Israel, like the Holocaust, Trump was crafted and molded by clay into a ‘victim’. Which he used to garner millions into the Maga Movement. A Movement that was built on Lies and Betrayal. An old war tactic when turning a hostage into your partner. The most famous being – Patty Hearst. The same psychology employed by Trump during his election campaign.

The same psychology Netanyahu tried and LOST, as Trump stated, “Bibi, you need to up your PR and get it done”. In response, Bibi unleashed a plethora of fake videos, photos, ad campaigns, and social media sob stories using ‘influencers’ and actors. Too slow. Too little. Too late. And thus, as Trump moved to the role of the Harvey Keitel “Cleaner” of Bibi’s grotesque failure, he sacrificed Maga in the process.

The tactic involves giving your captor – something. Even a shred of something to bring them to your side. Grand Juries! Russiagate! Only to create the age old “Committees to convene’ over the election fraud, Dominion fraud, Epstein List, CIA, NATO, wherein no one is indicted. And it will drag for years until it is placed on the shoulders of JD Vance.

Trump lost the PR. Most recently declaring that any state which dares to ‘boycott Israel’ will be ineligible for disaster relief funds and assistance. First, this is discrimination and wholly illegal. Second, it is exactly what Biden did when he gave ‘preferential treatment to nonconservatives’, covered up disasters, and gave FEMA money to USAID for distribution to illegals and Chelsea Clinton. Third, Trump’s actions reveal – desperation and fear. Not terribly “Presidential”. And quite VISIBLE on the world stage.

The fragile ego. Forever linked at the elbow with – pride. Constantly at battle. I have been mocked and derided because my ‘opinion changed’. Based on a decade of in-depth research, when did anyone stay stagnant in anything? Certainly not me. Not my short-coming. Mine are much worse.

I think there was a point at which Trump was conflicted. As I said, no one is truly stagnant – they just move at different ‘speeds’. But the forces that lurk in Trump’s home are far, far different than the ones floating throughout ours. Unfortunately, the Deep State seems to have taken hold 100%. When rising against that – it isn’t rising against what Maga represented, it is about how the Deep State apparatus controls everything – even – our Hope.

The latest Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, isn’t about two guys who now suddenly like each other and happen to rule opposing countries, it is about the ‘corridor’. That would have given Russia access to trade routes to the Middle East. No More. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to create a major transit corridor that will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. The US will sublease the land to a consortium for infrastructure and management.

Azerbaijan has significant oil reserves and production which were likely a part of the deal. Then in December 2024, an Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 of 67 people aboard.

“An investigation into the incident revealed that the Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 was shot at by Russian air defense over Russia's Grozny and rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.” The actual statement was, "foreign metal objects" penetrated the structure. Azerbaijan officials claimed it was a Pantsir S missile. Ilham Aliyev has been president of Azerbaijan since 2003, was named Per Of The Year, by the Organized Crime and Corruption Project, and has been aligned with money laundering activities for European politicians. He is considered a Dictator, Pro-Israel, Secular, guilty of election fraud, and in violation of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

This is who Trump made a deal with for US profiteering. Where will that income go? Who will the contract go to? Israel? Trump has literally joined the ranks of the worst criminals across the globe. He is instituting a Corporate America ruled by Israeli’s.

This will simply be Armenia’s Syrian moment of ruthless confiscation of resources. Money that was never on the books of any agency in the US Government – because it was laundered and divvied. Certainly not into the coffers of US Taxpayers – only a select few US Taxpayers. The two countries were bought. The one smirking next to Trump – that’s Aliyev.

Trump represented Hope. Without Hope we are desolate wanderers on a moonscape desert. When Trump reveals Hope was a Con, and it’s just about money – drawn to the Trillions Gaza Represents, the billions in Ukraine, more billions in Azerbaijan, people might feel a bit ‘angry’.

Netanyahu has today announced for the world what has been the military operation from well before October 7th and was written and militarily defined in a bullet point Order. Israel is absorbing Palestine. It no longer exists.

Gutless.

The Ultimate Point? This was orchestrated hundreds of years ago. And every politician, every president and VP were preselected from the closet robots. Bred, and ‘intellectualized’ like a single cell fish. Including Trump, which is why the Deep State will not let one go to jail where they can sing like a canary! Including Hillary, Billy, Bush and Obama. Their ‘pardons’ were conferred until the lights go out.