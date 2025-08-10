Last month President Trump was deriding China for being the source of fentanyl coming into the US. Today, he is deriding “Venezuela’s Maduro” and levied a $50 million bounty on his head. Yet Israeli pharmaceuticals inside the US are making and distributing fentanyl with no repercussions whatsoever. China has long declared that the root of the fentanyl problem is in America – not foreign cartels.

TEVA has facilities in eleven states across America. Their CEO and President, Richard Francis, has a Bachelors degree, yet became CEO of Sandoz and Syncona Hedge Funds, and executive partner at Biogen, and Novartis. He is apparently an avid follower of Ryan Reynolds, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg.

In 2022, AG Paxton levied a $4.25 billion fine on Teva Pharma. Israel is now ranked #1 for opioid consumption. That consumption has risen nearly 700% since 2000.

In 2023, Teva paid the largest fine to date for a domestic antitrust cartel in relation to a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into the company's price-fixing. This is not their first walk in the park. And likely not their last as fines, instead of criminal charges are the Big Pharma perversion. The government thus bears equal guilt given the criminal activity is still allowed to flourish.

Robert Maxwell was one of TEVA’s earliest shareholders. In 1989, Maxwell acquired an 18% stake – not small change. This ownership was critical in the pension fund scandal that brought down the Maxwell Empire. While old reports of his November 1991 death claim he jumped off the yacht, newer MSM artfully changed that to ‘he fell’. Conspiracists allege Maxwell was suicided. At the time Yitzhak Shamir was Prime Minister who had formerly been the leader of the Zionist Terrorist Group, Lehi. In 1991, Netanyahu became Deputy Minister to Shamir, and friends with Fred Trump.

Lehi attempted to befriend the German Nazi’s to counter the British who were refusing to give the Jews Palestine. In 1948, the members of this terrorist organization were inducted into the IDF and conducted assassinations, including Yitzhak Shamir.

In May 2011, TEVA acquired US Cephalon, a maker of fentanyl with plants in Pennsylvania, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Paris and Sydney.

It is interesting that while Heroin is not FDA approved for even medical uses, Fentanyl was FDA approved in 1968 – with no explanation why given it is considered 100x more powerful than Heroin. So who was ruling the roost so to speak? Herbert L. KLey, Jr. He was fired after making this statement: "Dr. Ley warned the public about the FDA’s inability to safeguard consumers. People were being misled, he believed “The thing that bugs me is that the people think the FDA is protecting them - it isn’t. What the FDA is doing and what the public thinks it’s doing are as different as night and day,”

The Sackler Family. Arthur Sackler, a Jewish psychiatrist from Ukraine who together with his two psychiatric brothers established the marketing pyramid of the entire medical community – ultimately created Purdue Pharma and Pfizer via direct marketing to physicians which came to be realized as the backdoor ‘spiffs’. He is credited with the era of The Valley of The Dolls – wherein women had drawers filled with Pills. My mother included.

Sackler is assailed as the father of the Opioid Crisis using his marketing relations with Big Pharma to incentivize doctors to prescribe and over-prescribe OxyContin – for Money. Sackler’s marketing enterprise benefited rather well financially as a Big Pharma Driver. It wasn’t until 2019 that his name was well known and recognized as a pariah of Big Pharma profit over deaths. As a direct result, the Sackler Institute had to be renamed the Vilcek Institute to dissuade backlash.

In a June 11, 2019 Lawsuit, the Sackler family members, Purdue, Endo Pharma, Rhodes Pharma, TEVA, Jannsen, Cephalon, John and Jane Does 1-100 and other pharma were sued by the state of Colorado for being directly responsible in creating the opioid epidemic. Purposefully. For Profit.

The case was settled June 2025 for $7.4 billion with all defendants GUILTY.

Contrary to Trump’s claims it is China and now Venezuela which are guilty of America's epidemic, a part of the above claims sites: “Widespread prescription opioid use broadened the market of heroin and fentanyl.” The same legal fentanyl that is still sold on the street and produced by TEVA. Protected by President Trump.

Is Trump attempting to divert attention from this Zionist Cartel to Venezuela in order to obscure the fact that Israeli TEVA is in fact leading the entire opioid epidemic? Trump’s relationship with Israel began decades ago as far back as 1976 when he donated funds to Jewish National Health in Denver. That pattern continued relentlessly until in 2003, Trump and a group of investors financed the construction of a reservoir in the Negev Desert – where the music festival occured.

He has contributed to the building of Israeli settlements. In 2006 he announced plans to build Trump Tower in Ramat Gan. Later, a hotel in Netanya, and then still later, another tower and golf course in Ashkelon in 2013. All ocean front properties. None of which came to be despite concerted efforts. It appears Trump was unable to secure the necessary financing.

ENTER Gaza – the last vestige of ocean front property which Trump has just declared that reconstruction will be financed by AMERICAN TAXPAYERS… Will the profits be given to American Taxpayers? No. Same as Lockheed. Same as Northrup. We pay for these companies to profit and receive nothing in return $Cha-Ching. Perhaps the deposit will come from an anonymous person who gives info on Maduro and wins the $50 million lottery...