Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clique777's avatar
Clique777
1h

Great Investigative Journalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Wow! Progress never stops... Do we have to go with this? Are we sitting ducks?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture