The strategical tactic behind Trump’s claim that the US Navy will blockade ALL ships entering or exiting the Strait is similar to Trump Tariffs. Arbitrarily imposed based on which countries were Trump’s newest lollipop, ultimately the inflation was absorbed by US taxpayers and not the exporting country. As a result, Americans suffered, tariff revenue was never going to generate the revenue the lawyers with no financial acumen imagined, and the courts intervened against Trump. Blockading all ships in the Strait of Hormuz will impact every middle eastern country, Europe and China.

In both instances, Trump simply forced the hand to slap his own face. The Biggest losers will simply find alternatives, break any alliance with America, forcing Americans into bankruptcy. The price of oil will skyrocket and oil companies will make greater profits wherein The People will never share. The price of gas will climb, airfare will climb, and everything made from oil will climb. This would include tires, roads, all things plastic, medicine, and food (transportation and fertilizer).

Not one soul inside Trump’s arena have any cognitive understanding of finance. Saudi Arabia is the third largest exporter of oil and on the wrong side of the War. They have a pipeline that is operational for transporting oil, although its capacity is significantly less than the shipping Strait. Their alternative, The Strait of Bab al-Mandeb, connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. The Houthis have indicated they will attack ships in this corridor on behalf of Iran.

The al-Mandeb Strait is apparently very difficult to navigate and has been avoided over security concerns by many large transport companies including Maersk. Europe will be completely cutoff. The US began supplying an eighth of Europe’s oil as of 2025 to compensate for sanctions on Russia. Given the cost and delay in transportation, this oil is significantly more expensive driving up inflation across the continent.

CNN has declared that US Intelligence reveals China is planning to send weapons to Iran in the next few weeks. Of course, no source is named, and it would seem logical that China already has transported weapons to Iran. But the schism has been relayed to Trump who now pledges Americans, via China, will pay 50% tariffs on everything. It now appears that the ‘lack of logic’ may be purposeful given the fall of America was considered a necessary evolution by The Club of Rome.

“The Limits To Growth” outlines the means and evolution of resources vs population claiming all resources are finite and population growth undeterred will cause a global economic collapse. Unless, the elite intervene in this evolutionary process as per the second report, “Mankind at The Turning Point”. Thus, we became structured with abortions to limit population growth, green energy to mitigate pollution, and forever wars to auto-correct what abortions could not achieve.

It was through these scenarios that the concept of the ‘common enemy’ was developed as a means of activating and justifying the means – Enemies are not simply individuals, but entire countries. Enemies are also contrived as resources – for example, oil became a common enemy due to its pollutants. New enemies translates to more and more weapon development, which leads to foregoing the means to live – sustenance. Which further depopulates.

In other words, The Club of Rome publicized a blueprint for how to destroy planet earth. While that was not their intention, nefarious characters have utilized the fear tactic and enemy tactic straight out of the Report. Bill Gates is the leading nonscientist, noneconomist, nondoctor to depopulate thru foreign organisms inserted via vaccines and via fake food. Trump has vocally supported Bill Gates depopulation initiatives since their first meeting in 2025.

By making a global statement that Trump will now take control of the Strait of Hormuz and disallow any and all shipping thru the strait, he is effectively cancelling the global economy. While attempting to rouse America to support an ideology that Iran is now the world’s biggest enemy, the blueprint for a common enemy was authored by Israel. Just as Trump did not anticipate the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he did not anticipate the backlash against him and his policies personally.

The backlash serves to anoint America as the world’s common ‘enemy’. Resources are reserved for the supra wealthy and the water supply will become rationed. Europe and America are experiencing heightened droughts. Impacting agriculture. Yet Trump is focused on oil and war. War creates massive pollution, destroys wildlife, poisons oceans, and destabilizes the natural ecosystem.

While the ‘democrats’ would likely have created the same outcome, the war isn’t about democrats and republicans, it is about evil. Spain, Trump’s newest pariah sanctioned from ALL trade has simply landed in China with welcome arms. Trump likely did NOT anticipate this easy transition and will fume like a coal train! China recently met with Taiwan officials to open and extend trade agreements. Taiwan is America’s largest supplier of chips.

No Rare Earths from China, no chips from Taiwan, no oil from Venezuela’s sludge pits likened to tar is salable. But Trump doesn’t understand nuance. Can’t grip reality. And is a blank slate when it comes to intellect. No one understands this better than our ‘enemy’, Iran, making hilarious LEGO memes to dehumanize Trump and Bibi into the pits of Hell.

America may not Fall, but it will take a life threatening stumble. As Trump discovers his endorsement of candidates both internally and abroad is a death sentence to that candidates hope for re-election. As candidates everywhere take note. And the Trump Train consists of an engine and a caboose, I think I can, I think I can…

Logic is NOT for the intellectually Deficient.