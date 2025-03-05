Briefly watching the Democrats holding signs and making facial expressions to convey their animosity was like watching a version of Mean Girls aged 10. The elementary school brainstorm failed to do anything for anyone except build annoyance. Embarrassing display’s on the world stage is only matched by the ranting tantrums of media entertainers and jesters as they are instructed to make themselves into human hyenas. Just Gross.

Imagine having your children and grandchildren watching such a maniacal display of disobedience and having the same disrespect in their school environment… The psychological impact is akin to the Ukraine brawls that were common in their parliament as fists flew and bodies splayed. This is far far beyond Zelenskky and Fetterman showing up in workout gear – but still on par with an odd Master Handler forcing this behavior for entertainment.

Bad News Bears – Supreme Court has ruled against freezing the $2 billion in USAID. A ruling that defies the US Constitution in the line of command. While the finding declares that the money is owed for ‘completed contracts’ – those contracts would necessitate scrutiny for fraud – a legal basis. Perhaps sending teams into the offices of the ‘contractors’ who must prove they have ‘completed’ their assignments before payment can be disbursed could at the very least push them to be productive.

Similar to when you buy a newly constructed home and a ‘walk-thru’ inspection is typical before money is disbursed.

Who filed the lawsuits against Trump?

Lawsuit #!: Public Citizen, Democracy Forward, American Foreign Service Association, American Federation of Government Employees, and Oxfam America. Lawsuit #2: Global Health Council, Management Sciences For Health, and Small Business Association for International Companies, HIAS and the American Bar.

Public Citizen: a lobbying group founded by Ralph Nader. Democracy Forward: is a nonprofit providing legal services. American Foreign Service: is a labor union within the Department of State headed by ‘acting Senior Official Katherine Rodriguez’. Oxfam: is venture capital fund run thru donor advisory middlemen. American Federation: is a labor union representing government employees.

In other words, the USAID lawsuits are not about aid – they are about union employees and NGO’s who have nothing to do with foreign aid contracts. The lawsuit should have been tossed. These people have no cards in the game.

Lawsuit #2: HIAS: is a Jewish organization providing assistance for Jewish refugees – including those in Ukraine. Management Sciences For Health is a vaccine initiative of Bill Gates, Pfizer, Roche, and other foundations working in Africa for ‘depopulation’. The Global Health Council works with WHO. They are primarily funded by Bill Gates, Rockefeller and MacArthur to distribute vaccines across Africa.

It would appear that this lawsuit is central to Bill Gates being left out as the middleman between USAID money and WHO – as well as a bizarre diaspora of Jewish refugees working in alliance with AIPAC.

It will be an interesting deep dive to find out what outstanding and completed contracts are represented within this $2 billion ‘pledge’. If in fact the contracts are valid – and what the contracts pay to the lobbyists and Gates vs actual AID.

One dissenter in the Supreme Court appeal supporting releasing the funds was Scott Greytak. He is a Director at the German NGO, headquartered in Berlin, US Transparency International. What TI does is measure corruption of everyone else: "In its main surveys, Transparency International does not measure the weight of corruption in economic terms for each country. It develops a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) based on surveys conducted by private structures or other NGOs: the Economist Intelligence Unit backed by the British liberal weekly newspaper The Economist the American neoconservative organization Freedom House the World Economic Forum or large corporations”.

In other words, they are simply a lobbyist organization with no cards in the game.

Funding for TI comes from western governments (unnamed), Exxon, Mobil, Bechtel, Pfizer, Shell, KKR, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young. TI has been cited for taking money from organizations that are considered ‘revolving door’ pay for play. In 2017 when Trump came to power, TI scraped their US Chapter after accusations that they were simply a front group with Hillary connections and absolutely nothing to do with their designated charter. That office was reopened when Biden won the election.

According to Transparency’s website if you want to know anything about who they are, what they do, where they work – Subscribe. Because, transparency is NOT for them – only for you. They are an ‘undesirable foreign agent’ in Russia.

The Two Lawsuits may actually amount to nothing if Forensic Auditors are deployed to mine thru the ‘contracts’ to find if in fact any of the funds are slated for their contractual purpose. Or if they are a fraud in which middlemen take 90% of the cut. The Supreme Court decision does not say any of these organizations can be paid – it states that contracts with USAID funding should be fulfilled IF the contract is completed.

As the Loony Tunes World Twills and Turns – Elmer Fudd is taking out the Trash.

