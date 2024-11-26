TARIFFS: Are a type of tax imposed on specific imports. The purpose is typically to even out value. As a result buyers will buy based on quality, not price. But Trump has added a caveat by attaching a mandate. For Mexico and Canada, the mandate is to stop sending illegals to our borders. They comply, the tariff is lifted. In the flux, their revenue base will be depleted – further incentivizing compliance. This is why Trudeau is already bending a knee to Trump.

Mexico is another story given their new President, Gloria Sheinbaum, is a Soros plant. She will do what she is told even if it means ‘to the last Mexican’. Today she claimed retaliatory tariffs basically cutting Mexico off completely. The trade imbalance with Mexico is already roughly $160 billion US deficit. 78% of Mexico's trade is with the US. Sheinbaum has painted herself in a corner. By refusing to stop the illegal flow - she is shoving Mexico under the bus.

Obviously, Catholic male Mexico did NOT vote in a Jewish woman to represent the country.

Trump has declared that while Mexico and Canada’s tariff will be 25%, China’s will be 35% and linked to the mandate that incoming fentanyl be stopped. What the tariffs do is put the omiss on the governments to oblige the needs of the people. If they don’t – the people will react – and ‘control’ of the people is a paramount agenda. IF the governments believe noncompliance is their choice, then their economy will be targeted as sales of their goods will drop sharply.

Where Sanctions fail – Tariffs have the potential to win because importers don’t want dead inventory, they want imports that SELL. There is a glitch. Manufacturing. America’s manufacturing is in freefall. Intel is broke. The Chips Act is now subsidizing Intel with Taxpayer Debt. Boeing can’t make a plane or rocket that doesn’t fall apart. The cost of manufacturing during the Biden Regime increased rapidly as the cost of living demanded higher wages. A cycle that simply sets a new noncompetitive baseline.

We need to reduce the new ‘baseline’. With real numbers – not the funny numbers crafted by governments to defraud. Those real numbers will reveal indiscriminate corruption across every federal agency including NATO, the UN, and WHO. Trump’s cryptocurrency support might be part of the healing equation.

The main imports from both Canada and Mexico are automobiles, auto parts, and Oil.

Canada makes specific models of Dodge, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, and Honda which are sold to the US. So made in America, actually means all of North America – Canada. Mexico sells Audis, BMW’s, Mazda, Mercedes, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundi, Kia, and Nissan to the US. Just about every brand made in America requires Canadian parts.

As a result of the CIA blowing up the NordStream pipeline that fed Russian oil to Europe, Europe is now sucking US oil. So we buy heavy oil from Canada. 97% of Canada’s crude exports come to the US. For the US, crude oil represents 76% of all imports and exports 60%. Number manipulation: the only reason we are a ‘net exporter', is because we import some 6 million barrels daily. We import ‘heavy crude’ refine it and sell ‘light crude’. The reason? Biden initiated policies that made heavy crude production too expensive under regulations.

IF Trump sets tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the imports to replace oil, cars and car parts would have to come from somewhere else. Perhaps Russia for the oil, Japan and Korea for the car parts, and Detroit for cars – a boon! Other possible sources include: South Africa, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany – all of which have facilities to make Ford.

The fact that Justin Trudeau is close to being outed for making a mess of Canada’s economy, and the liberal party is also in play. Pierre Poilievre is the People’s conservative choice to put Canada back on the map. Trump could force the hand through the tariffs.

In the meantime, somehow Russia needs to obliterate Ukraine’s weapons before the fools and jesters succeed in pushing WWIII.