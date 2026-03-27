The Bigger Picture of Trump’s War Games:

Pakistan’s PM Sharif has offered to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran (Israel is not a part of this). The people of Pakistan overwhelmingly support Iran and their former PM, Imran Khan who was couped via classic American intervention and jailed in 2022 setting off violent protests. In 2022, “Lettergate” became Pakistan’s Russiagate. A diplomatic telegram between the US and Shariff, then serving as president, called for Shariff to forcefully remove Imran Khan from office in return for better relations with the US. Why? Because Khan was pro-Russia. The US had already sent in numerous military personnel to help officiate this regime change.

Imran Khan was to Pakistan what Hussein was to Iraq. In the Global Order as envisioned today – all regime changes occurred for the purpose of gaining traction for the Global Kingship Trump envisions for himself – although his health would appear problematic for that goal to be achieved.

As Trump extends his proposed marine advance onto Kharg Island, Iran, he has announced his intentions of taking over Colombia and Brazil given their current Leaders are ‘really bad people’. Meanwhile Israel continues its demolition of Lebanon, with sights on Jordan, Turkey, and possibly Egypt. These two global military giants are failing. Revealing might does not translate to ‘strategy’.

The strategy proposed for a Kharg Island win is questionable with some considering a nuclear hit as possible while others postulate a ‘long war’. Instead of listening to the advice of his Military Generals, including four star, Dan Caine, Trump has chosen to follow the advice of hedge fund managers for his strategies and a former major who appears to be quite unstable running a $1.5 trillion department.

The religious overtones from Catholic to Evangelical to Jewish are central themes dividing America. Hegseth seems to believe he is a Knight Templar, riding against the enemy with sword raised in the air as he does the bidding of the Pope – Trump, who seems to believe he is the smartest man in the world with an IQ of let’s discuss this pen while in a cabinet meeting talking about a global war. Hegseth is NOT William Wallace in Braveheart!!!

Reminder: The initiation of the war on Iran was originally pegged by the White House as freeing Iranians from a ‘horrible mean regime’ which had killed 40,000 civilians in riots. The number has come to rest on 3,000 with the riots being instigated by Israel. The war had to be resold. Today, the resale is based on the Strait of Hormuz. A massive PR blunder.

As the Strait remains closed to the vast majority of oil and fertilizer shipments, the global economy has come to a screeching halt. Unfortunately, Trump believes this is all Biden’s fault and as such is doing absolutely – NOTHING to mitigate our economy.

The White House Website still maintains that UAE, Qatar and Japan have invested over $1 trillion as a direct result of Trump. https://www.whitehouse.gov/investments/. None of which has been realized and now remains implausible in the midst of a war that may soon launch globally. The Sunni Burqa sect is decidedly joining Israel and the US while the UAE

While the energy blockade will hit every country in a domino effect, Europe seems to be the one most precipitously dangling by a thread over the Verdon Gorge. Germany will be hardest hit as their manufacturing was already severely impacted by refusal to buy cheap oil and gas from Russia. France is equally ill=prepared. It is uncertain if they can survive the coming shock of price spikes and the damage already invoked on France’s Farmers. While Russia is celebrating a massive windfall to revitalize their Ukraine war economy.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are caught in the middle as a direct result of their hosting US bases and may enter the fray opening their entire countries to missiles instead of just US bases.

Poor Leadership abounds amidst the scourge of Israel. The Bigger picture is lost when focusing on a reaction strategy, closing the Strait in a retaliatory move, a reaction that has been discussed for 2 decades as the probable outcome – to which Trump chose to ignore even at the behest of General Caine. The only country that actually ‘wants’ to use nuclear force is Israel. Everyone else is afraid because they know it will end civilization as we know it. Despite the WEF, despite Agenda 2030, clearer heads want to prosper. And the means is not war and lobbing bombs every year!

Teach your children well. Trump is teaching the world as his children that unless they adhere to his dictums he will destroy them – instead of teaching peace by ‘example’. The parallel would be a father teaching his son it is okay to steal the neighbor’s car if they refuse to let him drive it whenever he pleases - and leaving the tank empty is worthy of high praise.

When inserting logic and rational into a divided world, Peter Koenig offers some insightful facts: The Strait of Hormuz allowed ‘free’ passage for decades in contrast to: The US & Canada both charge for St Lawrence Seaway passage, Turkey charges for passage thru the Bosphorus Strait, Panama charges for passage thru the Canal, and Egypt charges for Suez passage. It was Former Netanyahu’s dream of replacing the Suez Canal with Israel’s Ben Gurion Canal which he foresaw as charging considerably more than the Suez while blockading Egypt. https://www.globalresearch.ca/iran-trump-strait-hormuz/5920136

Those ‘Fees’ are then passed to consumers. A Tariff. A TAX.

Few countries are insulated from a long war. The more self sufficient the longer such country can prevail. While the Middle East is a high producer of oil and gas – they are wholly deficient in everything else. The Middle East relies on South America, India and the US for 90% of their food. Clear Minds would remind them of this fact. In a Long War food becomes scarce.