WHY is President Trump sending a military hospital flotilla to Greenland? Why is he saying it is to help the sick people of Greenland? Are there no hospitals or doctors in Greenland? Quite simply, Trump is anticipating American soldier casualties when we initiate war with Iran and is afraid of the backlash this admission would have on The People.

Iran. The means of distracting from the demise of America. Now that Huckabee has given the Middle East due notice that Israel is planning on taking over more territory than believed, the boundary lines shift. Saudi Arabia is awakening from its slumber. Qatar sees the duplicity. And the remaining pro=Trumpers trying to shift blame to the UK Black Nobles is falling flat. And HHS antisemitism gulags look more like concentration camps.

Iran hosts upwards of half a million Christians. Three destroyers, two submarines, 100 fighter jets, and now a hospital to put soldiers back together, if not mentally, physically. When I was in college, one of my friends was a Vietnam veteran. He used to joke about being blown up. The surgeons didn’t know what he was supposed to look like, so he woke up with a completely different face.

My oldest brother was a Green Beret. He deployed to Vietnam as a parachuter three times. The number of casualties in a war are always an ‘estimate’. Imagine being so nothing that no one remembers your existence. An Estimate. Millions dead. Millions wounded. 250,000 perished at sea trying to escape. Toxic Herbicides sprayed across the jungle…

Trump just legalized phosphorus and glyphosate for national security. Translation: Iranians and American Troops will be doused in these toxic chemicals, their agriculture land forever destroyed. Their ability to procreate decimated. Saving the youth?

In Vietnam it was Agent Orange. Over 19 million gallons were sprayed, causing severe, long-term cancers, birth defects, and chronic health issues in veterans and Vietnamese citizens.

Cancers: Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell leukemia, prostate cancer, respiratory cancers, and soft tissue sarcoma.

Diseases: Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, ischemic heart disease, and peripheral neuropathy

Reproductive Issues: Severe birth defects, miscarriages, and developmental issues in children of exposed veterans.

Skin Condition: Chloracne, a severe acne-like rash.

Has Hegseth schooled the troops and informed them they will never be able to have children? Do they know the effects of phosphorous and glyphosate? Are they ready to die for The Greater Israel?

In an effort to appease Saudi Arabia, Trump recently told them he would allow Bin Salman to proceed with uranium enrichment for a nuclear bomb. Last year, after Israel bombed Qatar, Pakistan declared they would share the means for the Saudis to obtain nuclear weapons. To deter Israel. Perhaps too little, too late. The Iran War will draw sides. It could also be the final straw for Ukraine as Putin continues to avoid civilian casualties. No more. Two simultaneous Wars – not viable.

Losing patience with the Maga platform claiming this is all 5D chess played and controlled by Trump to eliminate the Deep State. War on Cuba, Venezuela, Lebanon, Russia, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Palestine, and Iran, is NOT 5D chess it is death and chaos. Dousing humans, wildlife, and the environment with toxic chemicals is not 5D chess. Sending American troops into this mess is NOT 5D chess.

It is the beginning of the Dark Ages II. The collapse of the Roman Empire. It is theorized that this is the goal of the Khazarians who call themselves Jew. The American Empire is a re-creation of the Roman Empire which isolated and expelled and displaced Huns, Goths and Franks. It is speculated that the Khazars came from the Huns. The Khazarian Turks rose in power during this later part of the Dark Ages from the 6th to 10th centuries wherein all literature, all historical knowledge, all astrological knowledge and ancient wisdom – had perished. Later Rewritten by scribes from the 11th thru 17th centuries. The Dark Ages ended with the sacking of the Khazars by Sviatoslav I, Prince of Kyiv, in the 10th century.

The Hospital flotilla is supposed to reach its destination this week. USNS Comfort is a Mercy-class hospital ship of the United States Navy. Comfort’s duties include providing emergency, on-site care for U.S. combatant forces deployed in war or other operations. While various posts indicate that the USNS Comfort is dry-docked in Alabama since June 2025 for routine maintenance, it is also notable the ship can be activated for duty within five days. When day one began is unknown.

The wild card for Iran is China. While both China and Russia have assisted bolstering Iran’s weapons cache, it is a coin flip whether either of them will risk entering the war. IF Israel deploys one of its 200 nukes, The Middle East will respond.

WH Insider states the Plan is for first strike Monday or Tuesday.