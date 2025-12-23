TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Twas the night before Christmas
And all thru the town
The lights were a twinkling
As elites flew around
Their jets left chemtrails as they crisscrossed the sky
Paris was their destination to get themselves high
Sipping champagne amidst mounds of cocaine
They toasted the economy the AI freight-train
Dick and Jane pulled out the plug
As the Christmas lights faded
An electric humbug
Their beer was warm, their turkey too small
Their presents were barren of much value at all.
But surely, they said, the pundits must know
That we have nothing, but a jingo ice show
Their jets drew fanfare as they lit the sky
Arriving en masse for a holiday buy –
‘I’ll take that one and that one and all of those there
Just wrap it and charge it to my Taxpayer fare.
Don’t mind the prices – It’s Christmas they said
The peasants must ante their equity share
So, Dick and Jane blew out their candles that night
Their beers were left standing, their turkey alight
They had failed to register its illegal birthright
Thus, it was whisked away by the police on sight.
But all is utopia the media parlay
The numbers don’t lie, the politicians sway
So, Christmas is lean and peasants sashay
Toward the lights that are twinkling
For a chance to say,
Christ is King yet another day.
Dear Helena
Merry Christmas.
Mark
Somewhat depressing, but Merry Christmas to you dear Helena