Twas the night before Christmas

And all thru the town

The lights were a twinkling

As elites flew around

Their jets left chemtrails as they crisscrossed the sky

Paris was their destination to get themselves high

Sipping champagne amidst mounds of cocaine

They toasted the economy the AI freight-train

Dick and Jane pulled out the plug

As the Christmas lights faded

An electric humbug

Their beer was warm, their turkey too small

Their presents were barren of much value at all.

But surely, they said, the pundits must know

That we have nothing, but a jingo ice show

Their jets drew fanfare as they lit the sky

Arriving en masse for a holiday buy –

‘I’ll take that one and that one and all of those there

Just wrap it and charge it to my Taxpayer fare.

Don’t mind the prices – It’s Christmas they said

The peasants must ante their equity share

So, Dick and Jane blew out their candles that night

Their beers were left standing, their turkey alight

They had failed to register its illegal birthright

Thus, it was whisked away by the police on sight.

But all is utopia the media parlay

The numbers don’t lie, the politicians sway

So, Christmas is lean and peasants sashay

Toward the lights that are twinkling

For a chance to say,

Christ is King yet another day.