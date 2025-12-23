Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
35m

Dear Helena

Merry Christmas.

Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
4h

Somewhat depressing, but Merry Christmas to you dear Helena

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture