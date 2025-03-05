X-TWITTER: Today I made the dastardly decision to write a post to the newly indoctrinated Agriculture Director regarding her approval of the Bird Flu Vaccine for ALL Cattle/beef. I had barely lifted my finger from the keyboard when I got the dreaded message: Your Account Is Temporarily Suspended For Hate Speech. Obviously, it was algorithm wording I used – perhaps cyanide. I’m not sure. But oddly it felt dystopian – more so than when a Liberal doxes you which has happened recently as well.

I should be able to BLOCK Twitter censorship the same way I BLOCK idiot BOTS. It is not unlike living under a surveillance dome wherein everything we do is monitored and analyzed in a nanosecond. And I became increasingly – uncomfortable. Certainly this happens to everyone at some point and after my first Sanction I was always very careful about my ‘speech’ –

I wonder if the fact that I was writing this to the Secretary of Agriculture is now considered preferential SUSPENSION. After all – she was inserted by Trump.

There are anti-suspension techniques. On Facebook I learned years ago that if you routinely post comedic or animal mems, interspersed with your anti-vax or anti-Obama/Biden rants you were less likely to be reviewed. So my Twitter suspension truly took me by surprise. Especially given Musk’s adamant denunciation of the UK/Starmer for arresting people over ‘memes’. Three to nine months in jail – UK.

I am convinced that if I ever again stepped foot in most European countries I would be arrested tout suite! A sad reality to be sure. And yet the Twitter pronouncement was two strikes you are permanently OUT! Yet we each are witness to depraved content including threats of violence that is ‘allowed’. So how do they get a pass? Why wasn’t I simply ‘censored’?

What happens to the brain when we live in a regulated bubble of punishment?

MY particular message stated that if cattle are subjected to the Toxic Bird Flu Vax we may as well eat cyanide. And the cattle and chicken industries would die as citizens refused to purchase the meat subjected to the secondary vaccine bioweapon. Granted, my post was not made in lala land – but did it really qualify for suspension given it was advocated as an opinion?

Perhaps this is the super realization of a society in which AI makes emotional decisions on behalf of humans via input from fragmented humans. Algorithms.

I would suggest Musk has no idea the extent of these punishments. Is this really our future – in the “free” world? DO I want to live in a place and time where I must edit, modify, and re-edit my speech in fear of retaliation by a government that claims to be on MY SIDE? Am I now on a LIST? Deposited in in Twitter data compilation no different than Zelenskky’s Hit List of Any And All Peoples who do not support Ukraine? Does Twitter maintain a HIT List? In their algorithm? In their AI?

I have been an open advocate of both Trump and Musk. But like the January 6ers, when the ones you support suddenly are the ones shape shifting to your punishers, loyalties quickly change. The psychological phenomena is inherent in prisons wherein the guards treat everyone as sludge. No matter your accusation. Within days you learn that they are the enemy and the inmates are your support system. An interesting shift.

Musk would do well to reserve some attention from DOGE to rogue Twitter accusations, suspensions, and bereft accusations against highly valuable opinions while promoting hate toward those Lesser On The Scale of Israeli Bow and Scrape Adulation. LEST – the entire façade comes crumbling down …. And there is nothing left but Mad Max.