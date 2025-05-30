Read two interesting concepts by blog authors I enjoy; Jon Rappoport and Frank Wright.

Rappoport is providing a warning on the use of AI in place of a doctor: Traditional doctors behave under a somewhat robotic premise of symptoms, diagnosis, treatment. Based on a book written by traditional doctors who never think outside the box. I went to one doctor who actually left the exam room to get a book and look up what he should do next. We go online now to lookup our own ailments, align the symptoms, and read the treatment options.

The idea is that AI will revolutionize medicine and treatment by prescribing more and faster plans. That’s the promotion. Out with the old – in with the new. Not unlike Rockefeller who in 1911 eliminated all the ‘so called quacks’ in favor of the new and improved pharmaceutical agenda. An agenda that has made us all very sick. People tend to forget that AI is a program and that program is created by Pharma when developing AI medicine plans. In fact, the vast majority of all AI is programmed by left leaning socialists and Marxists.

Therefore the problem is not fixed by AI – it is simply wrapped in a prettier package. And the illusion is perfect because many humans are already being programmed to believe AI is a superior being.

Wright is chastising alternative bloggers who get paid to write exclusively about the prospect of WWIII via Ukraine or Iran. He calls it ‘Shockbait addiction’. Much like the old National Enquirer with headlines screaming at you in the grocery checkout line – so inflammatory you just have to read the story to see if Marilyn Monroe really never died but was whisked away and found living on an island drinking Mai Tais.

Many writers require you to ‘pay’ in order to read their blog – making a living. I might add, Jon Rappoport AND Frank Wright require money – so I read the snippets he uses to entice you to want to pay to read the rest. Everyone needs to make a living. However, the constant Shockbait can become too devastating when it isn’t necessarily backed by analysis. We are all guilty to some degree. “Bad News Sells”.

I had my own official meltdown last night from overload of meanness. Long story short, I was called out, and it worked. But I also realized that acidic and alkaline balance was out of whack. Not due to diet – but due to not getting enough comedy in my system and WAY too much internet. The weather has been somewhat yucky so that didn’t help. But I think I will be taking Frank’s advice and pull back a bit more from internet addiction.