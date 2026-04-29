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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
7h

First, thanks for this post and to be fair I quickly read the essay. Not for nothing but I’m tired of both the Ukraine and Iranian wars. For starters, neither conflict impacts our national security. Ukraine historically has been a money laundering operation for the west and quite frankly has been F’ing with Russia. Not to say Russia isn’t filled with criminals but methinks we should find ways to work with people who have a large stockpile of nukes. If not find way to contain them without going kinetic. Besides, Russia is an EU problem. As far as Iran is concerned, it appears that The Don stepped in it big time. All of our internal spook agencies said Iran didn’t have nukes and if they did they couldn’t go very far. Furthermore it appears that DJT was getting his intel from Israel…the very people who want to dominate the region. So do you think the information was biased. Likewise, it was/is nuts to think you can bomb the country into submission…pure folly. Now we’re facing economic problems that will linger for quite sometime with nothing accomplished. Actually we’ve kicked a hornets nest and are now trying to find an off ramp (very difficult). The only light at the end of the tunnel is that Iran can’t move its oil and is losing sufficient money that its economy may implode…driving them to a settlement. But to what end? They’ll regroup and we all know how they can easily destroy vital infrastructure within the region that could lead to human suffering at a biblical level. Again one ask for what? I can go on and on. Coming full circle it’s time to make peace and pick up the pieces.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
5h

**IF Russia simply went inside Ukraine and obliterated it, as is the strategy used by America via Trump and Hegseth, it would most certainly ignite a World War.**

Why? Who - in real terms - has that abolity?

I understanf putins approach. I have argued the 'others' only see genocide as the way to regime change and getting their way with another culture.

As you mention correctly, at the end of your article today - Putin may not have the luxury of this attrition type war with all the nuts (merz, kallas et al) ramping up to be winners.

If there really is 500 drone factories in these selected countries it may already be too late.

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