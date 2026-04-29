Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk is warning the EU that Russia will strike inside the eastern portion of the country within a matter of months. Sounding awfully like Netanyahu. Without the US military strength, Europe doesn’t have a chance against Russia – particularly because they have Hypersonics. Mass Production began mid-2025 and production has continued. North Korea, an ally of Russia is also producing hypersonics.

The EU does not currently have operational hypersonic weapons, but in February 2026, German-British startup, Hypersonica, successfully tested a prototype (HS1) exceeding Mach 6, aiming for production by 2029. The US has attempted and failed to produce any, leaving Military superiority with Russia should the EU declare War to preserve Ukraine.

King Charles came to the US to attempt to defray Trump’s anger with the EU over their non-participatory status in the Iran War. Highlighting the need for a US alliance should the UK and EU declare war against Russia. What Trump seems unaware of is the loss of US military weaponry. Inventories are considerably low and can take years to replenish. Putting the entire western alliance in a very susceptible position.

Kenny Rogers comes to mind, “You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, know when to run.” At this juncture, the EU needs to run – they are holding a pair of 2’s. The US is at the ‘walk away’ point and needs to count its losses.

There is a bit of commotion as to why Putin is holding back in his war against Ukraine, aka the West. In an excellent article by Drago Bosnic found on globalresearch.ca, he provides a perspective of rational thought - I shall paraphrase: Russia does not have the same mentality as America. America thinks in terms of death rates, including civilians, as a measure of strength and winning. Ukraine and Ukrainians were once a part of Russia, they are brothers and sisters. There are historic structures worth preserving. While the US and Israel think in terms of destruction, nothing is sacred. Including religious Christian sites particularly in Lebanon.

The CIA campaign of propaganda utilized on Americans was also utilized on Ukrainians. This must be ‘undone’ in order for Ukraine to become a de-Nazified nation. The cartel turned Ukraine into an Epstein Bunker. That element must be eliminated. These things take time and target to dismantle. IF Russia simply went inside Ukraine and obliterated it, as is the strategy used by America via Trump and Hegseth, it would most certainly ignite a World War.

Israel and America utilize Stalin-like strategy – blow up everyone and everything. Genocide. Cripple children. Reduce to rubble. This is simply not the methodology of Putin’s Russia. It may be a more difficult strategy but it involves humanity.

While publicly, Trump claims Iran’s military is fractured, its economy destroyed, and US casualties are minimal, the reality is quite different. Brent Crude is now $118.9, airlines are cancelling flights due to fuel shortages, commodities are doubling in price, agriculture has no fertilizer for crop production, China is thriving, and Americans are peeved! Trump needs an out while maintaining his legacy. It all comes down to backing off Israel. Does Trump understand the Pariah nation he has created by cooperating with Israel? Did King Charles relay that message? Because that would be the ONLY means of reinstating Trump’s legacy.

If nothing else, it appears King Charles has acknowledged Trump’s need to back-off the demonizing Tweets and act with respectful integrity. Of course, in King Charle’s world that would mean saving Ukraine, fighting the imperial Russia, and keeping one’s mouth shut!

Both Martin Armstrong and Seymour Hersh have entered the fray of opinions with wholly opposite yet equally pragmatic views. One stating the War is about to escalate – the other claiming a dismissal of Israel and an agreement with Iran. Highlighting the fact that predicting Trump’s next move is a volatile endeavor. He follows no strategy, no forward thinking, and a knowledge gap held up by a deprecating ego.

King Charles vs. Israel. Two evils. Choose One.

For the EU, the Iran blockade has significantly negatively impacted their economies. The UK is experiencing shortages, unprecedented price hikes, and destroyed an already fragile employment situation. Clear heads would assume that Charles advised Trump to open the Strait so that they can restructure their flailing economy so as to secure Ukraine before Russia solidifies its victory. As one impacts the other. Unfortunately, there is no indication clear heads exist anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.

Russia, on its part needs to focus heavily on Ukraine weaponry, particularly their drone factories of which there are now over 500! In addition, Ukraine has joint venture factories inside the UK, Germany, Croatia, Denmark and Norway. The US was aggressive in its engineering and tech assistance under the Biden Regime. In addition, the UK sold thousands of their drones to Zelenskky before opening a partnered factory. The EU is thoroughly invested in defeating Russia. And at some point, Putin’s humanitarian approach might be pushed over the edge for self-preservation.