People on the right and the left are making demands for the immediate assassination/death penalty for the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk – Tyler Robinson. It is so perverse it becomes reminiscent of town square hangings and beheadings with even children screaming for blood. Or the burning of ‘witches’, as they scream in agony. They don’t want a trial. They don’t listen to the various sources proving without a doubt that Tyler is actually – innocent. They want a boy to die – so they don’t have to think about avenging Kirk’s death.

The ‘News Media’ have completely spiraled into nothing more than the National Enquirer with headlines: Gutfeld Nukes Jessica Tarlov rant… Trump calls for arrest of escalator malfunction saboteur… Bombshell! Epstein was CIA… Golf champion reveals true feelings about America… Trump replaces Biden WH portrait… White House Deputy Chief of Staff announces engagement…

Meanwhile in the real world – Trump and the EU are busily poking the Russian Bear to force WWIII after the announcement that EU states are within their right to put a missile in any Russian plane ‘close to their territory’. No evidence required. Shoot first ask questions later. Just in time, Hegseth announces next Tuesday all US Generals must come to a secure meeting – no questions asked, no reason given. This demand could have a multitude of reasons behind it, including, but not limited to – Russia.

Telling India’s Modi that he is not ‘allowed’ to buy cheap Russian oil but is required to buy their oil elsewhere, is simply beyond belligerence at the most base level. The result? It appears Trump sees himself as King of the World – although he takes his orders from hyper psychopath – Netanyahu.

Playing with fire – Trump just might get an America in ashes. The Bear is NOT Happy.

Canada’s Mark Carney says he is not only sending more weapons to Ukraine, but he is sending in troops. A certain death march. Yet, Carney is really no different than Trump, he rules and everyone else obeys. The People don’t exist. Governments across the West have become totalitarian dictators and Congress or Parliament are simply incompetent fools and jesters desperate for recognition by The Big Guy.

From a comical standpoint it is like boys in elementary school jumping up and down in their seats frantically waving their arms, “Call on me! Call on me!” Yet no matter the question, when the teacher calls on those boys, they have no idea what the answer is much less remember the question. They are not embarrassed, because the conquest was to get picked! Not to know the answer.

Homan was caught in a video sting operation taking a bribe. No one is allowed to discuss this or even think about this little miscreant of justice. Never happened. Video destroyed. Epstein files don’t exist. He was a really great guy who liked a lot of sex. Suddenly, every shooter is taking the time to write inscriptions on their shell casings. Some even draw pretty pictures. While TylerRobinson’s text messages discuss his ‘outfit and squad cars’ like a 1950’s Dragnet sequel with a young roommate who has seemingly completely disappeared. Along with Kirk’s parents...

Tyler’s mother and father have also ‘disappeared’. No meetings with their wrongly imprisoned son? No media coverage? Who is Tyler’s attorney? Kathryn Nester, a staunch democrat who was short-listed by Obama. While Nester claims to have been involved in 60 trial cases – there is no indication of how many of her cases she actually won. Will she reach out to the sleuths Candace, Tucker, Rogan, Stew Peters, and others who have diligently picked apart every nuance, every piece of evidence? According to Candace, the Federal government is pushing Utah for a quick guilty verdict… and the FBI is outright lying.

The FBI has always lied – Epstein… Pathetically so under Kash Patel.

A boys life is not even considered in this desire to close the case and supposedly put the killer to death – even if he isn’t the killer. Who is being protected? The obvious Cartel is and always is the Mossad/CIA with the authority of not just Netanyahu, but Trump as well. Why? Because Kirk was changing his Israel narrative and given his audience reach that was considered wholly unacceptable if the Zionists are to retain power over America. And out AIPAC Government is more than willing to allow an innocent boy take the fall.