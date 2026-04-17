Eleven Scientists missing or dead. According to the New York Post, Russia or China are to blame. Why? Because it would be unpatriotic to claim America is the perpetrator. Amy Eskridge is the latest added to the list. Technically, she was the first in 2022 but her cause of death, a gunshot to the head, was ruled a suicide and has now been overturned. Her work centered on anti-gravity propulsion and UFO’s. Anti-Gravity technology was first proposed by Nikola Tesla in 1911. Who controls the Patents?

“If you stick your neck out in private … they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed and it won’t even make the news.” In a host of messages allegedly sent to Franc Milburn, Amy Eskridge describes the harassment involved coercion for her to commit suicide and her subsequent identity theft – wherein she was linked to MATAM Technology Center in Israel. A company she had never heard of.

MATAM isn’t a company per se, it is a conglomeration of land plots rented to: Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, Neustar, Amazon, Intel, Qualcom, Aladdin Knowledge Systems-bought by Vector Capital, Apple, Plus500, Matrix, Elbit Systems, etc… A massive tech hub in one unit in Haifa Israel.

Elbit is Israel’s largest military weapons manufacturer controlled by “Mikey” Federmann (possibly the Mikey Candace Owen’s was searching for in the Charlie Kirk assassination). Plus500 is Israel’s Trading US Futures operation currently focusing on – oil, crypto and gold…. Their Chairman is Jacob Frenkel who simultaneously serves on the board of JP Morgan International & AIG and serves on the board of trustees for The Group of 30. Frenkel was partial owner of the Matam Center which he sold in 2021 for 125% profit.

Neustar focuses on fraud and ‘identity verification’. In 2022, Neustar became embroiled in Congressional Hearings for selling users data to third parties.

In the series of messages, Eskridge mentions Mark McClandish whose death was also the result of a gunshot to the head. She claims the pronouncement of suicide was bullshiitake. In late 1988, accomplished aerospace illustrator Mark McCandlish came into information via Brad Sorenson who worked for Lockheed and indicated the United States Government had antigravity craft reverse-engineered from non-human technology. A secondary display showed three flying saucers known as Alien Reproduction Vehicles nicknamed “Flux Liners”. The craft was capable of beyond-light speeds and had been reverse-engineered from off-shelf components from technology recovered from nonhuman intelligence.

Sorenson claimed the aircraft used a north and south pole solenoid coil around the circumference – using magnetic antigravity. The same antigravity system being researched by Amy Eskridge before she was suicided with a single bullet to the head. Five of the eleven worked for NASA.

Upon Nikola Tesla’s death in 1943, the U.S. Office of Alien Property Custodian (under the Dept. of Justice) took control of his papers and belongings, with John G. Trump (President Trump’s uncle) of the National Defense Research Committee evaluating them. Some mystery remains regarding “missing” files related to his rumored “Death Ray”. Tesla’s antigravity spacecraft

In an article, Man’s Greatest Achievement, Tesla outlined his Dynamic Theory of Gravity by saying that the luminiferous ether fills all space. The ether is acted upon by the life-giving creative force and is thrown into “infinitesimal whirls” (“micro helices“) at near the speed of light, becoming ponderable matter. When the force subsides and motion ceases, matter reverts to the ether (a form of “atomic decay”).

Man can harness these processes to: Precipitate matter from the ether. Create whatever he wants with the matter and energy derived. Alter the earth’s size. Control earth’s seasons (weather control). Guide earth’s path through the Universe, like a spaceship. Cause the collisions of planets to produce new suns and stars, heat, and light.

Gravity operates in waves just like sound.

While about 250 pages of Nikola Tesla’s papers were declassified by the FBI in 2016–2018, many of his papers—particularly those related to advanced, non-conventional energy projects—remain missing or officially classified due to national security concerns, often linked to Cold War-era weapon initiatives like “Project Nick”. The Death Ray that is now called Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

There are numerous types of DEW’s including the ‘squawk Box’ created in 1973: “The squawk box is highly directional which gives it its appeal. Its effective beam width is so small that it can be directed at individuals in a riot. Other members of a crowd are unaffected, except by panic when they see people fainting, being sick, or running from the scene with their hands over their ears.

Many of these weapons are utilized against Americans by our own government. But they are also deployed to incite foreign riots – as in Iran. While Laser DEW’s were likely the cause of the complete destruction of Lahaina and have been cited by Israel as having been used on Gaza. In israel’s bomb campaign against civilians in Palestine, a machine called Lavendar can pinpoint targets – such as a family and eliminate their lives.

This is the focus of our current human race. Not development of making human’s better – but in different ways of human extermination.

The UFO and Alien life scenario disrupted by these 11 scientists and likely many more including McClandish is a means of creating an apparatus for the ultimate depopulation in a targeted means. At any moment, any one of us could be that target. The Government would deny culpability and the matter would be closed. The Cleaners eliminated these scientists because they knew too much. It is a Mafia protocol and our government is The Mafia.