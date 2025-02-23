ABOUT FACE! After disparaging hissy fits and name calling, Zelenskky has been re-programmed by his handlers. Today’s Zelenskky just wants everyone to ‘be happy’. With jail for life a proposed Ukrainian option and 30,000 German and French troops deposited in Ukraine, the boundaries of which would not include what Russia has captured, President Trump has upped his ante to $500 billion instead of the $350 billion previously staked.

Reminded me of the negotiation technique I used with my boys; If I told them they had to be home by 10:30 and they objected or offered an alternative, I would begin subtracting time from the table. Unfortunately, this technique has to be used on a grown burlesque dancer in order for him to realize he does NOT have the upper hand.

Fearful of a lifetime jail sentence threatened by his own people, Zelenskky is offering to disappear. The Eu getting anything at all out of the deal appears more and more remote despite their grandstanding. The bluster can be heard from thousands of miles away. The problem remains that Zelenskky is not the legitimate President via the Ukraine Constitution. Which I read and verified.

In response to the collaboration between Trump and Putin, the UK Foreign Minister has declared they will impose the largest sanction package against Russia – ever… Which means UK and likely the entirety of the EU will agree and lose all revenues from trade isolating themselves completely. Kicked out of Africa. The UK’s largest trading partner is the US. The UK’s largest exports to the US include: autos, Pharma, Crude, and aircraft. ALL easily replaceable.

The overriding commonality of collapsed governments appears to be rooted in ‘lawyers’. The UK Foreign Minister is a lawyer who worked in law for less than 3 years before going into politics. The vast majority of our Congressional leaders can boast similar resumes. Countries are no different than businesses. Running a country via a law degree is the epitome of an engineer performing surgery. They have absolutely no idea what they are doing. No financial experience. No real world experience. Granted we need an Attorney General, but even that role is a spin of constant defense against the liberal smattering of lawsuits that have to make the rounds to the Supreme Court before being smashed.

Zelenskky’s relevance is rapidly disintegrating – and with it the EU and their recessionist economy. Trump has secured numerous contract with countries including Saudi Arabia, India, and Africa. The proposal for a Treasury Sovereign Wealth Fund includes selling off some of the Federal Land which occupies 30% or American land at a value of roughly $200 trillion. The purpose is to get us OUT OF DEBT. A concept lawyers don’t understand.

The majority of federal land is in Alaska and western states. There are four agencies that manage the land; Bureau of Land Management – Budget $2 billion, Fish and Wildlife – Budget $4 billion, National Parks Service – Budget $4.75 billion, and the Forest Service – budget $10 billion.

Example, Here is what NPS does with the money: NPS estimates the budget will support total staffing of 20,495 full-time equivalents in 2023 . The 2023 budget invests in America’s future. The budget promotes programs that tackle climate change, advance racial equity, upgrade infrastructure, and promote conservation . The budget focuses on adaptively managing resources to increase resilience to the changing climate, using science to inform decisions, expanding inclusion of historically underrepresented communities… They provide no financial statements or oversight.

NPS budget includes money for the Civilian Climate Corps, the Historic Preservation Fund for non-Federal sites to advance racial justice, National Recreation & Preservation to take care of Native American graves and Japanese confinement sites… AGAIN. This department is not required to file financial statements, it simply provides a net number under each sub-category heading – such as the Historic Preservation Fund.

Given the enormity of fraud that has gripped our government amidst their jetting spending sprees privatizing some Federal land would not negatively impact states, and might actually increase their revenue as it brings in investment money. Telling Zelenskky and his pogrom of Soros shills that they have to reimburse America with interest, simply puts the Deep State on Notice – their LOSS. The UK and EU taking the stance of Soros et al, only promotes global isolation and a spiraling trade market given global countries are now fully aware of what trade with the Devil entails.

Africa will rise as Africa – NOT the Colony of the EU.