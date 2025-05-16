Zelenskky knows that as long as the Ukraine war continues he won’t be assassinated. Everyone understands his star brightness is an illusion fabricated for a purpose – take down Russia. Remove the purpose, remove the star. Boris Johnson was chosen to go down to Turkey and move the marionette strings we label Zelenskky. His job is to make sure Zelenskky remains on script for the cameras. That script is Zelenskky’s life line.

The fact that he failed despite backing from nearly every western country is now simply a cock fight for ego. Therefore the failure will have to be solely attributed to him so as to ‘save face’ for the West, including the CIA and MI6. The last war the US won was done so with the assistance of the Soviet Union. Including the Red Army.

The Red Army was initially formed by Trotsky after the Bolsheviks slaughtered Tzar Nickolas and his family in 1918. Billowing to over 34 million, it included Bolshevik Jews. One such Jew was Zelenskky’s grandfather. Apparently, when the Zionists detail the victims of the WWII Holocaust, they include Soviet Troops in the Red Army who were Jewish Bolsheviks. Manufacturing and Inflating numbers for emotional appeal.

Putin has a new reason to end the war – Trump’s deal in the Middle East. Big PIE! Lot’s of money to spread around, including in Russia. As such, Putin has announced he is open to some land concessions. To get the deal Done. Those concessions will likely include some of Trump’s oil and gas deposits. Everyone walks away happy – except Zelenskky whose in now unessential. Unfortunately, he is also privy to irregularities within the UK and EU leadership councils – his downfall.

I am reminded of the 1993 movie, Point of No Return, where Harvey Keitel plays Victor the Cleaner. His job is to clean up botched assassinations and all possible witnesses. As in – 86 them. The CIA was running Hollywood and their scripts for decades. Revealing truths while pretending it was all a fantasyland.

"The analysis of the text is the education of the actor. The Devil and God, I believe those two elements are in us, are in me — not up in the sky, not down below the Earth, but right here in me, My Heaven and my Hell are right here in me. And in order to not stoop to do Evil, I have to know what I am capable of. And what Evil might be in me, what Devil might be in me, and what goodness might be in me.” ~ Harvey Keitel. Extremely interesting man.

Did Ukraine start the war? Did Russia?

Short-term memory loss is a product of Mainstream Media Hypnosis. Forgotten is the Minsk Agreement. Forgotten is the torture and slaughter of over 15,000 eastern Ukrainian/Russians. Forgotten are the 52 bioweapon labs run by the US. Forgotten is the Azov Battalion – a Nazi militant organization responsible for those 15,000 deaths. Forgotten is the fact that Ukraine was the Soros Cartel hub for Asia and European trafficking of drugs, children and organs. Ships came in, ‘grain trains’ went out. Feeding the Evil.

How can Ukraine survive? First) negotiating with Ukraine is fundamentally flawed given that Ukraine does not run Ukraine. Talking with Zelenskky will produce absolutely nothing. So, who is running the show? At this point France, Germany, UK and by defacto – US. While the CIA are still stationed and provided strategic assaults, the UK and France are being led by their Zionist handlers from the Soros to the Rothschild to the Morgan Handlers, to Blackrock, PIMPCO, and Alliance Bernstein. They want their money. But they also want their ’Cartel Trafficking’ to be reinstated.

That trafficking ‘business’ contributed over 40% to Ukraine’s annual GDP. Which is now $-0-. France and the UK sending in troops as ‘peacekeepers’ would be the Cartel Soldiers. Their role would be to maintain and increase trafficking for the Cartel. Therefore, given the fallout between the US and these EU nations, negotiations need to be via Macron and Starmer unless their Handlers decide to reveal themselves. This puts Trump and Putin in a bizarre star-point limbo.

Backed in a corner, the only means of ending the war would thus become the realization that Russia needs to take complete control of Ukraine. Which would also NOT bode well for Zelenskky...