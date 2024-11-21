Having aided and abetted in the murder of Jesus, Jews sought to remake themselves – cleanse their history – by rewriting it. An Oprah Makeover. Struttin’ In…

While glorifying their every deed – it allowed them to live the skewer of Satan undetected. While I can find the fragments – they don’t really sew together. Perhaps there are simply too many lies – and multi worlds being impacted. Is it Jig-Saw or chess? Neither. Both. We need more information – information that is guarded beneath the Vatican in miles of troves of documents and unknown antiquity – buried. WE are NOT ALLOWED.

No think about that. Why? Why would anything need to be ‘secret-secret’ and The People are NOT ALLOWED to know. WHY? Are you a superior race? Imagine what would happen if there were no secrets?

Sort-of like the Mel Gibson movie wherein he could hear what everyone’s thoughts were. He’s a ‘good guy’. To be sure. In the schematic of this reality. Often I’ve wondered if this is Hell. Is this our last chance for redemption in this sick sick horrible world? And when you take a breather and think they couldn’t get more disgusting – they beat their record.

The Dichotomy: Catholics vs Evangelicals: Works. Faith vs Works. While we of Faith say it is faith alone – we want to do good works. Thus we are really no different. We Hope that God will approve of us and forgive us simultaneously. And we really, really, hope this is TRUTH. Otherwise we are really, really screwed – because truth is – we are Sinners Delight – trying to make sure that other person’s sin is worse than ours - As we hope our number will be called.

And what if it isn’t?

My dreams can be very annoying. Repeating over and over the same symbolism until you want to smash the light bulb. I have the wealth and derth of a Photographic Memory. While it served me well in taking exams, including the CPA, it is also a curse. The log of every moment of my life and those around me is imbedded in photos. They scroll constantly. Like a 1960’s reel of movie tapes.

How cool was that! As a family we had movie nights where my dad would bring out a reel and start the frame on the fireplace wall! I had forgotten. Good FUN.

So we are in dire straits. To be sure. No Question. But what is sewn – can be unraveled. So we need to turn our ears off when the shrews come out of the woodwork – and focus on getting us out of HELL.