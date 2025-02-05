Just had a brain-bolt! I think I understand why and how President Trump decided to announce that the US will work to bulldoze and rebuild Palestine. And I have to take a few steps back from my previous blog:

Netanyahu was most definitely attempting to blackmail Trump. Palestine is currently rubble. There is no infrastructure. No water. There is no way Palestine can rebuild – or survive. The IDF will continue to slaughter and harass every Palestinian. Netanyahu has every intention of leveling Palestine and everyone there. He would mow down people with his bulldozers without an ounce of guilt in order to raze the land and rebuild. An alternate video shot of Trump’s announcement, focused on Netanyahu exclusively, and his reaction was not glib or grinning, in fact he looked quite surprised and confused as though Trump was going off-script. IF the US takes over Palestine and takes on the rebuild cost (which could be made via a transfer of Israel aid to the project) the US would then reap the rewards and bring back the Palestinians to a new venue. Trump has thus taken the reward from Netanyahu. Not on behalf of Netanyahu – but From. By putting US troops in Gaza, if the IDF touches one of them, Israel will be at war with the US. The Palestinians don’t have the capacity or funds to rebuild and yes a rebuild will take a decade. Therefore, given the destruction is a given factor – the Palestinians need a place to go while their country is cleared, cleaned and rebuilt –

I think what promoted this line of thinking for me was the video of Netanyahu obviously cringing, mouth dropping, tension building as he begins to realize Trump had a different vision all along and Netanyahu has been HAD! He isn’t annexing Palestine for Netanyahu, he is annexing Palestine for the US rationalizing there is really no other solution given Israel will always attack. If we help rebuild Palestine for Palestinians, Israel will bomb her again and again.

There is no ideal solution for Palestinians. Their country has been obliterated at the hands of a psychotic. The only way to rationale going forward is for the US to take on the task with a future asset as the justification. Just giving Israel money to rebuild while making all Palestinians refugees would be heinous. Those who put up the money should have an interest in the final product.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia could also put forth some money and take a cut. Netanyahu was looking for the US Taxpayers to foot the bill for Israel to occupy. This solution will stop the murdering. Given Palestine does not ‘belong’ to Israel, Netanyahu now has no say in this proposal. Therefore, the next step would be to have a sit down with Middle Eastern stakeholders. Notice, Trump did not reference Israel as a stakeholder. If, I am right, this would be a brilliant solution.

It effectively surrounds Israel with Middle Eastern stakeholders and the US. There would be no ‘Greater Israel’. It solves the present and maintains a secure future.

However, instead of looking to Egypt and Jordan to take on ‘refugees', what if they were instead sent to the New Syria. A win for Syria also recovering from Obama’s bombing campaign. In need of reconstruction. An ally of Russia and Iran and Lebanon. Able to prosper having taken back control of their oil – given US troops stationed there were already under withdrawal orders from Trump - they could simply relocate to Palestine to secure any further Israeli aggression.

I understand Palestinians don’t want to leave their homeland, however there is nothing there, Netanyahu liquidated everything. I think it is a viable plan that curbs Netanyahu’s psychosis while creating an asset for the US and Middle East, while saving the remaining Palestinians from the horror imposed by the IDF. They will never ‘get along’ with Israel. Too far.