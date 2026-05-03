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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
6h

True story: This guy was doing a DNA test on a lizard to show DNA testing is a JOKE...

The test came back showing the DNA belonged to an Ashkenazi Jew..

The point is, I believe we really are being run by a Nephilim Reptilian race!

And why do 99% of ALL the US presidents come from the same bloodline!

“Society has no business to permit degenerates to reproduce their kind.”

Theodore Roosevelt (October 27, 1858 – January 6, 1919), 26th President of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

The rest of the above quote goes on to say,

“Some day we will realize that the prime duty, the

inescapable duty of the good citizen of the right

type is to leave his blood behind him in the world,

and that we have no business to perpetuate

citizens of the wrong type.”

Theodore Roosevelt: Master Mason, raised in

Matinecock Lodge, No. 806 in Oyster Bay, N.Y.

For most, the thought that their govt. wants to

exterminate them is incomprehensible. However,

at the heart of Masonic doctrine is the belief that

Lucifer is god, so is it really such a stretch?

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Ted O's avatar
Ted O
5h

Interesting Helena!

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