What is democracy? The term is flaunted as though it is a religious ideology with godlike implications. The basic tenet states that democracy is rooted in a government wherein supreme power is vested in The People. Within that one phrase, America no longer qualifies, assuming it ever did. Basically, in America, The People work so the government doesn’t have to. The government being members of The Elite. They don’t drive. They don’t dress themselves. They don’t have monthly budgets. And they certainly don’t clean their own homes.

The Elite are a culture. What is a culture? What a culture is not is genetic. It is a group of people who share similar beliefs, language, religion, social habits, behaviors and/or perceptions. The Elite are a culture. Their similarities in beliefs, perceptions, religion are rooted in criminal behaviors – as in normal Constitutional Laws do not apply to them. They make ‘deals’. Those deals are rooted in money. That money is housed in tax evasion countries, so they do not contribute to supporting The Government.

I was revisiting the Panama and Pandora Papers and the list of those tax evaders is extensive. Their shared belief is common peoples laws do not apply to them. Trump and his family are profiting extensively off the White House appointees refusing to investigate fraud and corruption – elites are granted immunity. The only government official indicted twice now is Comey. The first case didn’t even make it to court. This second is sure to follow suit. A distraction. A waste of time.

Board of Peace: $17 Billion pledged 65 countries invited to pledge $1 billion each. It was NOT deposited into the Treasury. The State Department has sent approximately $1.25 billion to the board out of a US pledge of $10 Billion. It is primarily drawn from international disaster assistance. The administration aimed to base the headquarters at the newly dubbed “Donald J Trump Institute of Peace”. The countries already transferring funding include; Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

In late 2025, the Trump administration took control of the independent U.S. Institute of Peace (rent free), firing its board and staff following executive orders to dismantle it. The building was renamed the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace in December 2025. The Institute is an NGO funded by Taxpayers on behalf of The Donald. The building is located near the Lincoln Memorial. The whereabouts of the collected funds is an unknown.

So far – The Board of Peace has done absolutely nothing.

An interesting article by Fyodor Lukyanov on Global Research, addresses the China, Russia, US triangle of power. Both Trump and Putin are scheduled for talks in China at different points in time this May. China considered still on the fence. On the table – reassessing trade with the US given the Trump bombast and dishonesty. Trust. Lukyanov notes that Trump’s efforts are all contrived within the ‘now’, instead of within the now and future on behalf of American Patriots. And the ‘Now’ seems to be more about Trump than America. As in, Trump’s proposals/deals are about Trump’s ability to gain more assets not for future dominance, but for the Trump Empire of Money. An obsession. That could leave America without China’s $415 Billion in trade.

Trump thinks ‘Deals’ are made via blackmail – ‘if you don’t agree I will destroy you’ mentality.’ The same mechanism he uses on fellow American individuals such as Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens. IF Trump cannot find peace within his own representatives, how can he possibly operate on a global front without fear of his vengeance?

European Countries need take note. Because there are untapped African Countries which may prefer the solid vs the vacuous. Imagine Israel without Diamond theft? Imagine the US Piracy of oil and cargo tankers resulting in the complete fall of trade? This is what the Elite have on the table as they pull the strings of the Trump Marionette. Is this their goal? If so – where would they go? Where would they live? What country would want them?

MORALITY: The embrace of decadence within Western Countries as initially contrived by the Canaanites of Nineveh has also lodged itself into the global fray in which it is vacuous. While governments cannot control this Bolshevik ideology, they can punish it. Epstein Files are prominent across not just regional, but global affectations. Western idiots are tossed as the implications of this becoming regional is addressed. The long term implications of western decadence is a visual. The ELITE embrace of Ba’al front and center. Duly noted.

Jinping is not simply an atheist. He embraces Buddhism, and Marxism from its purist form. Putin is orthodox Catholic. Trump is Ba’al – the representation of evil. And this trilogy is punctuated in the New World Forward. Ba’al is NOT embraced by cultures outside of the Western Empire. In Russia Satanism is illegal. In America, Satanism is Protected. In China, Satanism is an evil cult legally criminal.

Western Elites tend toward Satanism. Why? Because it celebrates and acknowledges, and advocates demonization as natural. Brought to America by the very Bolsheviks expelled from Russia. The same Bolsheviks bombing Lebanon and Gaza into extinction. The same Bolsheviks who advocate for the absolute death of any American who dares to query or assail compassion for those murdered. The same Bolsheviks running the White House. And Congress. Exponentiated by – President Trump.

No 5-D chess. Just simple death and chaos imposition. While Americans embrace their annihilation. Wear it like a badge of Honor. “I support the death of children and women and men because I am a Christian” and that is what Jesus commanded – the destruction of humanity… Huckabee. Mike Johnson. Rubio. Hegseth. And 99% of Congress. As unelected by Taxpayers via FRAUD.

The Elite. Money hoarders. Vacuous persons. Their level of compassion is on par with Satan. Their level of Satanism … 95%.

The Label of Democracy as applied to Western Cultures is so far removed from reality as to be a heinous evil ascribed under the guise of Ba’al. The Cult of Elite has officially consumed Washington and most of Europe. The labels of Socialism and Communism and Nazism are no longer viable threats – they are distractions to obfuscate the fact that America And European governments have chosen to embrace the ideology of Satan.

BUT, the World – Has Not.