Trump is hailing his success in the jobs market which added 147,000 jobs – well above the projection of 100,000. According to the federal bureau report, the gains were led by ‘local government education employment up 63,500’. An oddity given schools are shut down for the summer. Healthcare apparently added 58,600 positions, hospitality grew by 20,000 and construction by 15,000. None of which makes sense given the mass arrests of illegals – particularly in the Construction and hospitality businesses… What gives?

ADP – Automatic Data Processing, is the non-government payroll alternative reporting system. According to their reports, the overall private jobs report LOST 33,000 employees. In addition, they revised down the May report from 37,000 to 29,000. The majority of job losses were in professional and business services as well as health and education. Which is a more logical actuality. They posted a decline of 56,000. In addition, health/education saw a net loss of 52,000.

In other words we are living in two extremely polar opposite worlds of ‘information’. And this is a perfect example of what a government run censorship of information would look like. They will tell you the sky is clear when its storming, and no one died in the plane wreck when 325 people lost their life. We know the economy is not well off because we are living it!!

Last year the ‘average’ price of gas was $3.80. Last week it was $3.60. A drop of 5%. Grocery prices remain flat/unchanging having doubled in cost. The 65% increase in property taxes and 300% increase in property insurance are not decreasing. All of which, as I have said before, are not offset by wage increases which according to ADP are up 4.4%. The Ponzi scam is complete. Door Dash is now offering to finance groceries.

Door Dash enables this option through a partnership with Klarna, a Danish AI Fintech company. Klarna makes their revenue by issuing a credit card through their on banking vehicle charging merchants a 3.5% fee. It works something like Square but charges merchants more making it less attractive.

The purpose is debt and moving into the cycle of Credit/no cash. Which most people can’t manage, ie, total Household Debt is now $18.2 Trillion. Because Debt is Big Business.

In the early 1900’s buying a house required a 50% downpayment and 4-5 years of amortization and a balloon payment at the end of the term. The National Bank Act of 1864 barred commercial banks from writing mortgages, but life insurance companies and mutual savings banks were active lenders. Home ownership hovered around 10%. Banks were hesitant to hold long term debt in the event of a run on bank’s cash which was a relatively common occurrence in wartime – which was every year.

Most couldn’t afford this scenario. By the 1920’s interest only loans were a favorite which contributed to the Crash and Great Depression. In the 1930’s under FDR’s New Deal program the mortgage market changed dramatically. The government became the lender through the FHA and Fannie Mae. Over a million homeowners who were facing foreclosure were given a new loan via the FHA saving the world by extending debt to the government over 15 and 30 year loans. Everyone thought FDR was a – Hero.

The term Mortgage is Latin and means, ‘death pledge’.

Mortgage rates clung to a baseline of 7% up until 1930 when they dropped to roughly 5%. Their trajectory following bond rates. From 2021 forward, the gap between bond rates and mortgage rates expanded. From 1950 until 1984 mortgage rates were on a steady incline with a fast track beginning in 1975 under the policies of the Ford Regime. In 1975 the US Treasury Department raised the debt limit $531 billion. An increase of roughly 28%. Four years earlier the gold standard was eliminated. In 1975 the Office of Monetary Affairs which was tasked with regulating gold and silver, was eliminated. Inflation was over 15%.

In other words, the government’s attempts to fix the economy resulted in a chaotic and deeper recession than was already in motion. Blaming the oil embargo of 1973. But what caused the oil embargo? “The 1973 oil embargo was primarily triggered by the Yom Kippur War and the subsequent U.S. support for Israel. Arab members of OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, initiated the embargo to retaliate against countries perceived as supporting Israel.”

For perspective: in 1973 the price of a barrel of oil was $3. During the height of the embargo the price went to $19, and after it settled at $12 – a 300% increase. The Yom Kippur War between Israel and just about every Middle Eastern nation. The reason was due to Israel’s unprecedented expansion and murder of civilians as they captured land owned by Egypt, Syria, and Jordan reclaiming it as Israel. The US was brought into the fray and as a direct result of our involvement our punishment was the oil embargo.

In the end, Israel claimed they were the victim and everyone else had commit atrocities. Another PR Campaign of poor me feel sorry for me - I am the victim.

The US economy tanked as a result of our involvement in bombing the Middle East on behalf of Israel which had illegally confiscated land rightfully belonging to other nations. But Israel wants ALL of Palestine, all of Syria, all of Egypt and the Gaza War today is the first stage. They are NOT finished. And the US stand on Iran today remains the next pivotal point of no return. How will the Middle East react?