Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bbb's avatar
bbb
2h

“Door Dash is now offering to finance groceries.”

We don’t make good food anymore; we make good bombs. We can afford the bombs, but you have to buy the food on credit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture