Despite the US Military groaning and lamenting a dwindled inventory of weapons – a massive deal was enacted between the US and Saudi Arabia as Riyad and Iran seemed to be tracking closer as allies. That would be the literal strategy… as Saudi Arabia cozies with Iran – the Pentagon sells more weapons to – the Saudis, likely with attached coersion. Stickier Indeed: The Department of Defense Inspector General reviewed hundreds of weapon shipments to Ukraine, finding that half lacked proper documentation. What could that mean?

In addition to the billions already wasted on Ukraine, the new Janet Yellen financial intelligentsia Advisory Committee has approved an EU/US loan to Ukraine for $50 billion. What could be the collateral? Yellen insisted the White House is confident that the American taxpayer would not be left responsible for repaying the loan. “We have a high degree of confidence that the money will be there and will remain locked down,” Yellen said.

Yet it is becoming more likely that Putin will have to take control over Ukraine in order to impede a repeat of the western tirade at some future date. Given Ukraine elections never took place, Zelenskky’s favorability rating is likely in the range of Harris’ at 3%. Ukrainians in the EU don’t want to return to their country, and some countries are now refusing Ukrainian immigrants –

Forcing them home means conscription and death.

While Lloyd Austin claims DRPK Troops are in Ukraine… he also said that DPRK troops are on the border but haven’t crossed into Ukraine – someone needs to have him pre-read the script before making commentary. At this point we are in an FDR move. Lie because the economy is breaking, and war is a distraction.

The WH is still touting America’s Great Tony The Tiger economy claiming an annual increase in GDP of 2.8% - per the Commerce Department. According to their report: The increase in real GDP primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, and federal government spending (table 2). Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Increases in federal government spending: Led by the DoD, no financial reporting statements are available, however their FY 2023 audit was beyond abismal! The FY 2024 budget was roughly $824 billion, $172 billion over the previous year – 27%. According to their summary, they had available funds of - $1.9 trillion.

Contrary to Austin’s comments no quarterly financial statements are available at this time. In fact, it appears the last time a report was filed was FY 2023.

According to the FY 2023 audit – the committee found 2,615 corrective issues. The report is quite damning across the board with billions involved.

As of FY 2023, the DoD had $3.8 trillion in unverified assets on $4 trillion in liabilities. Losing $200 billion in the nightmare of unaudited unverified funds.

FY 2023, the military awarded $765 billion in contracts for new inventory – Only 61% of contracts are paid for by the DoD… HHS picks up a portion, Secretary of State picks up a portion. 39% of the DoD expenses are passed thru to other agencies.

This is how money disappears from The Pentagon. More Ponzi mental aberration.

The CIA estimates the inventory of the US military at - ‘unknown’.

Increase in Consumer Spending: This is a value benchmark – therefore when prices increase by 125% this is the fantasy land of increased consumer spending. Consumer spending has actually contracted which is why retail bankruptcies and scale backs are so prevalent.

Imports Increased: This necessity is enforced due to the lack of internal manufacturing and the dependence on cheaper pricing. Trade deficits continue to be incurred with China, Mexico, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Ireland, Taiwan, Canada, Italy, India, Malaysia, France, Switzerland, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Deficits are a direct correlation to the inability to compete due to America’s high cost of production.

This is the economy and the state of America’s financial stability on which our esteemed State Department and DoD intend to go to war with Russia, Iran, the Middle East, North Korea, and anyone else who irks the BOSS. They are running out of Lies.

This is the Economy being transferred to a new President. Debt Clock - $7.2 Trillion spending with $35.84 trillion in debt. In 1980 the US federal Debt to GDP was 34.7%. Today it is 122.43%.