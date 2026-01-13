Trump targeting allies of China, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, will backfire should China simply redirect its entire trade, crashing the American economy. While the economies of China and America remain interwoven, China has options that America does not. China could redirect trade to ASEAN countries, to Europe, and through stimulation of internal demand. Because America is no longer a viable or competitive manufacturer we could see ourselves in a bit of a pickle.

China buys vast amounts of U.S. crops like soybeans, corn, and beef, recent trade tensions and China’s investment in South American agriculture have shifted reliance, creating uncertainty for U.S. farmers who want stable trade rather than temporary aid. China has been increasing imports from South America and Latin America to limit trade reliance with the US.

Sharp Decline in Trade Volume: Full-year 2025 data shows substantial drops, with U.S. imports from China down around 34% and exports to China down roughly 38% year-over-year. What this means for America is higher costs. Trade with India for 2025 increased by over 20%, but our Great Economist Zulu in the WH, simply traded one trade deficit for another. Over $50 billion the first ten months of 2025. Mexico trade deficit first 10 months was $165 billion. What this reveals is what is being ignored! US needs far exceed the value of what we produce.

And therein lies a conundrum. Trump announced that Venezuela will ONLY buy from America. But Venezuela has no money due to colossal sanctions imposed by Trump in 2017. Trade partners, China and Cuba, bartered goods. So how will Venezuela pay?

The Economists in the WH are either daft and ignorant, or they are Rip Van Winkling their way to another parallel universe through a CERN collider. Because, trading one deficit for two others is about as logical as Common Core Math. Unfortunately, gathering the necessary data to make economic evaluations via the US Census Bureau has been in limbo with release dates for November and December listed as TBD… with February the earliest potential.

Thus – ALL the data presented to the public in terms of inflation, GDP Growth, Employment, etc… for 2025 are false. Contrived. Made Up. The data is unavailable.

The GDP Growth for the third quarter is touted as phenomenal revealing 4.3% pace. What drove it? 1) Consumer spending for tariff inflated goods, 2) Government defense spending, 3) Increased Corporate profits. 4) According to the BEA, the 4.3% is an ‘estimate’. “The average of real GDP increased 3.4% in the third quarter compared to 3.2% in the second.” 5) January 22 a new release will be issued showing an ‘updated Estimate for the 3rd quarter’. Estimated. https://www.bea.gov/news/2025/gross-domestic-product-3rd-quarter-2025-initial-estimate-and-corporate-profits

Actually reading the documents – a Lost Art. Reminds me of Obamacare and its massive number of pages that literally no one ever read with the exception of, Ben Carson! Congress, the Media, Pundits – don’t read, don’t research – and thus parrot false information. The Economy is NOT stellar.

Force feeding us Stellar does not enhance trust and erodes confidence.

The economic fray is emphasized by fragmented relations between Trump and his former allies, Qatar and Saudi Arabia who are seemingly moving in a different direction given the Israel disorder and chaos in the Middle East Region. This hemisphere was essential to Trump’s package of ‘investment pledges’. Of which not a dime has yet to be delivered. Stepping back, the geopolitical confrontations employed by Trump across the world is not just wearying to Americans – but to former allies. The Middle East represented the largest pledges in Trump’s wallet. And that bromance would appear to be over. Crown Prince Bin Salman has lost Trust in Trump and his Israeli Regime.

There is no alternative to these ‘pledges’ – Europe is broke and desperate, Japan is broke and desperate, and broken ties with Russia and China will RESET the Order in favor of BRICS and Middle East money. The Pariah of destruction will isolate America as our ‘enemies’ use diplomacy and détente to evolve and enrich while the Israeli/Trump mantra of the ancient Art of Torture and Death fails yet again. And History is Repeating itself in this cycle of Nephilim.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization under Eric is cutting deals with Saudi Arabia for personal profit. Mar a Lago Style.