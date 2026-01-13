Helena’s Substack

Timothy Winey
https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/shame-whats-that

I read, watch pro-Trump reporters and anti-Trump reporters. I find believable information from both sides, and I find misreporting on both sides. So, what to believe ???

But, here's something factual and my blood boils as I continue to see nothing being done about it. I'm side tracking here, but we're talking about the killing and harming of millions of Americans, so I'd say this needs to be heard.

Background: From his profile: " Dr. Ross spent 10 years at the FDA's Center of Drug Evaluation and Review as a medical officer, senior medical reviewer, medical team leader, and new drug review office management official. He has extremely broad experience with FDA regulatory submissions. "

So, this guy is the ultimate insider with real, truthful, valid information. NO QUESTION ABOUT IT.

Here's what he has to say about the FDA:

" The corruption of the FDA's scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of 'crafting an approval' as if it were a skillful demonstration of regulatory legerdemain ( Definition: sleight of hand; deceitful cleverness; trickery ) rather than an act of scientific fabrication. "

In other words, over the decades probably millions of Americans have been harmed and/or killed by drugs that the FDA approves and then later get taken off the market because they maim and kill people.

In other words, these criminals are knowingly allowing products into the marketplace that will kill and harm people, just so they can pocket some money.

This all by itself is insane, but even more insane is that THE FDA IS STILL DOING THIS. NOT ONE PERSON - RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING AND HARMING COUNTLESS AMERICANS HAS EVER SERVED ONE SECOND IN PRISON.

WHERE IS KENNEDY ?? WHY HASN'T HE GONE PUBLIC WITH DR. ROSS AND PRESENTED DR. ROSS TO THE PUBLIC AND LET HIM HAVE HIS SAY. AND THEN, DISBAN THE FDA, AND SEND EVERY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS EVIL, THIS ONGOING EVIL TO JAIL AND THROW AWAY THE KEY.

Now this is a real, factual problem with a whistleblower ( and probably more in the wings ) who is willing to talk and yet, nothing happens.

I think that this is a real, clearly identifiable problem that most if not all Americans could get behind and do something about. Uniting the country and doing something about this would sure as shooting get some hope into our pretty much empty hope reservoir.

IT'S TIME FOR PITCHFORKS AND TORCHES AND A SHOW OF TREMENDOUS FORCE. FERRET THOSE SCUM SLUGS OUT AND PROPERY GET MEDIEVAL WITH THEM. THE TIME FOR FEAR AND PUSSYFOOTING AROUND IS OVER.

