Once again Trump is breaking protocol and promises as he backflips on Russia. Why? Someone obviously told him to. Simultaneously, he has ‘promised’ the Middle East he won’t let the West Bank be annexed by Netanyahu. Unfortunately, his ‘word’ is worthless. Israel’s response? It has created Checkpoint Charlie by closing the only land bridge between the West Bank and Jordan. Why?

It is increasingly clear that anything proposed or promised within the Trump regime of advisors is dependent on it making external money for the Billionaire Club. Russia is BRICS – and all BRICS are now officially persona-non-gratis. It would appear that someone whispered into Trump’s ear that Ukraine will willingly give all their resources to the Trump family et al if Trump reverses his Nobel Peace quest and initiates more attacks using the CIA and MI6 foot soldiers.

Argentina’s Milie showed up at the UN Assembly sporting a brand new wig that is roughly 4 inches tall. Trump and Bessent were so impressed with his ability to lose the support of all Argentinian voters and completely destroy their economy they offered Milei $20 Billion of US Taxpayer funds to be used to buy their bonds with a 60% interest rate attached. The money will come from the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

According to the lExchange stabilization Fund Audit Report by KPMG for FY 2023, a deficiency in internal control over financial reporting that was identified during the audit but was not required to be included in the auditors’ report. This matter involved ineffective procedures over the budget and accrual reconciliation. As of 2023, the Net Position of this Fund was roughly $38 Billion. The bulk of the Assets are in Receivables. As a direct result of Trump’s pledge, the Argentinian Peso rose from .00073 to .00075… a gain of 2.7%. Milei is currently losing at the polls.

The tech world in the US has openings for some 438,000 jobs. The H1B VISA program that Trump just hit with the $100,000 cost per foreign applicant will stop the flow of outside inflows, predominantly from India and China. The US already has a critical shortage of high-end tech workers particularly in Cybersecurity and AI. The two most valuable components of the industry that maintain America’s competitiveness. China has already overtaken the US in AI.

By the end of this month when the FY ends, the Budget deficit according to Debt Clock will be just shy of $2 trillion. Our Debt to GDP is 124%. US TOTAL Debt is $104.6 Trillion. US Trade Deficit is $1.4 Trillion of which China represents 20%. And Federal Spending has now eclipsed $7.4 Trillion. WAR and More Debt continue to increase wiping out Tariff Revenues which could stall as countries shift away from US imports.

The elephant in the room is ‘who is going to pay to rebuild Gaza’? Israel’s economy is built on tithes from the US and EU. Thru September, Trump has already given Israel $22 Billion in Aid. While 30% of Israeli’s live on welfare – it is labeled a ‘sophisticated welfare state’. Given War spending increased by 70%, the welfare benefits including free healthcare, subsidized education and income support will need an infusion of US Taxpayer dollars. Another hit on America’s already obese deficit spending.

The elimination of departments including, Education, IRS, USAID, CIA, EPA, etc…, has not happened. A delicate balance given the unemployment statistic would reflect this adjustment. Although an easy fix would be to insert a net worth base to be eligible to collect benefits.

Despite Trump claiming the Tariffs are not affecting American consumers, Fed Powell announced that companies are not hiring as they attempt to absorb the costs of tariffs. For Example, in the auto industry in particular, the Tariffs are split between the dealership and the price tag increases.

There are four ways for a government to reduce debt: 1) Raise Taxes, 2) Spending Cuts, 3) Default, 4) lowering interest rates. When making deals with Foreign Governments to invest in America’s Economy, it is typically considered a good idea to not BOMB the country. The investments that the Middle East are targeting are primarily in the US tech industry, focusing on AI. The same AI technology for which the US currently has a shortage of talent. IF China continues to outpace America, the Middle East pledges could just as easily revert to where the talent pool is located.

What a WEB our government has created entangling Taxpayers while reaping the benefits.