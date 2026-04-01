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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4d

Y’all go learn to code 🤣

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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
5dEdited

Well … if we have to lay off tech workers -- how about sending all of the H1B folks back to india … the industry press has tried to tell US for 15+ years how worthless they are …

I cannot seem to find it now, but I recall article(s) about the secret-none-more-secret bunker to be built as part and parcel of the new 'ballroom' back in late-2025 …

These 2 are not the ones to which I refer, but I did just find them via search engine …

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-secret-white-house-bunker-nuclear-attack-11385677

https://www.facilitiesdive.com/news/bunker-is-a-separate-driver-of-white-house-ballroom-omb-chief-indicates/810051/

Meanwhile -- one way to bring an end to these ego projects -- like the presidential 'libraries' -- is to end any and all 'charitable' contributions by individuals or businesses of any kind …

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