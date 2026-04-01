Oracle is building new Data Centers in Michigan and Texas with additional expansion projected. The result? Over 30,000 global employees fired with additional cuts coming this month. The pink slip: “… the position you currently hold will become redundant.” AI is accelerating its replacement of humans and contrary to Musk’s bizarre predictions that this will create utopia, this results in unemployed persons! Unemployed persons cannot put food on the table or pay rent. Unemployed persons become angry. Unemployed persons increases criminal activity.

Amazon (16,000), Block (10,000) and META (2,000) are also laying off employees to prioritize AI investment. While much of the data center buildout has been on the table for years, the cost of Data Centers is directly impacted by the cost of construction, ie labor and materials. Those materials include: concrete, steel, lithium batteries, diesel generators, copper and aluminum, rare earth elements and microchips.

All these materials are now roughly double what they were vs ten years ago. With interest rates elevated, financing thru debt is expensive – factors that are causing the layoffs. It isn’t simple redundancy, it is a cash insolvency problem as companies need to sustain themselves for the future. Intel’s Megachip factory in Ohio has slammed face first into these issues causing cost overruns and a pushback on completion dates from 2024 to hoping for 2029 or later…

The Defense Departments obsession with war and death hasn’t helped the anxiety. Nor has Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom wherein 99% of Americans will never be ‘invited’. America’s priorities do not include the Arche De Trumpe. Sanctions on anyone, or Tariffs that we pay as yet another tax.

Now facing exceptionally elevated oil and gas prices, including Diesel fuel for Truckers, pricing will further impact the tech industry from keeping up with the ‘Joneses’ – in this case – China. Jittery markets swing like Polymarket betting, hardly a banner of actual market realities. America is obsessed with being FIRST. Being Better. Being Mightier! And instead, manufacturing continues to crumble, China has far surpassed the US in AI, and our BILLS will quickly absorb 150% of our income creating massive bankruptcies.

While Trump builds a 10 meter Golden Statue of himself. Vedy vedy gauche - someone pointed out that it is a near exact replica of Kim Jong Un.

Beneath the White House Ballroom, Hegseth is constructing a massive ‘Bunker’. A fact that was just revealed today. The details of the bunker and why it’s construction was hidden from Taxpayers remain ‘Top Secret’. Given the Ballroom is 90,000 square feet, we can assume the bunker is at least that size. Are some of the Bunker costs spilling over to assist in funding the Ballroom? Very probable. According to Trump, the Bunker is for himself and his guests… definitely, not for the little people. Sort of like the Israeli bunkers that only allow Jews.

Eric Trump has proudly released the architectural renderings of THE Trump Library which is constructed via donations, however the infrastructure supporting the construction is born by Taxpayers as well as ongoing operations and maintenance. Trump has just informed the public at large that because he doesn’t read books, his library is going to be a hotel. A wholly different ‘operation and maintenance’ requirement, not to mention an infrastructure nightmare that will likely become a court case…

Why does every President require a library in their name? Isn’t that a rather redundant concept? Why is their not ONE single library to which each president may donate a preconceived amount of material? NARA is currently paying $40 million annually for operation costs of these Libraries. The infrastructure for Obama’s library alone is roughly $600 million.

My millennial sons and their friends are becoming more aggressively angry right now at the tax structure and the slave labor theory of American workers estimating that when all taxes are tallied, they might be left with 40% of their income. The criminals who have no repercussions are driving prices up as companies are forced to hire private security, and now with oil bouncing out of the ballpark – everything will become unaffordable.

While Trump has stated that oil will fall below where it was before the war, while simultaneously stating the Strait of Hormuz now closed is Europe’s problem, and Europe claiming they are completely broke – I doubt oil prices will miraculously fall. But the illogic and continual lying is taking its toll and creating more distress than Truth.

Indictments? Two indictments – both tossed by the courts. Lots of talk-talk about bad guys and democrats…